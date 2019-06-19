Cory Booker's testimony on reparations: "I believe this is an urgent moment"

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker testified before a House panel during a hearing on reparations for slavery Wednesday, bringing a political issue from the campaign trail to the front and center on Capitol Hill.

Booker, the first witness to speak, talked about his experiences in low-income, black neighborhoods and the injustices he saw.

"And I feel a sense of anger where we are in the United States of America where we have not had direct conversation about a lot of the root causes of a lot of the inequities and the pain and the hurt manifested in economic disparities, manifested in health disparities, manifested in a criminal justice system that is indeed a form of new Jim Crow," Booker said.

Booker also told the panel that America has not yet grappled with racism and white supremacy and that the hearing presents a "historic opportunity to break the silence, to speak to the ugly past and talking constructively about how we will move this nation forward."

