Speaker removed from tonight's RNC program after tweeting anti-Semitic conspiracy theory

A previously-scheduled speaker at tonight’s Republican National Convention session has been suddenly pulled from the program after it came to light that she had retweeted a thread promoting an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
Mary Ann Mendoza, whose police officer son was killed by a drunk driver, had been included in a list of excerpts of speakers’ remarks sent by the campaign earlier Tuesday evening. But the latest rundown of speakers sent by the network pool does not have her listed as a speaker.
Mendoza tweeted an apology saying, “I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”
Mendoza was also identified as an advisory board member of Steve Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” organization in a March 2019 Facebook post. Bannon and three others involved in that group have been charged with defrauding donors.
According to excerpts from her speech tonight, Mendoza was scheduled to say:
“President Donald Trump is the FIRST political leader we’ve ever seen take on the radical Left to finally secure our border and to end illegal immigration since day one. I’ve met him many times and I know what’s in his heart…I know what he hopes and dreams for this country.”
“President Trump knows what it takes to make America great again. He knows the formula for America’s greatness is simple. It’s everything Brandon represented: Ensure law and order and protect the vulnerable, give generously to your community, love your family, deeply, and practice your faith.”
The Daily Beast was first to report news of the tweet.