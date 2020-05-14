Coronavirus whistleblower Rick Bright testifies
What you need to know about the ousted vaccine director testifying this morning
The Trump administration official set to testify before Congress this morning oversaw the production and purchase of vaccines before being abruptly dismissed last month amid a clash with the administration on coronavirus treatments.
Dr. Rick Bright is an international expert on vaccines with a lengthy work history in the field. His expected testimony comes after he filed a whistleblower complaint last week alleging he was removed from his post in retaliation for opposing the broad use of hydroxychloroquine, a drug frequently touted by President Trump as a treatment for Covid-19.
Here's what we know about him:
- His tenure: Bright had led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has been central to the response to the coronavirus outbreak, since 2016. But his departure, he believes, stems in part from his resistance to efforts to widen the availability of a coronavirus treatment pushed by President Trump.
- What he did: As BARDA's director, Bright oversaw "the advanced development and procurement of medical countermeasures against an array of threats to national security and the public's health, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear threats and pandemic influenza, and emerging infectious diseases," according to an archived webpage of his official biography.
- His experience with the flu: Prior to serving as director of the agency, Bright, who had been with BARDA since 2010, served as the director of its Influenza and Emerging Infectious Diseases Division, "where he was responsible for preparing the nation for influenza pandemics," according to the World Health Organization.
What Trump is tweeting about Bright ahead of his testimony
Just over an hour before Dr. Rick Bright is set to testify on Capitol Hill and warn that without additional preparations “2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history,” President Trump is seeking to attack and discredit him.
“I don’t know the so-called Whistleblower Rick Bright, never met him or even heard of him, but to me he is a disgruntled employee, not liked or respected by people I spoke to and who, with his attitude, should no longer be working for our government!” Trump said, using similar language to his 2019 complaints about a “so-called whistleblower” regarding the call with the Ukrainian President that ultimately led to his impeachment.
Remember: Bright last week filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was fired from his job leading the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for opposing the use of a drug frequently touted by Trump as a potential coronavirus treatment.
Here's Trump's tweet:
Whistleblower Rick Bright is testifying today. Here’s what he plans to tell Congress.
Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the office involved in developing a coronavirus vaccine, will testify before Congress this morning.
He is expected to say the Trump administration was unprepared for the coronavirus pandemic and warn that the US will face "unprecedented illness and fatalities" without additional preparations.
"Our window of opportunity is closing. If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities," Bright is expected to say, according to his prepared testimony. "Without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined, 2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history."
His testimony is part of the second high-profile congressional hearing this week where the Trump administration's response to Covid-19 pandemic — and the President's actions — are under public scrutiny.
About Bright: Bright filed an extensive whistleblower complaint last week alleging his early warnings about the coronavirus were ignored and that his caution at a treatment favored by Trump led to his removal.
Bright will reiterate in his testimony that he believes he was removed from his post because he “resisted efforts to promote and enable broad access to an unproven drug, chloroquine, to the American people without transparent information on the potential health risks."
Bright also plans to call for several key steps to improve the federal government's response to the pandemic and head off a spike in cases in the fall, including increasing public education of preventative measures, ramping up production of essential medical supplies and developing a national testing strategy.
“The virus is out there, it’s everywhere. We need to be able to find it, to isolate it and to stop it from infecting more people,” Bright writes in his prepared testimony. "We need tests that are accurate, rapid, easy to use, low cost, and available to everyone who needs them."