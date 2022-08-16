By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 3:50 a.m. ET, August 17, 2022
7 min ago
CNN Projection: Sarah Palin, Nick Begich and Mary Peltola will advance in Alaska's House race
From CNN staff
Republican Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich III and Democrat Mary Peltola will advance to the November election in Alaska's race for the state's lone House seat, CNN projects. The fall election will decide who will win the seat for the next full term.
A fourth candidate is yet to be determined. Under Alaska’s nonpartisan primary system, the top four finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general election.
The three candidates are also running in a special election to fill the remainder of the House seat, which has been vacant since Rep. Don Young's death in March.
Palin, the former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, was backed by former President Donald Trump earlier this year. Begich won the Alaska Republican Party's endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family. Peltola is a former Democratic state representative.
1 hr 31 min ago
CNN Projection: Murkowski, Tshibaka and Chesbro will advance in Alaska's Senate race
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Eric Bradner and Alex Rogers
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski will advance to the November general election, CNN projects, along with the Trump-backed former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, following the state’s nonpartisan primary.
Under Alaska’s nonpartisan primary system, the top four finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general election.
Retired educator Patricia Chesbro, who is endorsed by Alaska's Democratic Party, will also advance to the November contest, CNN projects.
CNN has not yet projected a fourth winner.
Given the new voting procedure, which Alaskans voted on in 2020, Murkowski avoided a partisan primary contest with Tshibaka and was able to survive a first-round showdown.
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tshibaka last year, pledging to campaign against Murkowski, the only one of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial who is up for reelection this year. The former President traveled to Alaska to hold a rally for Tshibaka in July.
Murkowski's family has held her Senate seat for more than four decades. Her father, Frank Murkowski, was elected to the Senate in 1980 and appointed his daughter to fill his seat in 2002 when he was elected governor.
More background: Murkowski has held the seat since, winning her most dramatic victory in 2010, when she lost the Republican primary to Joe Miller but then became only the second person ever (after Strom Thurmond in 1954) to win a Senate seat via a write-in campaign. Moderate on issues like abortion, Murkowski has beat back candidates from the right before.
But her criticism of Trump could make her vulnerable to Tshibaka in November. Murkowski did not vote for the former President in 2020 and told The Hill she wrote in someone else who lost. Murkowski was censured by the Alaska Republican Party in a resolution following her vote to impeach Trump.
Tshibaka launched her campaign last year, pitching the election as an outsider versus a powerful, longtime insider.
Before joining Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's administration, Tshibaka worked in the offices of the inspector general for the US Postal Service, Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice. Tshibaka acknowledged she worked in Washington, DC but "fought to expose waste and fraud in government," seeking to draw a contrast with Murkowski's extensive experience in the Capitol.
The November election will be held using ranked choice voting.
9 min ago
CNN Projection: Mike Dunleavy, Les Gara and Bill Walker will advance in Alaska's gubernatorial race
From CNN staff
Incumbent Republican Mike Dunleavy, Democrat Les Gara and independent Bill Walker will advance to the November election in Alaska's race for governor, CNN projects.
A fourth candidate is yet to be determined. Under Alaska’s nonpartisan primary system, the top four finishers, regardless of party, advance to the general election.
1 min ago
Final polls are closing across Alaska
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio
Its 1 a.m. ET and final polls are closing across Alaska. Some polls in the state closed earlier at 12 a.m. ET.
Here are the key races we are tracking:
The state is hosting a special election to fill the state's at large House seat, which has been vacant since Rep. Don Young's death in March. Three candidates, including former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, are on the ballot, with the winner decided by ranked choice voting.
Also running is Republican Nick Begich III — who won the Alaska Republican Party's endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family as the grandson of the Democratic congressman of the same name, who disappeared on a flight in 1972, and the nephew of former Democratic Sen. Mark Begich — and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola. Independent candidate Al Gross was previously running but withdrew from the race.
The three special election contenders — along with nearly 20 other candidates, most notably Republican Tara Sweeney — are also running in a concurrent primary that will determine the four finalists for the November election that will decide who will win the at-large House seat for the next full term. There is also a gubernatorial primary.
Additionally, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is the only senator who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial facing voters this year. Trump has endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, the former commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration, in the Senate primary. However, due to Alaska's top four primary system — where all candidates run the same ballot and the top four candidates advance to the general election —it's likely that both Tshibaka and Murkowski will be on the ballot in November.
CNN's Gregory Krieg contributed reporting to this post.
3 hr 10 min ago
Here's why Alaska voters are casting ballots in two separate elections for the same seat
From CNN's Rachel Janfaza, Ethan Cohen and Eric Bradner
Voters in Alaska on Tuesday voted in two separate elections for the same US House seat — the state's at-large congressional district seat.
That's because there's both a special general election to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young's term and a primary election to decide who will compete in November for the seat's next full term starting in January.
It's a complicated process. Beyond voting for the same seat twice in one day, different rules apply to the special general and primary elections.
What will happen in the special general election? The special general election will be the first time that Alaska will use ranked choice voting — which will see voters rank their preferred candidates, with the votes for the lowest-finishing candidates coming into play if no one tops 50% — to determine who will fill the remainder of Young's term. If no one reaches that threshold, it'll be a while until we know the winner, with the ranked choice voting tabulation scheduled to begin on Aug. 31.
What will happen in the primary? The primary will use a top-four system, which means that candidates of all parties, and those with no party affiliation, run on the same primary ballot — just as candidates did for the special election's primary earlier this year. The top four performing candidates will then advance to the November general election for the full term.
Why is this happening? Young's death led to the special election. He held the seat for 49 years, and following his death, there was a crowded field of 48 candidates who competed in the June special primary election for the seat. Alaskan officials set the special general election to take place on the same day as the already scheduled primary.
Who is running in the special general election? While four candidates advanced to the special general, only three candidates are on the ballot, after independent candidate Al Gross withdrew from the race. On the ballot are: former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin; Republican Nick Begich III, who won the Alaska Republican Party's endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family; and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola.
Who is running in the primary? Palin, Begich and Peltola are also on the ballot for the regular primary Tuesday, along with 19 other candidates.
Polls are closing soon in Alaska. These are the key races to watch in the state's elections.
From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio
Polls close at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET in Alaska. The state is holding a top-four primary for its at-large House seat, as well as primaries for the Senate seat currently held by GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, and for the governorship.
The state is also holding a ranked choice special general election for its House seat to fill the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term, which former Gov. Sarah Palin is running in.
Here's what to know about the state's key races:
Senate: Alaska’s Senate primary has been one of the most highly anticipated of this year’s midterms as both incumbent Sen. Murkowski and Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka look to advance to the general election in November. Trump promised retribution for Murkowski voting to convict him during his second impeachment trial. Trump endorsed Tshibaka, the former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner, in 2021 and rallied for her in Alaska as recently as July. Alaska’s top-four primary system means both Murkowski and Tshibaka are likely to make the cut.
Governor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is running for reelection. He's facing former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who served from 2014 to 2018 but dropped out of his reelection bid to endorse the Democratic candidate, who then lost to Dunleavy. Walker has received financial support from Kathy Murdoch, daughter-in-law of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. Another challenger is Democrat Les Gara, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019 and as an assistant attorney general.
At-large House special election: The ranked choice special general election to fill the late Rep. Young’s seat features three candidates instead of four after Independent candidate Al Gross withdrew from the race. The candidates include Republican Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor who got Trump’s endorsement in April, Republican Nick Begich III, who won the Alaska Republican Party’s endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family, and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola.
How ranked choice works:Ranked choice voting lets voters literally rank their choices in order of preference, marking candidates as their first, second and third choice picks (and so on). Voters do not need to mark every candidate, only a first choice or as many as they want. In the special general election, only first-choice votes will be reported on election night. The ranked choice voting tabulation will be conducted on Aug. 31. That means that, except in the unlikely event that one candidate gets a majority of the initial preference votes, CNN won’t be able to project a winner until the end of the month.
Hageman: "We are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don’t represent us"
From CNN's David Wright
Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who CNN projects will defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming House race, fired up a rowdy crowd of supporters at her primary night rally, declaring that what the state "has shown today is that while it may not be easy, we can dislodge entrenched politicians who believe they’ve risen above the people they are supposed to represent and serve."
"Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who is concerned that the game is becoming more and more rigged against them," Hageman said.
She said voters in Wyoming have "made it clear – that we are taking our country back."
"By our vote today, Wyoming has put the elites on notice. We are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don’t represent us. Wyoming has made clear that we are done being governed by the Washington, DC, uniparty," she said.
"Those Democrats and Republicans who don’t really care which party is in power, just as long as they are. Wyoming has sent the message that if you are going to claim to live in Wyoming, you better damn well live in Wyoming," Hageman declared.
4 hr 52 min ago
CNN Projection: GOP Gov. Mark Gordon will face Democrat Theresa Livingston in race for Wyoming governor
From CNN staff
Republican Gov. Mark Gordon will face Democratic nominee Theresa Livingston in the Wyoming governor's race in November, CNN projects.
Gordon, the incumbent, beat out a field of three other primary challengers on Tuesday.
4 hr 27 min ago
Cheney on Trump: Our nation must not be ruled by a "mob provoked over social media"
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney called out former President Donald Trump and his actions during her concession speech, stating that it is the duty of citizens to "defend the freedom that has been handed down to us."
Cheney referenced the recent actions of Trump, including spreading false statements about the lawful search by the FBI of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. She noted how he released the names of FBI agents involved in the search, despite knowing the threats they have faced.
"Today, our federal law enforcement is being threatened, a federal judge is being threatened. Fresh threats of violence are rising everywhere. And despite knowing all of this, Donald Trump recently released the names of the FBI agents involved in the search. That was purposeful and malicious. No patriotic American should excuse these threats or be intimidated by them," Cheney said. "Our great nation, must not be ruled by a mob provoked over social media."
She added, "Our duty as citizens of this republic is not only to defend the freedom that has been handed down to us. We also have an obligation to learn from the actions of those who came before. To know the stories of greats and perseverance."