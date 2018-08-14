Vermont could have the first transgender nominee for governor

Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ethan Sonneborn, who is a 14-year old student, shakes hands with Martha Gagner, who works for a brewery catering his election night party, in Winooski, Vermont, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Vermont Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ethan Sonneborn, who is a 14-year old student, shakes hands with Martha Gagner, who works for a brewery catering his election night party, in Winooski, Vermont, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Ethan Sonneborn, 14, wants to be governor of Vermont. Not when he grows up, but now.

And thanks to the fact that there are no state laws that require gubernatorial candidates to be a certain age, Ethan is officially the youngest candidate to run for that office in Vermont history.

So, what's his platform? Stricter gun control, legislation he said his home state needs.

His platform has featured gun control since he announced his candidacy in 2017.

Ethan acknowledges hunting is an important part of life in New England.

"It's a culture that I respect," he said. "But if it's making the decision between letting my friends have a good time at a firing range and them possibly being involved in a school shooting, I'm choosing legislation to protect them from that school shooting."

Ethan sais part of his campaign is intended to disrupt the status quo.

"There's always been a sense of, 'We don't talk about that in politics.' That's what I wanted to change," he said.

"I wish it didn't take a tragedy for us to become involved in a national dialogue about how we move forward, but we can't go back in time and make it that Parkland didn't happen. And while we're in this moment, I think it's a good opportunity to make change."