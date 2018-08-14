CNN projection: Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the Democratic nomination in Vermont

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Retiring Democratic Gov. Dan Malloy's deep unpopularity in this state have Republicans eyeing the Connecticut gubernatorial race as a potential pickup during an otherwise tough election cycle.

Malloy chose not to seek reelection even though he was not term limited. Here's who running to replace him on the Democratic ticket:

Businessman Ned Lamont and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. Lamont, who has been endorsed by the state Democratic party, rose to political fame in 2006 after besting then-Senator Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary, and then losing to Lieberman in that year's general after the senator ran as an Independent. Ganim too has made a name for himself. The six-term mayor spent seven years in federal prison after being convicted of corruption charges in 2003.

The winner of that contest will face one of five Republicans:

Danbury mayor Mark Boughton, who received the endorsement of the state Republican Party, former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, and businessmen David Stemerman, Bob Stefanowski, and Steve Obsitnik.

The race is expected to be highly competitive in November.