CNN projects: Republican Matt Rosendale will face Democrat Jon Tester in Montana Senate race

CNN projects State Auditor Matt Rosendale wins the GOP Senate primary in Montana, and will meet incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester in the general election.

The fall race drew new attention after President Trump criticized Tester extensively for his public comments on accusations against Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was nominated to lead the Veterans Affairs agency.

Jackson withdrew his nomination following a flurry of allegations about his professional conduct. He slammed allegations of improper behavior leveled against him as "completely false and fabricated."