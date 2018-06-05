California's high-stakes primary takes place Tuesday, but it could be a much longer wait compared to other states before the winners are known.

Democrats and Republicans say they are bracing to wait days — or even weeks — before knowing the winners of some of the most closely contested contests, particularly House primaries.

How does the process work? The first votes tallied will be vote-by-mail ballots counted in the 11 p.m. Eastern time hour. But there will be many — perhaps millions -—more votes to count as they arrive in the mail at county elections offices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

To be counted, vote-by-mail ballots only have to be postmarked by Tuesday. They can arrive as much as three days later.

How long can it take to finalize California's results? It took 20 days after the 2016 general election for The Associated Press to declare Republican Rep. Darrell Issa the winner in a tight race in southern California's 49th District.