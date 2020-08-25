On a press call with reporters, the Biden campaign cast Monday evening's tone of the Republican National Convention as "dark" and "dystopian."
"The American people didn't need the dark, dystopian vision for our country that was on display last night at the Republican Convention," Bill Russo, deputy communications director for the Biden campaign, said. "We're already living through that reality because of Donald Trump's failures as president. We heard a lot last night about how cancel culture is going to ruin your life, but very little about how Donald Trump's mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis might end it, like it tragically has for almost 180,000 Americans. We heard about the great economy that Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but not a morsel of regret for how Trump's failed leadership has squandered it starting even before COVID hit."
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected address to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem "reckless" and "counter to the traditions of our country."
"For him to do this I think further shows that this administration is willing to politicize the State of Israel and use it as a political wedge as opposed to a rallying cry for us to come together and continue our traditions of bipartisan support for the State of Israel," Booker said. "To me, it's reckless, it is counter to the traditions of our country, it is counter to the mandates that he put forward to State Department personnel."
Booker added that the President seems to be "trampling" upon the ideas that there are some places that are "sacrosanct" and should not be used in a political capacity.