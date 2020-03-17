Biden speaks about coronavirus concerns after projected wins: "We're all in this together"

Biden For President Campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak via livestream after his projected wins in Illinois and Florida.

"The coronavirus doesn't care if you're Democrat or Republican," he said. "It will not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender or zip code. It will touch people in positions of power as well as the most vulnerable people in our society. We're all in this together."

He also spoke briefly of his wins, saying, "Our campaign has had a very good night."

"We moved closer to securing the Democratic Party's nomination for president, and we're doing it by building a broad coalition that we need to win in November," Biden said.

