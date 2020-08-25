First Lady Melania Trump applauds as she attends Independence Day events at Mount Rushmore in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In 2016, first lady Melania Trump rejected at least two drafts of speeches provided by seasoned political speechwriters, opting instead to rely on a woman who worked in New York for the Trump Organization, also an occasional ghostwriter for some of Donald Trump's books.

It was a decision that would culminate in a case of plagiarism so egregious it would overshadow her convention appearance and follow her into the White House.

This time, the speech Trump will deliver a speech with reflections of her experiences over the last three and a half years, sprinkled with deeply personal anecdotes, a nod to history, a look at her proposed second-term agenda and a forceful push of support for her husband, a White House official familiar with the first lady's preparation told CNN.

This speech has also not been vetted by anyone in the West Wing.

But Trump has been intricately involved in the writing, editing and delivery of her RNC address, the source said, for which she once again shunned the help of professional speechwriters, relying instead on a senior aide to write the bulk of the content.

The first lady's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN the content of Trump's speech is "positive and uplifting," adding it is "very forward-looking."

The first lady rehearsed her delivery from the East Wing late Monday night in front of a small group of advisers, making sure to go over the content enough times to feel as comfortable as possible, the White House source said.

As first lady, the average length of her public remarks at events is typically three to four minutes, on rare occasions they stretch to seven or eight. This speech, says Grisham, will be one of her longest as first lady.