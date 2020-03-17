Live TV
2020 primaries in Florida, Illinois and Arizona

By Veronica Rocha and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 12:31 AM ET, Wed March 18, 2020
5 hr 11 min ago

Biden speaks about coronavirus concerns after projected wins: "We're all in this together"

Biden For President Campaign
Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak via livestream after his projected wins in Illinois and Florida.

"The coronavirus doesn't care if you're Democrat or Republican," he said. "It will not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender or zip code. It will touch people in positions of power as well as the most vulnerable people in our society. We're all in this together."

He also spoke briefly of his wins, saying, "Our campaign has had a very good night."

"We moved closer to securing the Democratic Party's nomination for president, and we're doing it by building a broad coalition that we need to win in November," Biden said.

5 hr 21 min ago

Three key voting groups again power Biden to projected primary win in Illinois, CNN poll shows

From CNN's Grace Sparks

Workers counts ballots at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office during the Florida Primary elections at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office Tuesday, March 17.
Workers counts ballots at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office during the Florida Primary elections at the Broward County Supervisor Of Elections Office Tuesday, March 17. Brynn Anderson/AP

Democratic voters over 65, moderates, and black voters powered former Vice President Joe Biden’s projected Democratic primary win in Illinois, according to CNN’s preliminary primary polling.

Those same groups of voters carried Biden to his projected win over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Florida Tuesday night.

Biden’s gains were also reflected among voters who only wanted minor — as opposed to major — changes to the economic system in the US, who were opposed to a single payer health care system, and those who preferred to nominate a candidate who could unite the country. 

And where Biden won, Sanders lost his following from 2016.

In 2016, Sanders was barely edged out by Hillary Clinton in the Illinois primary, with the Vermont senator carrying young voters, white voters, and liberals. Sanders, for example, saw a significant loss among white voters on Tuesday, capturing the backing of just about a quarter of white voters compared to 57% of those voters in 2016.

5 hr 30 min ago

Sanders faces new uncertainty following losses

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, in Burlington, Vermont.
Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to reporters about coronavirus Thursday March 12, in Burlington, Vermont. Charles Krupa/AP

Bernie Sanders’ fight for the presidency may not be over, but his campaign almost certainly is.

A critical question facing Sanders: Must he keep his campaign alive for his movement to survive?

“If he ends his candidacy, will someone else step into the void and lead the movement?” one Sanders’ adviser asked. “Is the best way to stay relevant by staying around for the rest of the race?”

The Vermont senator is tightening his circle, aides say, with perhaps only he and his wife, Jane, involved in the final decision making. Almost no one else knows what he will do — and when.

If the coronavirus pandemic was not escalating — and the country was not gripped by uncertainty — advisers have no doubt Sanders would stay in the race for its duration, intent on holding Joe Biden’s feet to the progressive fire on a series of policies.

The timing of Sanders’ decision may be unknown, but the fate of his candidacy is not.

 

5 hr 29 min ago

Biden wins Illinois, CNN projects

Joe Biden will win Illinois, CNN projects, marking his second win of the night.

Earlier tonight, CNN projected Biden will win Florida, which has 215 delegates.

There are 155 delegates at stake in Illinois tonight.

Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

6 hr 2 min ago

Trump earns enough delegates to win Republican nomination, CNN projects

As expected, Donald Trump has earned enough delegates needed to win the Republican nomination for president with a projected win in Illinois.

6 hr 42 min ago

Voters over 65, moderates and black voters carried Biden to his projected Florida win, CNN poll shows

From CNN’s Grace Sparks

People wait in line to vote in the presidential primary election at the Supervisor of Elections office on Tuesday, March 17, in Delray Beach, Florida.
People wait in line to vote in the presidential primary election at the Supervisor of Elections office on Tuesday, March 17, in Delray Beach, Florida. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Voters over the age of 65, moderates and black voters carried former Vice President Joe Biden to his projected primary win in Florida, according to the CNN Primary Poll. 

Those voting groups supported Biden in high numbers, with more than three-quarters in each backing the former vice president in the primary fight against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. 

Sunshine State voters who said they preferred a candidate who would unite the country, those who oppose a single payer health care system and voters who want a nominee that can beat Trump also supported Biden on Tuesday.

In 2016, Sanders lost Florida to Hillary Clinton. Some groups Sanders performed well with in 2016, such as white men and independents, didn’t follow him in 2020. In 2016, 52% of white men supported Sanders for the nomination while only a quarter did so in 2020 -- slightly more than 6 in 10 voting for Biden.

In 2020, half of independent Democratic voters in Florida supported Biden for the nomination. That's a flip from 2016, when 55% of voters in the state backed Sanders.

6 hr 52 min ago

Here's where the delegate count stands

With Joe Biden's win in Florida, CNN projects that at this time he is leading Bernie Sanders in the delegate count. The delegate count currently stands at 912-712.

Remember: The Democratic candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win the nomination.

CNN's David Chalian noted that by his calculation that means Biden only needs 47.9% of the remaining delegates to reach that number. Sanders, on the other hand, will need to win 56.8 percent of the remaining delegates.

7 hr 1 min ago

Here are all the states Biden has won so far

CNN just projected Joe Biden will win Florida, making it the 17th state that he's won so far during the primaries.

Here are the other states:

6 hr 53 min ago

Biden wins Florida, CNN projects

Joe Biden will win Florida, CNN projects.

There are 219 delegates at stake in the Sunshine State. Florida is the biggest prize of the night.

Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary, and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.

