2024 campaign and primaries

Live Updates

The latest on the 2024 campaign and primary elections

By Aditi Sangal

Updated 2:19 p.m. ET, April 2, 2024
1 min ago

In quest to change voting rules, GOP is pushing ballot measures in Wisconsin and other key battleground states

From CNN's Fredreka Schouten

In this 2020 photo, people vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, Wisconsin.
In this 2020 photo, people vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, Wisconsin. Morry Gash/AP/File

Republican lawmakers and activists in several presidential battlegrounds are pushing ballot measures to change how elections are run in their states. Critics say those efforts, if successful, could make it harder to administer voting in places that could decide key political contests.

Today, Wisconsin voters will decide whether to alter the state’s constitution and ban any private money in elections, one of two GOP-backed measures on the ballot focused on election administration. In Nevada, meanwhile, a GOP-aligned group is collecting signatures in the hopes of establishing new voter ID requirements in the Silver State.

And in Arizona, a so-called ballot referral moving through the Republican-controlled Legislature would upend the state’s widely used, no-excuse vote-by-mail system. The measure, which recently cleared a key Senate committee, also would effectively sideline the use of so-called vote centers in the state’s largest counties.

Opponents say that will set off a costly scramble to find additional polling places and workers. In Wisconsin and Arizona, Republican lawmakers, who have seen Democratic governors veto their election proposals, are leading the efforts to go the ballot measure route and avoid veto pens. Constitutional amendments in Wisconsin and ballot referenda in Arizona are not subject to the approval of governors in those states.

“This is the national conservative strategy now: If you can’t get it done through the legislative process, put in on the ballot,” said Jay Heck, who runs Common Cause in Wisconsin and opposes the ballot measures that go before voters Tuesday.

Read more about the ballot measures.

22 min ago

Trump turns his attention to the "blue wall" states he won, then lost

From CNN's Steve Contorno, Kristen Holmes and Alayna Treene

Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, in February.
Former President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, in February. Rebecca Cook/Reuters/File

Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail on Tuesday with events in Michigan and Wisconsin, two critical Midwest battlegrounds that he won eight years ago but that have mostly vexed Republicans ever since.

The former president is scheduled to first appear in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he is expected to deliver remarks about the US-Mexico border. From there, he will travel to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for his first rally in the Badger State since launching his third White House bid.

The visits come amid a notable lull in Trump’s campaign activity in the weeks since he became the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Trump has held two campaign events since Super Tuesday — while the same time period has seen a surge in political activity from President Joe Biden, including his own stops in Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump, meanwhile, has unleashed a flurry of social media posts in recent weeks, attacking his Democratic rival and the judges and prosecutors overseeing the various legal cases against the former president.

Read more about Trump's attention on Michigan and Wisconsin.

20 min ago

Biden campaign launches a new ad focused on abortion in Michigan, as Trump visits the state

From CNN's David Wright

The Biden campaign launched a new ad Tuesday focused on abortion rights, slamming former President Donald Trump for his role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade and warning that “he’s running to pass a national ban." 

The ad opens with a clip of Trump saying, “Because for 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated and I did it and I'm proud to have done it.”

Then, appearing in the ad, President Biden says, “In 2016, Donald Trump ran to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now in 2024 he's running to pass a national ban on a woman's right to choose. I'm running to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again. So women have a federal guarantee to the right to choose.”

Abortion rights have been a major point of emphasis for Democratic campaigns in recent election cycles, and the new ad reflects the Biden campaign’s desire to link the issue more explicitly to Trump as their general election matchup intensifies.

The ad began airing Tuesday morning in Michigan, on the same day that Trump is set to travel to the state for a campaign event in Grand Rapids this afternoon. Michigan is one of several states that the Biden campaign has targeted with millions in early advertising, and this week his campaign has about $467,000 booked there, in addition to about $218,000 booked in Wisconsin, where Trump is also set to make an appearance later today.