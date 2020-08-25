Live TV
Republican National Convention 2020: Day 2

By Rebekah Metzler, Jessica Estepa, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:40 p.m. ET, August 25, 2020
1 min ago

Democrats cast Monday's RNC as "dark, dystopian"

From CNN’s Sarah Mucha

On a press call with reporters, the Biden campaign cast Monday evening's tone of the Republican National Convention as "dark" and "dystopian."

 "The American people didn't need the dark, dystopian vision for our country that was on display last night at the Republican Convention," Bill Russo, deputy communications director for the Biden campaign, said. "We're already living through that reality because of Donald Trump's failures as president. We heard a lot last night about how cancel culture is going to ruin your life, but very little about how Donald Trump's mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis might end it, like it tragically has for almost 180,000 Americans. We heard about the great economy that Donald Trump inherited from Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but not a morsel of regret for how Trump's failed leadership has squandered it starting even before COVID hit."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's expected address to the Republican National Convention from Jerusalem "reckless" and "counter to the traditions of our country."

"For him to do this I think further shows that this administration is willing to politicize the State of Israel and use it as a political wedge as opposed to a rallying cry for us to come together and continue our traditions of bipartisan support for the State of Israel," Booker said. "To me, it's reckless, it is counter to the traditions of our country, it is counter to the mandates that he put forward to State Department personnel."

Booker added that the President seems to be "trampling" upon the ideas that there are some places that are "sacrosanct" and should not be used in a political capacity.

6 min ago

Melania Trump aims to erase memories of 2016 with tonight's RNC speech

From CNN's Kate Bennett

First Lady Melania Trump applauds as she attends Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3.
First Lady Melania Trump applauds as she attends Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In 2016, first lady Melania Trump rejected at least two drafts of speeches provided by seasoned political speechwriters, opting instead to rely on a woman who worked in New York for the Trump Organization, also an occasional ghostwriter for some of Donald Trump's books.

It was a decision that would culminate in a case of plagiarism so egregious it would overshadow her convention appearance and follow her into the White House.

This time, the speech Trump will deliver a speech with reflections of her experiences over the last three and a half years, sprinkled with deeply personal anecdotes, a nod to history, a look at her proposed second-term agenda and a forceful push of support for her husband, a White House official familiar with the first lady's preparation told CNN.

This speech has also not been vetted by anyone in the West Wing.

But Trump has been intricately involved in the writing, editing and delivery of her RNC address, the source said, for which she once again shunned the help of professional speechwriters, relying instead on a senior aide to write the bulk of the content.

The first lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN the content of Trump's speech is "positive and uplifting," adding it is "very forward-looking."

The first lady rehearsed her delivery from the East Wing late Monday night in front of a small group of advisers, making sure to go over the content enough times to feel as comfortable as possible, the White House source said.

As first lady, the average length of her public remarks at events is typically three to four minutes, on rare occasions they stretch to seven or eight. This speech, says Grisham, will be one of her longest as first lady.

11 min ago

Less than 20% of the RNC was live last night

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Donald Trump promised a forward-looking, optimistic Republican National Convention with live appearances after railing against the Democrats’ programming last week.

But only three of Monday evening’s speeches were live: 

  • Republican Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel 
  • Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley
  • Sen. Tim Scott

The convention began at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET and ended at 10:54 p.m. ET – that’s roughly 2 hours and 24 minutes.

About 25 minutes and 30 seconds of that coverage was live – just under 18% of the evening.

Trump previously expressed his displeasure with the Democratic National Convention’s taped speeches.

“I think we’re going to have more of it as live than what they did. I think it’s pretty boring when you do tapes. I’m going to go live and do mine live,” he said during an appearance on Fox News last week.

He criticized former first lady Michelle Obama for taping her remarks in particular: “And it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. She didn't even mention the vice presidential candidate in the speech. And, you know, she gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review, it wouldn't be so fawning,” he said during an event celebrating the 19th Amendment.

First lady Melania Trump is expected to speak live tonight from the Rose Garden. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will appear from Jerusalem in taped remarks. 

14 min ago

Kellyanne Conway to be part of "Trump women" video played tonight at RNC

From CNN's Kate Bennett

Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, heads back into the West Wing after speaking to reporters outside of the White House on August 6 in Washington.
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, heads back into the West Wing after speaking to reporters outside of the White House on August 6 in Washington. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway will be part of a video scheduled to air tonight during the Republican National Convention featuring “the women in Trump’s life,” a source familiar with the production tells CNN.

Conway, one of Trump’s longest female senior staffers, announced Sunday night she would be leaving her job at the White House at the end of the month to devote more time to her family. 

The video, part of what the source says will be a female-centric portion of tonight’s RNC programming, culminating in the speech from first lady Melania Trump, apparently features women who have worked closely with Donald Trump telling first-person stories about how he impacted their lives or careers, says the source.

Another name the source indicated was on the video is White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Some context: Trump has made a number of disparaging remarks about women while president, often using the term “nasty” as a descriptor for many of his female detractors.

More than 20 women have alleged they have been victims of some form of sexual misconduct or harassment from Trump. He has denied the allegations.  

20 min ago

Melania Trump's RNC speech not vetted by the West Wing

From CNN's Kate Bennett

The speech Melania Trump will deliver from the Rose Garden tonight (or the East Room, if it rains) was not vetted by anyone in the West Wing, Stephanie Grisham confirms to CNN, nor did anyone on the President’s staff approve the content.

It is unusual for a first lady to deliver a speech of this magnitude to this large an audience without it being vetted by anyone in the West Wing, specifically to monitor for messaging alignment.

This year, as she did in 2016, Melania Trump shunned the help of professional speechwriters.

Most of her remarks were written by a senior aide, says a campaign official, who tells CNN Trump spent several hours last night in the East Wing rehearsing and making final adjustments to the copy.

29 min ago

Trump to appear "multiple times" tonight

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Ryan Nobles 

President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24.
President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24. Chris Carlson/Pool/Getty Images

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said that President Donald Trump will appear “more than once” during Tuesday’s Republican National Convention.

“President Trump himself will have a significant role again tonight and he will appear more than once during the programming,” Murtaugh told reporters during a briefing call, but said it does not mean he will be giving prepared remarks.

Trump is expected to make appearances each night of the GOP convention. He will give his acceptance speech on Thursday from the White House.

“There will be a small audience” for first lady Melania Trump’s event tonight, and said they “are consulting with a coronavirus adviser and all appropriate precautions will be taken.” He referred questions on the tone of the speech to her office.

Murtaugh went through the list of tonight’s slated speakers – they are expected to address topics such as indigenous people, criminal justice, the Maine lobster industry, the dairy industry, the anti-abortion movement, illegal immigration, drug addiction and law and order.

There will be another elected Democratic speaker: Eveleth, Minnesota, Mayor Robert Vlaisavljevich.

Murtaugh declined to provide details on the President’s Thursday speech, other than to say he will be “trumpeting his economy” and address his “unprecedented” coronavirus response, and a “look ahead” toward the next four years.

“We felt very good about last night,” Murtaugh said of Monday’s programming, adding that the campaign was “very pleased” with the way night one played into the “overarching theme” of “honoring the great American story.”

He ticked through some of the speakers and said they shared “undeniably uplifting” stories.

He claimed that one night of RNC is “more entertainment” and “more informative than all four days of the Democrats.”

34 min ago

Pompeo to speak at RNC from Israel

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Jeremy Diamond, Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a mask at a press conference on August 12, in Prague, Czech Republic.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wears a mask at a press conference on August 12, in Prague, Czech Republic. Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will address the Republican National Convention tonight, despite just a month earlier reminding employees to "not improperly engage the Department of State in the political process," according to a cable obtained by CNN.

Pompeo's decision to address the RNC in pre-taped remarks from Jerusalem breaks with past precedent of secretaries of state not addressing political conventions and a long-standing protocol of not discussing domestic politics while abroad. It has drawn scrutiny and scorn from diplomats.

Pompeo will discuss Trump's policy achievements, particularly his accomplishments on China, delivering robust Middle East policy, strengthening NATO, and seeking out diplomacy with North Korea, according to a source who was briefed on the convention plans.

On the Middle East aspect of the speech, Pompeo will highlight the moving of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and the Israel-United Arab Emirates agreement earlier this month, the source said.

Pompeo will address the RNC for about four minutes in a prerecorded message from a rooftop in Jerusalem, the source said. The speech would be given "in his personal capacity," according to a State Department official.

"No State Department resources will be used," the official said. "Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo's appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance."

A source familiar said Trump asked Pompeo to speak and he considers it a high honor to have been asked. The President thinks it will be one of the most important speeches of the week.

The speech has been cleared through Pompeo's personal lawyers, State Department, White House lawyers and RNC lawyers, the source familiar said. The source said they are not concerned that it is a Hatch Act violation or improper as Pompeo "will be speaking as a citizen of the US, not speaking as the secretary."

No taxpayer resources are being used to support the speech, the source said, as it's being funded by the campaign and RNC. No support staff are traveling with Pompeo on his government plane. The source briefed on the convention plans said a private company paid for by the RNC will record the video.

Pompeo departed for a swing through the Middle East and Africa on Sunday. His stops include Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump has frequently touted his support for Israel as a top foreign policy achievement, and said Friday that his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem was popular with Evangelicals.

43 min ago

Melania Trump will deliver RNC speech from newly renovated White House Rose Garden

From CNN's Kate Bennett

First Lady Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at National Institute of Health on Valentine's Day on February 14 in Bethesda, Maryland.
First Lady Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at National Institute of Health on Valentine's Day on February 14 in Bethesda, Maryland. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump on Saturday unveiled the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, an iconic space that she will use as a backdrop for her upcoming speech to the Republican National Convention.

The Rose Garden has been under construction since late last month, when the first lady announced she was spearheading an overhaul to the space to include updates to the technological elements of the space, as well as the redesign of the plantings and the placement of new limestone walkways.

Since construction began, the garden — used more frequently in the Covid-19 era to hold news conferences as it allows White House staff, journalists and guests to more safely socially distance — has been out of sight from staff and members of the press.

CNN previously reported the space was on a list of spots for the first lady's convention speech. President Trump will give his convention address Thursday from the South Lawn of the White House.

And some hope she will bring the same meticulous attention to detail that she put into redoing the iconic space — complete with a more than 200 page report — to the showy partisan event. The Rose Garden renovation was paid for by private donations.

The detail-oriented first lady wasn't so careful in 2016, effectively botching her introduction to America by delivering an RNC speech including lines plagiarized from Michelle Obama's 2008 convention speech.

In 2016, Trump, according to campaign sources at the time, shunned the assistance of more seasoned speechwriters and worked with a staffer at the Trump Organization who had some experience helping ghostwrite her husband's books.

This time the first lady is again, opting not to use a professional speechwriting team for her convention address, relying instead on her small circle of staff, according to a Republican strategist, speaking with anonymity to preserve working relations within the White House.