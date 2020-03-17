2020 primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona
These are the states that postponed their primaries due to coronavirus
Multiple states have postponed their primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly altered the daily lives of Americans.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The next day, the White House advised all Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urged older people to stay at home altogether in a set of new guidelines.
This has affected some state's plans for their primary and caucuses.
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced late last night that polls will be closed in the state today as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are the other states changing their plans due to coronavirus:
- Louisiana: It was the first state to postpone its presidential primary. It was moved from April 4 to June 20.
- Georgia: The primary was moved from March 24 to May 19.
- Kentucky: Its primary was moved from May 19 to June 23.
How Florida is bracing for today's primary during the coronavirus outbreak
Florida — known for its large senior citizen population — is bracing for election day during a health pandemic.
Since the novel coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic, state election officials have made a number of changes, from relocating polling sites to encouraging more early voting, to protect the health of the state's 4 million people who are over the age of 65 and represent one-fifth of the total population of the state.
"Our recommendation would be if there's a polling location in assisted living facility, allow the residents to vote there," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference on Wednesday. "But maybe the general public should have the option or be directed to go to a different polling location."
Some of the changes being implemented by election officials across the state include relocating polling sites away from assisted living senior communities.
Here's what we know:
- Hillsborough County: Officials immediately announced changes to polling locations that were set to be at large assisted senior living communities. The county also has prepped extra staff in the event poll workers drop out on election day because they fear exposure to the virus.
- Pinellas County: Election officials implemented similar measures, as elderly poll workers begin to drop out due to fears of being exposed to the virus, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
State election officials have also stressed early voting and vote-by-mail options for those who want to be extra safe. Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted a reminder to voters that they can drop off their vote-by-mail ballots up until 7 p.m. on election day or choose to vote early up until one day before the primary.
Early voting in some counties started as early as March 2.
Polls are closed in Ohio today
Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced late last night that polls will be closed in the state on today as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The order came from Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, who said she was ordering "the polling locations in the State of Ohio closed on March 17" in order to "avoid the imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19 with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of the people in the general population, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions."
Acton said the order "shall take effect immediately and remain in full force and effect until the State of Emergency declared by the governor no longer exists" or she modifies the order.
Early this morning, Ohio's Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the poll closure by a candidate for a county judgeship.
Some background: The late-night change is the latest turn in a confusing saga that played out hours before voters were set to go to the polls in Ohio, and it highlights the depth to which election officials are struggling to balance protecting the public and allowing them to cast ballots.
DeWine earlier yesterday asked a court to move the primary election to June amid the pandemic, only to be denied by a judge later in the day. It's not clear whether the order to close the polls as a health emergency will violate the court's ruling.