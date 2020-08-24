Live TV
Republican National Convention 2020: Day 1

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Rebekah Metzler and Jessica Estepa, CNN

Updated 11:07 p.m. ET, August 24, 2020
29 min ago

Fact check: RNC video inaccurately portrays Trump as a "decisive leader" on coronavirus

From CNN's Daniel Dale 

An RNC video played during the convention contrasted President Trump as a "decisive leader" on coronavirus while suggesting that Democrats and media outlets “got it wrong” by downplaying the pandemic. 

Facts First: This suggestion is inaccurateTrump continued to downplay the virus into March. Trump declared in February that the number of cases in the US would go “within a couple of days” from 15 to “close to zero,” and he predicted that the virus might "disappear" through a "miracle" or something of the sort. In late February, he was still likening the virus to the flu; in March, he suggested that the virus did not require the country to take more severe measures than the flu requires. 

He claimed in March that the virus was under “control”  and that the media and Democrats were overhyping the situation. 

1 hr 7 min ago

Kimberly Guilfoyle: Trump will put America first

Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Kimberly Guilfoyle. Republican National Convention

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. and a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign, praised President Trump in her speech tonight, saying he "is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream."

Guilfoyle, whose mother is from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, spoke about the importance of the American dream and how she felt it was her "duty to fight to protect that dream."

She went to claim that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris "will fundamentally change this nation."

"They want to destroy this country, and everything that we have fought for and hold dear. They want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see and think, and believe, so they can control how you live," Guilfoyle said.

She went to say that Trump has put America first and will continue do so if reelected.

Guilfoyle urged Americans to stand for a "President who is fearless, who believes in you, and who loves this country and will fight for he

Watch:

r."

24 min ago

St. Louis couple facing felony charges after pointing guns at protesters speaks at RNC 

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Patricia and Mark McCloskey.
Patricia and Mark McCloskey. Republican National Convention

The Missouri couple facing felony charges after pointing guns at protesters outside of their home in St. Louis earlier this summer spoke on the first night of the Republican National Convention. 

“What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country. And that’s what we want to speak to you about tonight,” Patricia McCloskey said. 

“Not a single person in the out-of-control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was? We were. They’ve actually charged us with felonies for daring to defend our home,” Mark McCloskey said. 

The McCloskeys drew national attention in late June after they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns outside their mansion at protesters walking on a private street en route to demonstrate outside the St. Louis mayor's residence. 

The mayor lives on a nearby public street and the protesters were going down a street that doesn’t reach the mayor’s house, a St. Louis city official said. The Missouri couple was charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.

In videos obtained by CNN, the pair were seen brandishing weapons outside their St. Louis home as demonstrators walked outside the house in late June.

The White House has defended the couple on a number of occasions. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at the time that President Donald Trump "said it is absolutely absurd, what is happening to the McCloskeys."

“You’ve seen us on your TV screens and Twitter feeds,” Mark McCloskey said. “You know we’re not the kind of people who back down. Thankfully, neither is Donald Trump.”

Watch:

1 hr 2 min ago

Parkland father: The "safety of your kids depends" on whether Trump is reelected

Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland mass shooting victim Meadow Pollack.
Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland mass shooting victim Meadow Pollack. Republican National Convention

Before the 2018 shooting, Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland mass shooting victim Meadow Pollack, wasn't a political activist.

But in the face of unspeakable tragedy, after 17 people were killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, he is among those who have transformed their grief into political activism, with the goal of preventing other families from facing the same horror.

Tonight, speaking from the Republican National Convention, Pollack said he believed President Trump is committed to protecting children safe in America.

"I truly believe the safety of your kids depends on whether this man is reelected," he said.

The shooting, he said, changed his life forever.

"So many moments that I waited so long for were taken from me. I didn't get to drop her off at college. I didn't get to walk her down the aisle," Pollack said.

"But every moment was taken from her and for what? I never wanted this to become a political spectacle but it did," he added.

Pollack called Trump a "good man and a great listener" who he said "cuts through the BS."

Reporting from CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

57 min ago

Georgia Democrat slams Biden's leadership: "All talk and no action"

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones.
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones. Republican National Convention

Vernon Jones, a Democratic politician from the state of Georgia, slammed Joe Biden's leadership and praised President Donald Trump's commitment to the Black community.

"As you can see, I am a man of color and I am a lifelong Democrat, too. You may be wondering, why is a lifelong Democrat speaking at the Republican National Convention? And that is a fair question. And here's your answer, the Democratic Party does not want Black people to lead their mental plantation. We've been forced to be there for decades and generations," Jones said in his remarks.

"But I have news for Joe Biden, we are free, we are free people with free minds. And I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers and we believe that Donald Trump is the president that America needs to lead us forward," Jones continued.  

Jones said Biden has had "47 years to produce results," but has been "all talk and no action."

"Just like so many of the Democrats who have been making promises to the Black voters for decades. We have been there captive audience," Jones said.

Jones went on to tout Trump's measures with regard to the economy and funding for historically black colleges and universities.

"The president also built the most inclusive economy ever with record low unemployment for African Americans and record high participation in the workforce," Jones said.

"He put the interests of American workers and especially Black workers first. That's right. Donald Trump did that," Jones said.

1 hr 32 min ago

Former NFL player Herschel Walker: "I've seen racism up close ... And it isn’t Donald Trump"

From CNN's Kate Sullivan

Former NFL player Herschel Walker.
Former NFL player Herschel Walker. Republican National Convention

Former NFL star Herschel Walker spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday and said he has a “deep personal friendship” with President Donald Trump and has known him for 37 years. 

“It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I've had a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I've seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump,” said Walker, who is African American. 

Walker said Trump is a “caring, loving father” and that over the years he has “watched (Trump) treat the janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP.”

Walker is a 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, former pro football star and a former Olympian. 

In 2008, Walker published a book, “Breaking Free," and revealed he had a form of mental illness called dissociative identity disorder, or DID, formerly known as multiple personality disorder. He told CNN at the time that he hoped to educate the public and break down stereotypes about this disorder.

Watch:

1 hr 38 min ago

Trump makes appearance at the RNC with frontline workers

President Trump speaks to frontline workers in the White House in Washington.
President Trump speaks to frontline workers in the White House in Washington. Republican National Convention

President Trump made a “surprise” appearance in tonight’s Republican National Convention appearing with frontline workers in the East Room of the White House.

The President nor the participants were wearing masks and did not seem to be social distancing.

"These are my friends. These are the incredible workers who help so much with the Covid," Trump said.

"These are great, great people. Doctors, nurses, firemen, a policeman. We want to thank you, all you've been incredible and we want to thank you and all the millions of people that you represent," the President continued.

The participants shared their stories and described their line of work, including a registered nurse who praised Trump's leadership.

"I am so in awe of your leadership. Honestly, I know many people have said often interesting things but it takes a true leader to be able to ignore all that stuff and take what is right and not be offended by all the words being said. You really do show that positive spirit to us and as nurses I appreciate that, I'm grateful for," she said.

1 hr 39 min ago

RNC marks roll call vote with video montage from locations across 50 states and territories

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Republican National Convention

The official roll call renominating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to the 2020 Republican ballot took place earlier today in Charlotte, North Carolina, but during the Republican National Convention's primetime event, a video montage was shown to mark the moment.

"We have created a short video to symbolize the excitement for President Trump across all 50 states and territories," RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

Participants in different parts of the country cheered "four more years."

Watch the video:

1 hr 39 min ago

Maryland's Kim Klacik says the Democratic Party has ignored Black Baltimore voters "for too long"

Kimberly Klacik, the Republican nominee running for the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings’s seat against Rep. Kweisi Mfume in Maryland.
Kimberly Klacik, the Republican nominee running for the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings’s seat against Rep. Kweisi Mfume in Maryland. Republican National Convention

Kim Klacik, who is running for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District, said Democrats have controlled Baltimore for far too long and assumed "Black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted."

"We’re sick of it and not going to take it anymore. The days of blindly supporting the Democrats are coming to an end," she said.

Klacik went on to slam Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying that he believes "we can’t think for ourselves — that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views.

"We’re not buying the lies anymore — you and your party have ignored us for too long," she said.

Klacik praised Trump's efforts, saying he is "bringing this country back roaring."

Klacik is running for the seat formerly held by the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. The race is rated "Solid Democrat" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Watch: