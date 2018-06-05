8 states vote in key primary electionsBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
It's an important day for Democrats. Here's why.
From CNN's Wade Payson-Denney and Adam Levy,
Today is one of the most important primary days of the year.
Eight states are voting — including California — which will have a huge impact on the fall, including Democrats' chances of taking back the House.
Democrats expect to net at least three House seats in California come November in order to win back the House — roughly one eighth of the 23 total net pickups they will need overall.
Nine of the 10 California House districts rated as competitive by CNN are currently held by Republicans, seven of which are in districts that voted for Clinton in 2016.
However, crowded Democratic fields in three of these seats that are trending blue could result in two Republicans making the general election — a political "own goal" that would take the seats off Democrats' target lists come the fall and significantly set back their efforts to win control of the House in the state that styles itself as the very heart of "the resistance."
Rep. Devin Nunes could lose his seat for defending Trump. The President just endorsed him.
President Trump is urging Californians to vote for GOP Rep. Devin Nunes. Here's the tweet:
Nunes, who serves as the House intelligence committee chairman, is at risk of losing his seat after controversial moves to defend Trump in the Russia investigation.
Democrat Andrew Janz, deputy district attorney in Fresno County, is running against Nunes.
Although Janz is considered a long shot, he took in more than $1 million in the first quarter of 2018, a sign of Democrats' enthusiasm to oust the congressman who has allied himself closely with President Trump.
Janz said Nunes' focus on defending the Trump administration's role in the investigation, instead of focusing on issues important to California voters, is part of what is leading to the fundraising surge.
Trump tweets about California races
President Trump tweeted this morning endorsing Republican candidate John Cox for California governor.
Cox is an underfunded San Diego business executive who lost several races for office while living in Illinois, for being too close to Trump and too opposed to gun control.
Trump followed up with a second tweet urging voters to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy and other GOP congressional candidates.
It could take days (or weeks) to get some California results
From CNN's Eric Bradner
California's high-stakes primary takes place Tuesday, but it could be a much longer wait compared to other states before the winners are known.
Democrats and Republicans say they are bracing to wait days — or even weeks — before knowing the winners of some of the most closely contested contests, particularly House primaries.
How does the process work? The first votes tallied will be vote-by-mail ballots counted in the 11 p.m. Eastern time hour. But there will be many — perhaps millions -—more votes to count as they arrive in the mail at county elections offices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
To be counted, vote-by-mail ballots only have to be postmarked by Tuesday. They can arrive as much as three days later.
How long can it take to finalize California's results? It took 20 days after the 2016 general election for The Associated Press to declare Republican Rep. Darrell Issa the winner in a tight race in southern California's 49th District.
These candidates are running for California governor
Democrat Gavin Newsom: He's California's lieutenant governor and clear front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
Republican John Cox: A underfunded San Diego business executive who lost several races for office while living in Illinois, for being too close to Trump and too opposed to gun control.
Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa: The former Los Angeles mayor said his life experience growing up in poverty had prepared him for the challenges of the governor's office.
Democrat Delaine Eastin: The former state superintendent of instruction says she believes in making health care available for all people.
Republican Travis Allen: The Huntington Beach assemblyman supports building a wall along the US-Mexico border.
Democrat John Chiang: The state treasurer has tried to position himself as the best candidate to stand up to Trump.
The judge who sentenced Brock Turner is facing a recall vote today
From CNN's Dan Simon
The fate of Judge Aaron Persky, who gave six-month jail sentence to a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexually penetrating an unconscious woman, will be decided tonight by voters.
Persky, 56, is on the verge of becoming the first California judge recalled in 86 years.
His troubles began just days after he sentenced Brock Turner in June 2016.
Critics immediately pounced and alleged Persky went soft because of his commonalities with the defendant. Like Turner, Persky was also a Stanford athlete. (He played lacrosse.)
Still, the case may have faded from the spotlight had it not been for the emotionally searing letter the victim, who became known as Emily Doe, read to Turner at sentencing. Within days, it went viral on the internet.
Not long after that, a recall campaign, led by Stanford Law professor Michelle Dauber, a family friend of the victim, began. Relentless in attacking the judge and the sentence, her group has raised $1.2 million to fund the effort.
This could be another big night for female candidates
From CNN's Maeve Reston
California's primary will be a key test of the electoral strength of Democratic women.
In their quest to win the 23 seats that would give them control of the House of Representatives, Democrats are targeting the seven Republican-held districts in California that were won by Hillary Clinton in 2016. There are high-profile female Democrats in several of those districts.
- In California's 49th District, held by retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa, 29-year-old Sara Jacobs is facing off against three male candidates, including Doug Applegate, who lost to Issa in 2016 by a mere 1,621 votes.
- In California's 25th District, represented by Steve Knight, 31-year old Katie Hill is facing off against 2016 nominee Bryan Caforio.
- In the wild race for retiring Rep. Ed Royce's district in California-39, the attention has focused on the slugfest between Gil Cisneros and Andy Thorburn — who are competing against two Republicans for the No. 2 slot. But pediatrician Mai Khanh Tran got the backing of EMILY's list and could draw a significant share of the vote.
Progressive women dominated a slate of Democratic primaries on May 22, winning races in Kentucky and Texas and giving Georgia the first black woman to ever be nominated for governor by a major political party.
You're going to hear a lot about California's "top-two" primary. Here's what that means.
From CNN's Harry Enten and Maeve Reston
California voters are casting their ballots today in a top-two primary, where the top two finishers will advance to the November ballot.
How this works: All the Democratic candidates in a district and all the Republican candidates in a district run against each other in a primary, regardless of party affiliation. The two top vote getters advance to the general election in November, even if they are members of the same party.
About potential vote splitting: If there are more members of one party running than the other, it strengthens the chance that even if a particular party has fewer supporters its candidate can advance to the general election because so-said party is splitting its votes among fewer candidates.
Why Democrats are worried: With so many candidates running in the most competitive races, there's a chance the vote will be splintered among the Democratic candidates — creating a scenario where two Republicans could advance to the November ballot.
8 states have primary elections today
Tuesday is a big day for primaries, and eight states across the US are holding elections.
Here's a breakdown of the key races to watch in each state:
- California: There are nine House seats rated as competitive by CNN — and eight of them are currently held by Republicans. If Democrats are going to take back the House, they will need (and may get) a few of these to do it.
- Montana: Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will face voters for the third time and Republicans see this seat as a perfect opportunity for a flip.
- Alabama: Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking her first full term (although no Alabama seat is seen as competitive this year).
- Iowa: Two-term GOP Rep. Rod Blum's race is rated as a toss-up, and Fellow sophomore Rep. David Young is also being heavily targeted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
- South Dakota: Four-term Rep. Kristi Noem is running in the Republican primary for governor against the state's Attorney General Marty Jackley.
- Mississippi: Sen. Thad Cochran's retirement sets up a special US Senate election in Mississippi, meaning both of the state's Senate seats will be on the ballot come November.
- New Jersey: Five of New Jersey's 12 congressional seats are on CNN's competitive ratings this year.
- New Mexico: Four-term GOP Rep. Steve Pearce is running for governor, which leaves a slight opening for Democrats.