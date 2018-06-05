8 states vote in key primary electionsBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
CNN projects: Republican Matt Rosendale will face Democrat Jon Tester in Montana Senate race
CNN projects State Auditor Matt Rosendale wins the GOP Senate primary in Montana, and will meet incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Tester in the general election.
The fall race drew new attention after President Trump criticized Tester extensively for his public comments on accusations against Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was nominated to lead the Veterans Affairs agency.
Jackson withdrew his nomination following a flurry of allegations about his professional conduct. He slammed allegations of improper behavior leveled against him as "completely false and fabricated."
Why the voter roster error matters for California's primary election
It could take days before we know the results in California’s primary election.
In Los Angeles County, the names of 118,522 voters were left off the voter roster because of a random printing error.
CNN's Maeve Reston reported that the error caused widespread confusion, and there were reports that voters were being turned away.
"We might not know the answer to whether Democrats get locked out of contention for quite some time."
CNN projects: Republican John Cox finishes in top two and advances to California governor's race
CNN projected Republican John Cox will finish in the top two, and advance to the general election in the California governor’s race.
Cox, a San Diego businessman, was endorsed by President Trump. Republicans feared they could be shut out of the governor’s race in November, which could have depressed GOP voter turnout and adversely affected the party's congressional candidates.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom secured one of the other slots.
Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was attempting a political comeback in the race, but will fall short of making the general election.
She's on track to becoming the first Native American woman in Congress
Candidate Deb Haaland just won the Democratic nomination in New Mexico's first Congressional district.
If she wins in the November general election, she would become the first Native American woman to be elected to Congress.
"Thank you to the tens of thousands of volunteers, grassroots donors, and supporters who won this election today. I’m honored and humbled by your support. Our win is a victory for working people, a victory for women, and a victory for everyone who has been sidelined by the billionaire class."
Haaland is among several female candidates who have won Congressional races.
CNN projects: Gavin Newsom advances to the November election in California governor's race
CNN projects Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom will claim one of the top two spots in the California gubernatorial election, advancing him to the November general election.
There is no projection yet on the second top finisher.
California voters went to the polls today. Here's what it looked like.
All eyes were on California, where voters across the state went to the polls today to cast ballots in a so-called "jungle primary."
In the highly competitive primary, the two-top finishers, regardless of party, move onto the general election.
This is what it looked like in California today:
The Fonz says he was one of the nearly 119,000 voters left off the L.A. County voter roster
Henry Winkler, known for playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli in "Happy Days," tweeted he was one of the many California voters left off the voter rolls in L.A. County tonight.
Henry, if you're reading this and still in line, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder has instructed all voters left off the roster to cast a provisional ballot.
It will be counted, they assured voters.
California candidate for governor calls for polls to stay open due to voter roster error
California gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa is calling on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder to keep the polls open after tens of thousands of people were left of the voter roster.
"You have the right to vote," the former Los Angeles mayor tweeted.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder said that the names of 118,522 voters were omitted from the roster because of a random printing error.
Democrats had a good night in New Jersey
From CNN's Dan Merica
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee got a series of positive results tonight when all four of their top candidates in districts they hoped to flip from Republican to Democrat in November made it to the general election.
Jeff Van Drew in New Jersey’s second district, Andy Kim in the state’s third district, Tom Malinowski in New Jersey’s seventh district and Mikie Sherrill in the state’s 11th district all moved through to the general election, the committee said.
“The DCCC’s slate of impressive candidates decisively won their primaries and are in excellent positions to win this fall,” DCCC Spokesman Evan Lukaske said Tuesday.
That’s the good news for the DCCC.
But the biggest question for the committee tonight looms nearly 3,000 miles to the West in California, where the DCCC spent millions in attempt to ensure at least one Democrat moves through to the general election. Because of California’s “jungle primary,” where the two-top finishes, regardless of party, move onto the general election, Democrats fear that too many from their party are running for Congress and risk splitting the vote.
Whether the DCCC has a truly good night will likely be decided in the days to come when the California results become clear.