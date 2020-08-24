Sen. Tim Scott invokes names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during RNC speech

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina stands on stage in an empty Mellon Auditorium while addressing the Republican National Convention on Monday in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the final major speech at the Republican convention tonight, South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott called on voters to look at the actions of each presidential candidate to guide them in the voting booth, and used his life story as an example for the night's theme — "Land of Promise."

Scott, the only Black Republican in the US Senate, cast the GOP vision for the country as one of opportunity for all Americans — praising school choice, touting opportunity zones and describing his electoral success in an overwhelmingly White district as one where "voters judged me not on the color of my skin, but on the content of my character."

He also invoked the names of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and asserted that this coming election is "not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It’s about the promise of America."

Scott, who has called some of the President's tweets "indefensible" and "racially offensive," criticized cancel culture and boasted the economic opportunities for minorities he said were made possible by Trump and the Republican agenda.

"We are always striving to be better. When we stumble, and we will, we pick ourselves back up and try again," Scott said. "We don’t give into cancel-culture, or the radical — and factually baseless — belief that things are worse today than in the 1860s or the 1960s."

He also sought to cast Biden as a president who would not defend minority communities, bringing up Biden's support for a 1994 crime bill often blamed for disparities in the US criminal justice system, and criticizing his inaction to assist Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Biden and his vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, "want a cultural revolution" that's "a fundamentally different America" which will look like "a socialist utopia," Scott said.

The South Carolina senator concluded by speaking about his grandfather, who was forced out of school to pick cotton.

"Our family went from cotton to Congress in one lifetime," Scott said. "There are millions of families like mine across this nation...full of potential seeking to live the American dream. And I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality

Watch:

