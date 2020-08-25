Live TV
RNC day 2

Police shooting of Jacob Blake

Coronavirus pandemic

Republican National Convention 2020: Day 2

By Rebekah Metzler, Jessica Estepa, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:01 p.m. ET, August 25, 2020
1 min ago

Rep. Castro opens investigation into Pompeo's RNC speech

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairman Rep. Joaquin Castro arrives for a news conference to discuss the Supreme Court case involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals at the U.S. Capitol on November 12, 2019 in Washington.
Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairman Rep. Joaquin Castro arrives for a news conference to discuss the Supreme Court case involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals at the U.S. Capitol on November 12, 2019 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, has opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to speak at the Republican National Convention.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro cites the Hatch Act and State Department policies on political activities, writing, “It is highly unusual, and likely unprecedented, for a sitting Secretary of State to speak at a partisan convention for either of the political parties. It appears that it may also be illegal.”

“In furtherance of the constitutionally mandated obligation to conduct oversight of the State Department, as well as to determine whether and legislative action is necessary, to address this matter, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations intends to examine this issue carefully,” Castro wrote.

He called for Biegun to arrange for a briefing and provide written answers by September 1 to a number of questions related to the legal authorization for the RNC speech, use of State Department resources and staff, and his official trip to the region.

In addition, Castro asked Biegun to provide by September 10 “Any and all records prepared by or sent to or from the Office of the Legal Adviser on or after December 3, 2019 regarding restrictions on political activities by Secretary Pompeo or Presidential Appointees or Political Appointees; and (a) list of expenditures from the trip during which Secretary Pompeo recorded his remarks to the RNC, including receipts demonstrating that any expenses incurred by the State Department were reimbursed by the RNC, Trump’s campaign, or other outside sponsors.”

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Some background: Pompeo's decision to address the RNC in pre-taped remarks from Jerusalem breaks with past precedent of secretaries of state not addressing political conventions and a long-standing protocol of not discussing domestic politics while abroad. It has drawn scrutiny and scorn from diplomats.

A State Department spokesperson and another source familiar with the situation defended the move by saying Pompeo would deliver the remarks in his personal capacity and that no taxpayer funds would be used.

However, in his July cable, Pompeo himself noted that "presidential and political appointees and career SES (Senior Executive Service) are subject to significant restrictions on their political activity; they may not engage in any partisan political activity in concert with a partisan campaign, political party, or partisan political group, even on personal time and outside of the federal workplace."

Read more here.

9 min ago

Nick Sandmann to speak at RNC tonight

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

On night two of the Republican National Convention, the GOP is highlighting another conservative at the center of an incident that went viral.

The RNC on Monday featured the St. Louis couple — the McCloskeys — who went viral in late June after they were seen with brandishing guns outside their mansion at protesters walking on a private street en route to demonstrate outside the St. Louis mayor's residence. The mayor lives on a nearby public street and the protesters were going down a street that doesn't reach the mayor's house, a St. Louis city official said. The Missouri couple was charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.

Monday's remarks also featured Kim Klacik, a GOP congressional candidate who starred in a viral video about "the reality for Black people" in Baltimore.

On Tuesday, the convention will feature Nick Sandmann, a Kentucky teenager who was at the center of a viral video controversy in which he was filmed while wearing a MAGA hat with his student group at the Lincoln Memorial after his group encountered other groups of protesters. 

He sued numerous news organizations and has so far reached settlements with the Washington Post and CNN.

13 min ago

Pompeo tweets ahead of tonight's RNC speech

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to a reporter's question during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, August 20.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to a reporter's question during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, August 20. Patrick Semansky/AP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted his excitement ahead of his Republican National Convention speech tonight.

“President Trump has ensured the safety of America — and SECURED our many FREEDOMS, which is the cornerstone of this great nation,” he tweeted from his personal account today. “I look forward to sharing with you how the President has delivered on that mission TONIGHT!”

Pompeo appeared to have pretaped his speech from the roof of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. 

CNN reported Monday that Pompeo’s unprecedented decision to deliver a speech to the convention comes just a month after he warned employees to "not improperly engage the Department of State in the political process” and cited guidance that “presidential and political appointees and career SES (Senior Executive Service) are subject to significant restrictions on their political activity; they may not engage in any partisan political activity in concert with a partisan campaign, political party, or partisan political group, even on personal time and outside of the federal workplace.”

December 2019 guidance from the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser states — in bold with parts italicized — that "Senate-confirmed Presidential appointees may not even attend a political party convention or convention-related event."

23 min ago

Democrats cast Monday's RNC as "dark, dystopian"

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

On a press call with reporters, the Biden campaign cast Monday evening's tone of the Republican National Convention as "dark" and "dystopian."

 "The American people didn't need the dark, dystopian vision for our country that was on display last night at the Republican Convention," Bill Russo, deputy communications director for the Biden campaign, said. "We're already living through that reality because of Donald Trump's failures as president. We heard a lot last night about how cancel culture is going to ruin your life, but very little about how Donald Trump's mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis might end it, like it tragically has for almost 180,000 Americans. We heard about the great economy that Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but not a morsel of regret for how Trump's failed leadership has squandered it starting even before COVID hit."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected address to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem "reckless" and "counter to the traditions of our country."

"For him to do this I think further shows that this administration is willing to politicize the State of Israel and use it as a political wedge as opposed to a rallying cry for us to come together and continue our traditions of bipartisan support for the State of Israel," Booker said. "To me, it's reckless, it is counter to the traditions of our country, it is counter to the mandates that he put forward to State Department personnel."

Booker added that the President seems to be "trampling" upon the ideas that there are some places that are "sacrosanct" and should not be used in a political capacity.

28 min ago

Melania Trump aims to erase memories of 2016 with tonight's RNC speech

From CNN's Kate Bennett

First Lady Melania Trump applauds as she attends Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3.
First Lady Melania Trump applauds as she attends Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In 2016, first lady Melania Trump rejected at least two drafts of speeches provided by seasoned political speechwriters, opting instead to rely on a woman who worked in New York for the Trump Organization, also an occasional ghostwriter for some of Donald Trump's books.

It was a decision that would culminate in a case of plagiarism so egregious it would overshadow her convention appearance and follow her into the White House.

This time, the speech Trump will deliver a speech with reflections of her experiences over the last three and a half years, sprinkled with deeply personal anecdotes, a nod to history, a look at her proposed second-term agenda and a forceful push of support for her husband, a White House official familiar with the first lady's preparation told CNN.

This speech has also not been vetted by anyone in the West Wing.

But Trump has been intricately involved in the writing, editing and delivery of her RNC address, the source said, for which she once again shunned the help of professional speechwriters, relying instead on a senior aide to write the bulk of the content.

The first lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN the content of Trump's speech is "positive and uplifting," adding it is "very forward-looking."

The first lady rehearsed her delivery from the East Wing late Monday night in front of a small group of advisers, making sure to go over the content enough times to feel as comfortable as possible, the White House source said.

As first lady, the average length of her public remarks at events is typically three to four minutes, on rare occasions they stretch to seven or eight. This speech, says Grisham, will be one of her longest as first lady.

33 min ago

Less than 20% of the RNC was live last night

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Donald Trump promised a forward-looking, optimistic Republican National Convention with live appearances after railing against the Democrats’ programming last week.

But only three of Monday evening’s speeches were live: 

  • Republican Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel 
  • Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley
  • Sen. Tim Scott

The convention began at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET and ended at 10:54 p.m. ET – that’s roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes.

About 25 minutes and 30 seconds of that coverage was live – just under 18% of the evening.

Trump previously expressed his displeasure with the Democratic National Convention’s taped speeches.

“I think we’re going to have more of it as live than what they did. I think it’s pretty boring when you do tapes. I’m going to go live and do mine live,” he said during an appearance on Fox News last week.

He criticized former first lady Michelle Obama for taping her remarks in particular: “And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. She didn't even mention the vice presidential candidate in the speech. And, you know, she gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn't be so fawning,” he said during an event celebrating the 19th Amendment.

First lady Melania Trump is expected to speak live tonight from the Rose Garden. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will appear from Jerusalem in taped remarks. 

36 min ago

Kellyanne Conway to be part of "Trump women" video played tonight at RNC

From CNN's Kate Bennett

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, heads back into the West Wing after speaking to reporters outside of the White House on August 6 in Washington.
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, heads back into the West Wing after speaking to reporters outside of the White House on August 6 in Washington. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway will be part of a video scheduled to air tonight during the Republican National Convention featuring “the women in Trump’s life,” a source familiar with the production tells CNN.

Conway, one of Trump’s longest female senior staffers, announced Sunday night she would be leaving her job at the White House at the end of the month to devote more time to her family. 

The video, part of what the source says will be a female-centric portion of tonight’s RNC programming, culminating in the speech from first lady Melania Trump, apparently features women who have worked closely with Donald Trump telling first-person stories about how he impacted their lives or careers, says the source.

Another name the source indicated was on the video is White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Some context: Trump has made a number of disparaging remarks about women while president, often using the term “nasty” as a descriptor for many of his female detractors.

More than 20 women have alleged they have been victims of some form of sexual misconduct or harassment from Trump. He has denied the allegations.  

42 min ago

Melania Trump's RNC speech not vetted by the West Wing

From CNN's Kate Bennett

The speech Melania Trump will deliver from the Rose Garden tonight (or the East Room, if it rains) was not vetted by anyone in the West Wing, Stephanie Grisham confirms to CNN, nor did anyone on the President’s staff approve the content.

It is unusual for a first lady to deliver a speech of this magnitude to this large an audience without it being vetted by anyone in the West Wing, specifically to monitor for messaging alignment.

This year, as she did in 2016, Melania Trump shunned the help of professional speechwriters.

Most of her remarks were written by a senior aide, says a campaign official, who tells CNN Trump spent several hours last night in the East Wing rehearsing and making final adjustments to the copy.

50 min ago

Trump to appear "multiple times" tonight

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Ryan Nobles 

President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24.
President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool/Getty Images

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said that President Donald Trump will appear “more than once” during Tuesday’s Republican National Convention.

“President Trump himself will have a significant role again tonight and he will appear more than once during the programming,” Murtaugh told reporters during a briefing call, but said it does not mean he will be giving prepared remarks.

Trump is expected to make appearances each night of the GOP convention. He will give his acceptance speech on Thursday from the White House.

“There will be a small audience” for first lady Melania Trump’s event tonight, and said they “are consulting with a coronavirus adviser and all appropriate precautions will be taken.” He referred questions on the tone of the speech to her office.

Murtaugh went through the list of tonight’s slated speakers – they are expected to address topics such as indigenous people, criminal justice, the Maine lobster industry, the dairy industry, the anti-abortion movement, illegal immigration, drug addiction and law and order.

There will be another elected Democratic speaker: Eveleth, Minnesota, Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich.

Murtaugh declined to provide details on the President’s Thursday speech, other than to say he will be “trumpeting his economy” and address his “unprecedented” coronavirus response, and a “look ahead” toward the next four years.

“We felt very good about last night,” Murtaugh said of Monday’s programming, adding that the campaign was “very pleased” with the way night one played into the “overarching theme” of “honoring the great American story.”

He ticked through some of the speakers and said they shared “undeniably uplifting” stories.

He claimed that one night of RNC is “more entertainment” and “more informative than all four days of the Democrats.”