Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Wyoming and Alaska primaries

By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:07 a.m. ET, August 16, 2022
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

What to know about Wyoming's primary elections

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio

Liz Cheney, left, and Harriet Hageman, right.
Liz Cheney, left, and Harriet Hageman, right. (Getty Images)

Wyoming’s most competitive primary race will be the Republican primary for the state’s at-large congressional seat. Rep. Liz Cheney will face Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman as Cheney attempts to survive her most contentious election yet. 

Cheney is one of the most high-profile anti-Trump Republicans in Congress. In the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol when Cheney called for her party to move on from former President Donald Trump and voted to impeach him. Cheney's criticism of Trump led to his backers in the House to successfully push for her to be removed from her position as the chairwoman of the GOP conference. She now serves as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Here's what to know about the key race:

Cheney is facing a steep primary challenge in Wyoming’s at-large congressional district. Trump, following the defeats of three other House Republicans who voted to impeach him, is hoping his endorsement of Hageman — who has claimed the 2020 election was rigged — delivers him a fourth victory.

In one of Cheney’s recent TV ads, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, said that “there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of GOP leadership have endorsed Hageman. Three other Republicans round out the primary ballot.

Poll times: Wyoming is in the Mountain Time Zone, and polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: There is not a voter registration deadline in Wyoming as voters can register the same day they vote. Only registered members of political parties can participate in those parties’ primary contests. However, voters can change their party affiliation in-person on Election Day. Anyone casting their ballot at the polls will have to show an ID.

Read more about where the "Impeachment 10" stand going into midterms.

5 min ago

These are the key races to watch in Alaska's primaries on Tuesday

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio

Alaska will hold a top-four primary for its at-large House seat, as well as primaries for the Senate seat currently held by GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and for the governorship. The state will also hold a ranked choice special general election for its House seat to fill the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term. Sarah Palin is running in the special general election.

All candidates, regardless of party, appear on the same ballot in Alaska. The top four finishers of primary contests will advance to the general election.

How ranked choice works: Ranked choice voting lets voters literally rank their choices in order of preference, marking candidates as their first, second and third choice picks (and so on). Voters do not need to mark every candidate, only a first choice or as many as they want.

In the special general election, only first-choice votes will be reported on election night. The ranked choice voting tabulation will be conducted on Aug. 31. That means that, except in the unlikely event that one candidate gets a majority of the initial preference votes, CNN won’t be able to project a winner until the end of the month. 

These are the key races:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, and Kelly Tshibaka, right.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, and Kelly Tshibaka, right. (Getty Images)

  • Senate: Alaska’s Senate primary has been one of the most highly anticipated of this year’s midterms as both incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka look to advance to the general election in November. Former President Donald Trump promised retribution for Murkowski voting to convict him during his second impeachment trial. Trump endorsed Tshibaka, the former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner, in 2021 and rallied for her in Alaska as recently as July. Alaska’s top-four primary system means both Murkowski and Tshibaka are likely to make the cut.

Mike Dunleavy, Bill Walker and Les Gara.
Mike Dunleavy, Bill Walker and Les Gara. (AP/From Bill Walker)

  • Governor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is running for reelection. He’ll face former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who served from 2014 to 2018 but dropped out of his reelection bid to endorse the Democratic candidate, who then lost to Dunleavy. Walker has received financial support from Kathy Murdoch, daughter-in-law of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. Another challenger is Democrat Les Gara, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019 and as an assistant attorney general.

Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III.
Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. (AP)

  • At-large House special election: The special general election to fill the late Rep. Young’s seat will feature three candidates instead of four after Independent candidate Al Gross withdrew from the race. But most eyes on the race will come down to Republicans Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor, and Nick Begich III. Begich won the Alaska Republican Party’s endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family. Palin won Trump’s endorsement in April.

Poll times: Most of the state is in the Alaska Time Zone, where polls will close at 12 a.m. ET. However, a small portion of the state is an hour behind in the Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone, where polls will close at 1 a.m. ET.

Read more about Sarah Palin's run here.