Liz Cheney, left, and Harriet Hageman, right. (Getty Images)

Wyoming’s most competitive primary race will be the Republican primary for the state’s at-large congressional seat. Rep. Liz Cheney will face Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman as Cheney attempts to survive her most contentious election yet.

Cheney is one of the most high-profile anti-Trump Republicans in Congress. In the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol when Cheney called for her party to move on from former President Donald Trump and voted to impeach him. Cheney's criticism of Trump led to his backers in the House to successfully push for her to be removed from her position as the chairwoman of the GOP conference. She now serves as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Here's what to know about the key race:

Cheney is facing a steep primary challenge in Wyoming’s at-large congressional district. Trump, following the defeats of three other House Republicans who voted to impeach him, is hoping his endorsement of Hageman — who has claimed the 2020 election was rigged — delivers him a fourth victory.

In one of Cheney’s recent TV ads, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, said that “there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of GOP leadership have endorsed Hageman. Three other Republicans round out the primary ballot.

Poll times: Wyoming is in the Mountain Time Zone, and polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: There is not a voter registration deadline in Wyoming as voters can register the same day they vote. Only registered members of political parties can participate in those parties’ primary contests. However, voters can change their party affiliation in-person on Election Day. Anyone casting their ballot at the polls will have to show an ID.

