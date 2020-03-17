Multiple states have postponed their primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly altered the daily lives of Americans.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The next day, the White House advised all Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urged older people to stay at home altogether in a set of new guidelines.

This has affected some state's plans for their primary and caucuses.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced late last night that polls will be closed in the state today as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the other states changing their plans due to coronavirus: