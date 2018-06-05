8 states vote in key primary electionsBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
The Fonz says he was one of the nearly 119,000 voters left off the L.A. County voter roster
Henry Winkler, known for playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in "Happy Days," tweeted he was one of the many California voters left off the voter rolls in L.A. County tonight.
Henry, if you're reading this and still in line, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder has instructed all voters left off the roster to cast a provisional ballot.
It will be counted, they assured voters.
California candidate for governor calls for polls to stay open due to voter roster error
California gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa is calling on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder to keep the polls open after tens of thousands of people were left of the voter roster.
"You have the right to vote," the former Los Angeles mayor tweeted.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder said that the names of 118,522 voters were omitted from the roster because of a random printing error.
Democrats had a good night in New Jersey
From CNN's Dan Merica
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee got a series of positive results tonight when all four of their top candidates in districts they hoped to flip from Republican to Democrat in November made it to the general election.
Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey’s second district, Andy Kim in the state’s third district, Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s seventh district and Mikie Sherrill in the state’s 11th district all moved through to the general election, the committee said.
“The DCCC’s slate of impressive candidates decisively won their primaries and are in excellent positions to win this fall,” DCCC Spokesman Evan Lukaske said Tuesday.
That’s the good news for the DCCC.
But the biggest question for the committee tonight looms nearly 3,000 miles to the West in California, where the DCCC spent millions in attempt to ensure at least one Democrat moves through to the general election. Because of California’s “jungle primary,” where the two-top finishes, regardless of party, move onto the general election, Democrats fear that too many from their party are running for Congress and risk splitting the vote.
Whether the DCCC has a truly good night will likely be decided in the days to come when the California results become clear.
JUST IN: Polls close in California
Polls just closed in California, where Democrats are hoping to dominate.
Voters had an opportunity to cast ballots in a so-called "jungle primary," where the top two finishers will advance to the November ballot -- no matter the party. That's caused some headaches for the Democrats.
Here's a quick list of the notable races we're watching:
- SEN Primary: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) vs. Kevin De Leon (D) vs. Rocky De La Fuente (R) vs. Pat Harris (D) vs. Alison Hartson (D) vs. Arun Bhumitra (R) vs. others
- GOV Primary: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vs. Antonio Villaraigosa (D) vs. John Cox (R) vs. John Chiang (D) vs. Delaine Eastin (D) vs. Travis Allen (R) vs. others
- CD-4 Primary: Rep. Tom McClintock (R) vs. Jessica Morse (D) vs. Regina Bateson (D) vs. Mitchell White (R) vs. others
- CD-7 Primary: Rep. Ami Bera (D) vs. Andrew Grant (R) vs. Yona Barash (R) vs. others
- CD-10 Primary: Rep. Jeff Denham (R) vs. Josh Harder (D) vs. Sue Zwahlen (D) vs. Michael Eggman (D) vs. Ted Howze (R)
- CD-21 Primary: Rep. David Valadao (R) vs. TJ Cox (D)
- CD-25 Primary: Rep. Steve Knight (R) vs. Bryan Caforio (D) vs. Katie Hill (D) vs. Mary Pallant (D) vs. Jess Phoenix (D)
- CD-39 Primary: Open seat (Royce, R, retiring), 17 candidates running
- CD-45 Primary: Rep. Mimi Walters (R) vs. Brian Forde (D) vs. Kia Hamadanchy (D) vs. Dave Min (D) vs. Katie Porter (D)
- CD-48 Primary: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R) vs. 15 other challengers
- CD-49 Primary: Open seat (Issa, R, retiring), 16 candidates running
- CD-50 Primary: Rep. Duncan Hunter (R) vs. Ammar Campa-Najjar (D) vs. Josh Butner (D) vs. Shamus Sayed (R) vs. Bill Wells (R) vs. Patrick Malloy (D) vs. Richard Kahle (I)
Analysis: How the so-called jungle primary could backfire in California
From CNN's Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten
CNN reporters Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten are chatting about tonight's results. We're posting the highlights.
Chris Cillizza: I think the "jungle primary" is an example of the law of unintended consequences. The idea was to make it less partisan by not rewarding the candidates who ran the hardest to the ideological left and ideological right. BUT! When one party has a lot of candidates running, that vote gets split up. And you can have a good D pick-up opportunity where the top two vote getters are Republicans! POLITICS, Harry. POLITICS.
Harry Enten: No one wanted that primary in the major parties when it was put to the voters a few years ago. I'm all about making the voters' jobs easier. This makes it harder.
Chris Cillizza: It passed on ballot initiative in June 2010 -- 8 years ago. A Schwarzenegger proposal I believe.
Harry Enten: That's a typical proposal from people who want to be nonpartisan. I believe Mike Bloomberg wanted to end partisan primaries as well in New York City. If you want to give everyone a shot, then just do an open partisan primary. This top two stuff adds an unnecessary burden to the voters in my opinion.
Alabama congresswoman who dropped support for Trump in 2016 forced into runoff
Alabama Rep. Martha Roby failed to get 50% of the vote in tonight’s Republican primary, and will face former Democratic Rep. Bobby Bright in a runoff next month.
Roby in 2016 dropped her support for Donald Trump in the wake of the Access Hollywood tape.
Bright switched parties and ran as a Republican.
DNC chair: Missouri victory is proof of the "unprecedented energy" across the country
From CNN's Dan Merica
Tom Perez, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, cheered the news in Missouri, touting Democrat Lauren Arthur as a "dedicated public servant" who will be a "strong, independent voice fighting for children, working families, and seniors in Missouri's Northland."
The election also serves as the first-time voters in Missouri have gone to the polls since Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in disgrace amid a series of scandals, being indicted on a felony computer-tampering charge related to the donor list and on a felony invasion of privacy charge, though that charge was dropped earlier this month.
Democrats in the state have sought to link all Republicans to Greitens, including Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is seeking to oust Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in November.
McCaskill heralded Arthur's win on Tuesday.
"Congratulations Senator Arthur! It's a flip...red to blue," she tweeted. "Thanks to all the hard work of Lauren and many volunteers we have won a state senate seat that Trump won and was held by a Republican. By a lot!! Not even close...."
Democrats claim victory in 42nd red-to-blue flip of the Trump era
From CNN's Dan Merica
Democrats claimed victory in a Missouri state Senate seat Tuesday in their 42nd red-to-blue since Donald Trump took office.
Democrat Lauren Arthur, a state representative, led Republican Kevin Corlew, also a state representative, by over 20 points with over 80% of precincts reporting in a district that backed both Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012.
The district has gone Democratic before. Jason Kander won the district by 11 points during his failed 2016 Senate bid. The swing is significant given the seat's previous representative -- Republican Ryan Silvey -- who won reelection in 2016 by 20 percentage points.
But who's counting: Arthur's win represents the 42nd state legislative seat Democrats have flipped since Trump took office in January 2017, a trend that national Democratic operatives argue show voters are prepared to rebuke the President in November.
Analysis: So how big a deal is the L.A. County printing error?
From CNN's Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten
CNN reporters Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten are chatting about tonight's results. We're posting the highlights.
Chris Cillizza: So, Harry Enten, let's chat L.A. County. How big a deal is this? Does it just mean that the count takes longer?
Harry Enten: It could be a big one. I emphasize could. According to Maeve Reston's reporting, you got about 118,000 voters who were left off the voting roster. It means that those voters who wanted to could cast a provisional ballot. Some, of course, wouldn't have voted at all. But some probably didn't cause it was just too much of a hassle. The big question is how many of those voters were in the 39th district, which we're watching tonight. That is unknown. We do expect those who would cast a provisional ballot to be Democratic. It will take a while to count these ballots. But we knew the count in the state was going to take a long time anyway.
Chris Cillizza: Do we know how many districts have a piece of L.A. County? Eight?
Harry Enten: A lot of them. It's a huge county. But as you point out, not many of the races are competitive or that we particularly care about. One more note. Antonio Villaraigosa is running for governor. He's the former mayor of Los Angeles. He is fighting for a spot in the top two. This could be impacting his future. Or at a minimum, it could be that we won't know it for a long while to come.