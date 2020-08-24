Live TV
Republican National Convention 2020: Day 1

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Rebekah Metzler and Jessica Estepa, CNN

Updated 11:50 p.m. ET, August 24, 2020
32 min ago

Sen. Tim Scott invokes names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during RNC speech

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention on Monday in Washington.
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention on Monday in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the final major speech at the Republican convention tonight, South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott called on voters to look at the actions of each presidential candidate to guide them in the voting booth, and used his life story as an example for the night's theme — "Land of Promise."

Scott, the only Black Republican in the US Senate, cast the GOP vision for the country as one of opportunity for all Americans — praising school choice, touting opportunity zones and describing his electoral success in an overwhelmingly White district as one where "voters judged me not on the color of my skin, but on the content of my character."

He also invoked the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and asserted that this coming election is "not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It’s about the promise of America."

Scott, who has called some of the President's tweets "indefensible" and "racially offensive," criticized cancel culture and boasted the economic opportunities for minorities he said were made possible by Trump and the Republican agenda.

"We are always striving to be better. When we stumble, and we will, we pick ourselves back up and try again," Scott said. "We don’t give into cancel-culture, or the radical — and factually baseless — belief that things are worse today than in the 1860s or the 1960s."

He also sought to cast Biden as a president who would not defend minority communities, bringing up Biden's support for a 1994 crime bill often blamed for disparities in the US criminal justice system, and criticizing his inaction to assist Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Biden and his vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, "want a cultural revolution" that's "a fundamentally different America" which will look like "a socialist utopia," Scott said.

The South Carolina senator concluded by speaking about his grandfather, who was forced out of school to pick cotton.

"Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime," Scott said. "There are millions of families like mine across this nation...full of potential seeking to live the American dream. And I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality

Watch:

."

45 min ago

Fact check: Jordan claims Democrats are trying to confiscate US citizens' guns

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Republican National Convention

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan claimed that Democrats were trying to confiscate US citizens' guns.

“They’re also trying to take away your guns,” Jordan said.

Facts First: Some Democrats have supported a mandatory gun confiscation buy-back. Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, instead supports a voluntary buy-back program.

Along with banning the “manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden’s plan includes mandating that people who own assault weapons either sell theirs to the federal government or properly register them with the authorities.

48 min ago

Fact check: Donald Trump Jr. claimed that Biden called the President xenophobic. Here's what we know.

From CNN's Daniel Dale

Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. Republican National convention

Donald Trump Jr. claimed that Joe Biden had called President Donald Trump a racist and xenophobe for having imposed travel restrictions on China.

Facts First: Biden did accuse Trump of “xenophobia” in an Iowa campaign speech the same day, Jan. 31, that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the Trump administration’s travel restrictions on China – but it was not clear if Biden was even aware of the travel restrictions at the time, and his campaign says he wasn’t. Biden first took a firm position on the travel restrictions in early April, when he expressed support for them.

Biden said on Jan. 31 that “this is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fear-mongering to lead the way instead of science.” But he did not specifically mention the travel restrictions in that address. 

Watch:

1 hr 4 min ago

Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell says he believes in Trump's "vision for the future"

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell.
Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell. Republican National Convention

Pennsylvania Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying he believes in “our President’s vision for the future.”

“I look across the aisle and I do not see a party that wants you to pursue your dreams. I see a Democrat party that wants to dictate what those dreams are. I don’t see a party that wants you to be free. I see a party that wants to chain you to conformity and will destroy anyone they deem a heretic,” Parnell said. 

Parnell is running against Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, who has been representing Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District since 2019.

A veteran who served in Afghanistan, Parnell said, “I swore an oath to defend my country and its Constitution. President Trump has sworn to do the same. That is why he has advanced freedom despite savage political attacks to overcome the agenda of the radical left.”

Parnell urged Americans to vote for Trump in November, saying, “It doesn’t matter what you look like, who you love, how you worship, your gender or your job. If you’re a traditional Democrat who has become disillusioned with how radical your party has become, then stand with us. You are most welcome.”

“America needs all her patriots to rush to her defense,” Parnell said. 

48 min ago

Fact check: Republicans lay out misleading claims on Democrats' stance on police funding 

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.
Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Republican National Convention

Top Congressional Republicans attacked the Democrats on police funding.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan implied Democrats want to “defund the police” and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said “The left wants to defund the police."

Facts First: While some Democrats have joined calls for a radical shift in police policy, including a reduction in police budgets, top congressional Democrats and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have not supported calls to “defund the police.”

Biden’s published criminal justice plan called for a $300 million investment in community policing efforts – including the hiring of more officers

On June 8, Biden told CBS, “No, I don’t support defunding the police,” Rather, he said, “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat of Maryland, told CNN, “Defunding police departments are not the answer.” House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline and Karen Bass have also spoken out about the phrase, CNN reported in June. 

It’s worth noting that the slogan “defund the police” means different things to different activists – from the dissolution of police forces to partial reductions in funding. 

Trump’s campaign has seized on a single comment Biden made to a progressive activist in a July video chat. In that conversation, Biden repeated his opposition to defunding police. When pressed, he did say he "absolutely" agrees that some funding can be redirected to social services, mental health counseling and affordable housing, but he immediately transitioned to his previous proposal to deny federal funding to specific police departments that do not meet certain standards. Biden said in early June that decisions about funding levels should be made by local communities, since some have too many officers but some don’t have enough.  

43 min ago

Haley: America is not a racist country

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Republican National Convention

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said allegations that the country is racist are personal to her, and she used her remarks before the Republican National Convention to praise the leadership of President Donald Trump while noting that "America is a work in progress."

"In much of the Democratic Party, it's now fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country," Haley said. "This is personal for me. I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small Southern town. My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a Black and White world. We faced discrimination and hardship, but my parents never gave into grievance and hate."

"America is a work in progress, now it's time to make America even for your, and better forever," she said.

Haley went on to slam the Democratic Party for "turning a blind eye toward riots and rage."

"The American people know we can do better, and of course we value and respect every Black life. The Black cops who have been shot in the line of duty, they matter. The Black small business owners who have watched their lives work go up in flames, they matter. The Black kids who have been gunned down on the playground, their lives matter too. And their lives are being ruined and stolen by the violence on our streets. It doesn't have to be like this," Haley said.

Haley said that with Trump as president, "we will build on the progress of our past and unlock the promise of our future."

"America is not perfect but the principles we hold dear are perfect. There is one thing I've learned, it's that even on our worst day, we are blessed to live in America. It's time to keep that blessing alive for the next generation. This President and this party are committed to that noble task," Haley.

Watch:

1 hr 12 min ago

Nikki Haley praises Trump's leadership: He "has always put America first"

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Republican National Convention

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley sought to demonstrate President Trump's leadership around the world in her Republican National Convention speech tonight, saying he has been tough against North Korea, Iran and China.

She praised Trump for passing sanctions on North Korea and said he "ripped up the Iran nuclear deal."

"Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first. Donald Trump has always put America first," she said.

Haley went on to slam the Democrats, claiming they've raised taxes and "piled on more mandates."

"A Biden-Harris administration would be much, much worse," she said.

Watch:

1 hr 9 min ago

Florida businessman says Americans must "choose freedom over oppression"

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez.
Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez. Republican National Convention

Florida businessman Maximo Alvarez spoke at the Republican National Convention and said, “Right now, it is up to us to decide our fate and to choose freedom over oppression.”

Alvarez said his family “has fled totalitarianism and communism more than once. First my Dad from Spain, then from Cuba.”

“But my family is done running away,” Alvarez said. “By the grace of God, I live the American dream—the greatest blessing I ever had. My dad, who only had a sixth grade education, told me: Don't lose this place.”

Alvarez said Trump "may not always be politically correct," noting he is not a career politician. He described Trump as "just another family man."

“Keep in mind the other guy running for president is mostly concerned about power,” Alvarez said. “Yes, yes, power for them. But not for the benefit of all Americans. I’m speaking to you today because I have seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I have seen ideas like this before. And I’m here to tell you: We cannot let them take over our country.”

1 hr 26 min ago

Fact check: Claims that Democrats want to “abolish” the suburbs 

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand

Patricia McCloskey, the woman who along with her husband Mark McCloskey pointed a gun at protestors from her St. Louis home in June, claimed that Democrats want to “abolish” suburbs. “They want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning,” she claimed.

Facts First: This is false. Democrats are not seeking to abolish suburbs or end single-family home zoning. An Obama-era housing rule meant to address racial segregation does not abolish suburbs in any way.

McCloskey seems to be repeating Trump’s racially coded nonsense from July when he worked to overturn the change the Obama administration made in 2015 to the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH), a decades-old federal requirement aimed to eliminate discrimination and combat segregation in housing.

You can read more about the regulations and Trump’s false claims here.

Some background: The McCloskeys drew national attention in late June after they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns outside their mansion at protesters walking on a private street en route to demonstrate outside the St. Louis mayor's residence. 

The mayor lives on a nearby public street and the protesters were going down a street that doesn’t reach the mayor’s house, a St. Louis city official said. The Missouri couple was charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.