By Tori B. Powell, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 6:38 p.m. ET, December 13, 2023
4 Posts
Sort by
1 min ago

All eyes are on the upcoming Iowa caucuses. Here's why they are a focus of the GOP campaigns

From CNN's Eric Bradner

In this February 2016 photo, ballots are counted following the Republican party caucus in precinct 317 at Valley Church in West Des Moines, Iowa.
In this February 2016 photo, ballots are counted following the Republican party caucus in precinct 317 at Valley Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Iowa will kick off the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process early next year with its caucuses on January 15.

It’s a tradition that has turned the Hawkeye State into the focal point of many GOP campaigns and positioned its voters to have a crucial role in determining the party’s nominee.

Iowa’s role as the first state in the presidential nominating process dates to the 1970s. In 1972, it was the first state to hold its Democratic caucus — and it moved to the front of the Republican line four years later in 1976.

The lead-up to the Iowa caucuses has historically been seen as a test of campaigns’ organizational strength. And its winner typically leaves Iowa with a jolt of momentum in the national polls as the race then shifts to New Hampshire for the Granite State’s primary (which will be held on January 23).

Iowa is one of the few remaining states to eschew primaries in favor of choosing parties’ nominees in caucuses — election-night gatherings at which voters discuss the candidates and cast their ballots in person.

Caucuses, unlike primaries, are run by political parties, and are held in venues such as fire stations, churches and schools.

In Democratic caucuses in Iowa, caucus goers separate into groups to indicate their candidate preferences and the support of at least 15% of attendees is necessary for the candidate to be considered viable and be awarded delegates. However, in Republican caucuses, attendees cast paper ballots, which are then counted in person. Delegates are awarded based on the results.

As far as the national momentum-building role of the Iowa caucuses, those election night results are conclusive. But the official process continues: Delegates selected on election night in the months ahead attend county, district and state conventions, where they are narrowed and delegates for the national convention are chosen.

The Iowa caucuses are important, but not necessarily decisive. In 2016, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz finished first, narrowly ahead of then-businessman Donald Trump and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Trump would seize the GOP’s nomination in the weeks and months that followed.

Read more about the Iowa caucuses.

10 min ago

Trump continues to expand his lead in the Iowa caucus race, according to new polls

From CNN's Jennifer Agiesta

Donald Trump rallies with supporters at a "commit to caucus" event at the National Cattle Congress event space in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 7.
Donald Trump rallies with supporters at a "commit to caucus" event at the National Cattle Congress event space in Waterloo, Iowa, on October 7. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Former President Donald Trump has expanded his lead over the GOP field in the latest Iowa Poll of likely GOP caucusgoers in the kickoff state of next year’s presidential election.

Overall, 51% of likely caucusgoers say Trump would be their first choice, 19% name Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 16% former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, with the rest of the field at 5% or less. In October, the same poll found Trump at 43% with DeSantis and Haley each at 16%.

Trump, Haley and DeSantis are the only candidates in the field that a majority of likely caucusgoers say they are at least considering for the nomination (76% are considering or supporting Trump, 67% DeSantis and 52% Haley). Just 38% say they are at least considering businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and 17% former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. 

About half (49%) of likely caucusgoers, though, say their minds are already made up about whom to support, with Trump’s backers far more likely to say they are committed to their candidate than are those supporting other candidates (70% of Trump supporters say their minds are made up, compared with 34% of Haley backers and 30% of DeSantis backers). 

Trump’s supporters are also significantly more enthusiastic about their candidate than are DeSantis’s or Haley’s supporters. More than eight in 10 say they are extremely or very enthusiastic about the former president (86%) while 61% of DeSantis’s supporters feel that way and 59% of Haley’s supporters do.

Nearly three-quarters, 73%, say Trump can win an election against President Joe Biden, regardless of his legal challenges, up from 65% who felt that way in October. Just 24% in the current poll say Trump’s legal challenges will make it nearly impossible for him to win. 

Asked to rate the ideological lean of top candidates, 71% say Trump is about right, with just 18% saying he’s too conservative and 7% that he’s too moderate, with 60% calling DeSantis about right and 55% saying the same about Haley. More say Haley is too moderate (23%) than too conservative (12%), while the balance narrowly tilts the other way on DeSantis (20% too conservative, 15% too moderate).

More about the poll: The DMR/NBC/Mediacom poll was conducted by telephone Dec. 2-7 among a random sample of 502 likely Republican caucusgoers. Results for the full sample of likely caucusgoers has an error margin of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

25 min ago

Ramaswamy looked to distinguish himself from Trump this fall with conservative policy address

From CNN's Aaron Pellish and Daniel Strauss

In a September speech, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy laid out his policies, which showed he's looking to differentiate himself from former President Donald Trump, display his policy chops and establish himself as an authentic MAGA-aligned Republican candidate.

In a sharpening of his message toward the former president, whom he’s defended and praised since launching his campaign in February, he focused during the conservative police address on an issue he believes Trump failed to adequately address – shrinking the size of the federal government.

The positioning of this first-time candidate – and the way he’s now setting out his own ideas to prove he’s not a Trump acolyte – suggests his campaign is looking for staying power in the 2024 Republican primary still dominated by the former president.

The Ohio-based entrepreneur laid out in September the details of a policy to eliminate multiple federal agencies and implement mass layoffs of federal employees – part of his effort to set himself apart from other Republicans, including Trump, ahead of the next debate later this month.

“The people who we elect to run the government ought to be the ones who actually run the government, not the managerial bureaucracy and three letter government agencies,” he said.

Contrasting Trump’s record with his own proposals was a new tactic for Ramaswamy. He has resoundingly defended the Trump administration on several issues and the former president amidst criminal indictments in four different investigations. He has repeatedly pledged to pardon Trump of any federal charges on his first day in office, frequently denouncing Trump’s legal jeopardy as “political persecution by prosecution.” During a GOP debate, he called Trump “the greatest president of the 21st century.”

Ramaswamy's September speech at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded in 2021 by former Trump administration officials, gave the Republican candidate an opportunity to make the case for his conservative vision and how it might go further than Trump’s. The speech detailed what Ramaswamy’s campaign sees as the legal justification for his argument that the president has the authority to overhaul the structure of the federal government.

Read more about his conservative policy address.

47 min ago

What to know about GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

From CNN staff

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 3 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 3 in National Harbor, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Tech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy launched his outsider campaign for the presidency in February 2023, focused on combatting “woke” ideology, exposing government corruption and ushering in a younger generation of voters into the Republican Party.

Ramaswamy, 38, is the youngest candidate in the GOP field. He found success in the private sector after founding Roivant Sciences, a biotechnology firm, before founding Strive Asset Management, an investment management firm that specialized in “anti-woke” asset management, refusing to consider environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, factors when investing. He is the author of “Woke Inc.” and “Nation of Victims.”

Ramaswamy grew up in Cincinnati, the son of Indian immigrants. A practicing Hindu, he attended a Catholic high school in Cincinnati before graduating from Harvard University with a biology degree and earning a law degree from Yale University. His wife, Apoorva, is a physician specializing in otolaryngology, and they have two sons.