It's an important day for Democrats. Here's why.

Today is one of the most important primary days of the year.

Eight states are voting — including California — which will have a huge impact on the fall, including Democrats' chances of taking back the House.

Democrats expect to net at least three House seats in California come November in order to win back the House — roughly one eighth of the 23 total net pickups they will need overall.

Nine of the 10 California House districts rated as competitive by CNN are currently held by Republicans, seven of which are in districts that voted for Clinton in 2016.

However, crowded Democratic fields in three of these seats that are trending blue could result in two Republicans making the general election — a political "own goal" that would take the seats off Democrats' target lists come the fall and significantly set back their efforts to win control of the House in the state that styles itself as the very heart of "the resistance."