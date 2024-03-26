Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Baltimore bridge collapse

live news

Live

SCOTUS hears abortion pill case

live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

Live Updates

Independent presidential candidate RFK Jr. to announce VP pick

By Andrew Menezes, CNN

Published 12:20 PM ET, Tue March 26, 2024
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

RFK Jr. expected to name Nicole Shanahan as his VP pick, New York Times reports

From CNN's Aaron Pellish, Eva McKend and Gregory Krieg

Nicole Shanahan arrives at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vibiana in Los Angeles.
Nicole Shanahan arrives at the Gold House Gala on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vibiana in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to announce attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing two people close to the campaign.

The move will accelerate Kennedy’s attempt to gain ballot access in as many states as possible. Nearly half require a vice presidential pick in order to advance that process.

His selection, which will be announced at an event in Oakland, California, will also be tasked with broadening Kennedy’s appeal and helping raise money to fuel his big-spending campaign. There has been speculation that Shanahan, a wealthy 38-year-old, could reach into her own pockets to aid the cause.

Read more about Kennedy's expected announcement.

3 min ago

Nevada secretary of state admits "error" in guidance to RFK campaign

From CNN's Aaron Pellish, Eva McKend and Ethan Cohen

The Nevada secretary of state’s office said in a statement Monday that it “provided inaccurate guidance” to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign regarding whether the campaign needed to announce its vice presidential candidate prior to gathering signatures to gain ballot access in the state. 

Earlier this month, Kennedy’s campaign announced it had gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in Nevada. Shortly after that announcement, Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, a Democrat, sent a memo to all independent presidential campaigns, including Kennedy's, calling attention to a state law that indicates candidates must “designate a nominee for Vice President” in their petition of candidacy. 

According to email correspondence shared by the Kennedy campaign, a staffer in the secretary of state’s office had told the campaign in November that the name of the vice presidential candidate was not required to be on the petitions. 

In a statement to CNN, Nevada secretary of state spokesperson Cecilia Heston said that “an error” had been made in communicating ballot access guidance to the Kennedy campaign. 

“This was an error, and will be handled appropriately. In no way was the initial error or subsequent statutory guidance made with intent to benefit or harm any political party or candidate for office,” Heston said in the statement. 

Heston also said that despite the incorrect guidance to the Kennedy campaign, the state’s law governing independent candidate ballot access still holds.

Why this matters: The misunderstanding could mean the signatures Kennedy has gathered in Nevada are invalid, forcing the campaign to start from square one after the candidate announces his vice presidential nominee Tuesday.

Paul Rossi, a ballot access attorney for the Kennedy campaign, said in a statement Monday that the mistake amounted to “corruption” and suggested Nevada Democrats were attempting to block Kennedy from gaining ballot access in the state. 

"The petition does not even have a field for a VP on it. The state confirmed that the petition does not require a VP in writing on Nov. 14,” Rossi said. 

The deadline for the Kennedy campaign to file its ballot access petition in Nevada is August 9.

CBS News first reported the error made by the Nevada Secretary of State’s office.

6 min ago

RFK Jr. met again with Libertarian Party chair last month

From CNN's Aaron Pellish

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. met again with Libertarian Party Chair Angela McArdle in the past month as both Kennedy and the Libertarian Party leave the door open for Kennedy to possibly join the party’s presidential ticket.

Kennedy and McArdle met in Costa Mesa, California, following the state Libertarian Party’s convention at the end of February, where Kennedy spoke, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

The meeting is the latest in an ongoing dialogue between Kennedy and the Libertarian Party dating back to last year. CNN previously reported that McArdle and Kennedy met as early as July of last year at an event in Tennessee and the two discussed their shared beliefs, including regarding vaccine mandates and pandemic-era shutdowns. Shortly after that meeting, Kennedy dropped his effort to run in the Democratic primary against President Biden and instead decided to run as an independent.

By running as an independent, Kennedy faces steep hurdles to qualify for ballot access in all 50 states, as he has stated he plans to do. He is currently on the ballot in one state, Utah, although his campaign and an allied super PAC have said they have collected enough signatures to qualify him on the ballot in seven other states. If Kennedy joined the Libertarian Party ticket, he could immediately gain ballot access in dozens more states.

In a CNN interview in January, Kennedy said he was “very comfortable with most of the values of the Libertarian Party” and said he plans to continue talking with Libertarian groups.