The Fonz says he was one of the nearly 119,000 voters left off the L.A. County voter roster

CNN reporters Chris Cillizza and Harry Enten are chatting about tonight's results. We're posting the highlights.

Chris Cillizza: So, Harry Enten, let's chat L.A. County. How big a deal is this? Does it just mean that the count takes longer?

Harry Enten: It could be a big one. I emphasize could. According to Maeve Reston's reporting, you got about 118,000 voters who were left off the voting roster. It means that those voters who wanted to could cast a provisional ballot. Some, of course, wouldn't have voted at all. But some probably didn't cause it was just too much of a hassle. The big question is how many of those voters were in the 39th district, which we're watching tonight. That is unknown. We do expect those who would cast a provisional ballot to be Democratic. It will take a while to count these ballots. But we knew the count in the state was going to take a long time anyway.

Chris Cillizza: Do we know how many districts have a piece of L.A. County? Eight?

Harry Enten: A lot of them. It's a huge county. But as you point out, not many of the races are competitive or that we particularly care about. One more note. Antonio Villaraigosa is running for governor. He's the former mayor of Los Angeles. He is fighting for a spot in the top two. This could be impacting his future. Or at a minimum, it could be that we won't know it for a long while to come.