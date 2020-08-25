Congressional Hispanic Caucus chairman Rep. Joaquin Castro arrives for a news conference to discuss the Supreme Court case involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals at the U.S. Capitol on November 12, 2019 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, has opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s decision to speak at the Republican National Convention.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Castro cites the Hatch Act and State Department policies on political activities, writing, “It is highly unusual, and likely unprecedented, for a sitting Secretary of State to speak at a partisan convention for either of the political parties. It appears that it may also be illegal.”

“In furtherance of the constitutionally mandated obligation to conduct oversight of the State Department, as well as to determine whether and legislative action is necessary, to address this matter, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations intends to examine this issue carefully,” Castro wrote.

He called for Biegun to arrange for a briefing and provide written answers by September 1 to a number of questions related to the legal authorization for the RNC speech, use of State Department resources and staff, and his official trip to the region.

In addition, Castro asked Biegun to provide by September 10 “Any and all records prepared by or sent to or from the Office of the Legal Adviser on or after December 3, 2019 regarding restrictions on political activities by Secretary Pompeo or Presidential Appointees or Political Appointees; and (a) list of expenditures from the trip during which Secretary Pompeo recorded his remarks to the RNC, including receipts demonstrating that any expenses incurred by the State Department were reimbursed by the RNC, Trump’s campaign, or other outside sponsors.”

CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Some background: Pompeo's decision to address the RNC in pre-taped remarks from Jerusalem breaks with past precedent of secretaries of state not addressing political conventions and a long-standing protocol of not discussing domestic politics while abroad. It has drawn scrutiny and scorn from diplomats.

A State Department spokesperson and another source familiar with the situation defended the move by saying Pompeo would deliver the remarks in his personal capacity and that no taxpayer funds would be used.

However, in his July cable, Pompeo himself noted that "presidential and political appointees and career SES (Senior Executive Service) are subject to significant restrictions on their political activity; they may not engage in any partisan political activity in concert with a partisan campaign, political party, or partisan political group, even on personal time and outside of the federal workplace."

Read more here.