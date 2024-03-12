Tuesday's primary contests could help President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump gain enough delegates to secure their parties' respective nominations — although neither will officially become the nominee until the national conventions vote this summer.
The states and territories holding elections today include Georgia, Hawaii (Republican presidential caucuses), Mississippi, Northern Mariana Islands (Democratic primary) and Washington. The Democrats abroad presidential primary is also taking place.
Here's where the latest delegate estimates stand:
24 min ago
These are the primary contests happening today
From CNN staff
Former President Donald Trump’s team hopes he secures enough delegates in today's multistate primaries to clinch the Republican nomination — although he won't officially become the nominee until the national convention vote this summer.
It takes 1,215 of 2,429 delegates to win the Republican nomination.
Before Americans pick a president in November, they get to pick the candidates in a series of primaries and caucuses.
It’s a wonky process that has evolved over the course of the country’s history and continues to evolve today. Here’s what to know:
What is a primary?: It’s an election to select candidates, usually for a particular political party, to appear on the general election ballot. Primaries award delegates, and candidates must reach a magic number of delegates to win the nomination and appear on the general election ballot in November.
Who can vote in a presidential primary? It varies by state. Primaries are generally conducted in polling places like any other election. But some states have “open primaries,” meaning any registered voter can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. Other states have “closed primaries,” meaning only people registered in a particular political party – usually Republicans or Democrats – can vote in that party’s primary. Others offer voting day registration, which essentially opens the primaries to most registered voters.
If multiple candidates win in party primaries in different states, how is the ultimate presidential candidate determined? Delegates can either be apportioned through awinner-take-all system, meaning the top candidate in a state’s primary gets all of that state’s delegates, or they can be apportioned proportionally to the primary electionresults. Some states have thresholds where every candidate who gets over a certain amount of the vote – say, 20% – may be entitled to delegates. Democrats these days apportion all of their delegates proportionally.
Republican rules this year generally require that states with primaries and caucuses before March 15 apportion delegates proportionally. States with primaries and caucusesafter March 15 may switch to a winner-take-all format.
Teamsters union not expected to endorse Biden today
From CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez
The Teamsters union is not expected to endorse President Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to union spokesperson Kara Deniz, who described this afternoon’s meeting as one part of the process.
Biden will meet with the Teamsters in Washington, DC, on Tuesday as he tries to secure support from unions in key battleground states. The Teamsters union, which has also met with former President Donald Trump, traditionally endorses a candidate after the conventions.
“The President is proud to have strengthened union protections and created millions of union jobs, and he appreciates the opportunity to discuss his historic record with the Teamsters and earn their support,” a Biden campaign spokesperson told CNN in a statement Monday.
The Teamsters— which have 1.3 million members — have twice endorsed against Trump, backing Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020. Biden has made appealing to union members, a traditionally Democratic voting bloc, a key part of his strategy for winning over working-class voters, especially in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Biden will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin this week.
The Teamsters Union political committee gave $45,000 to the Republican National Committee in January, around the same time that Trump met with the organization’s leadership. Trump met with Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien at Mar-a-Lago late last year, and again with the organization earlier this year.
CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.
1 hr 16 min ago
Joe Biden wins the Northern Mariana Islands, CNN projects
President Joe Biden will win the Democratic primary in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.
Biden also won all six of the territory’s national convention delegates.