Live Updates

Wyoming and Alaska primaries

By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 1:41 a.m. ET, August 17, 2022
1 hr 4 min ago

Polls are closing soon in Alaska. These are the key races to watch in the state's elections. 

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio

Polls close at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET in Alaska. The state is holding a top-four primary for its at-large House seat, as well as primaries for the Senate seat currently held by GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, and for the governorship.

The state is also holding a ranked choice special general election for its House seat to fill the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term, which former Gov. Sarah Palin is running in.

Here's what to know about the state's key races:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, and Kelly Tshibaka, right.
  • Senate: Alaska’s Senate primary has been one of the most highly anticipated of this year’s midterms as both incumbent Sen. Murkowski and Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka look to advance to the general election in November. Trump promised retribution for Murkowski voting to convict him during his second impeachment trial. Trump endorsed Tshibaka, the former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner, in 2021 and rallied for her in Alaska as recently as July. Alaska’s top-four primary system means both Murkowski and Tshibaka are likely to make the cut.

Mike Dunleavy, Bill Walker and Les Gara.
  • Governor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is running for reelection. He's facing former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who served from 2014 to 2018 but dropped out of his reelection bid to endorse the Democratic candidate, who then lost to Dunleavy. Walker has received financial support from Kathy Murdoch, daughter-in-law of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. Another challenger is Democrat Les Gara, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019 and as an assistant attorney general.

Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III.
  • At-large House special election: The ranked choice special general election to fill the late Rep. Young’s seat features three candidates instead of four after Independent candidate Al Gross withdrew from the race. The candidates include Republican Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor who got Trump’s endorsement in April, Republican Nick Begich III, who won the Alaska Republican Party’s endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family, and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola.

How ranked choice works: Ranked choice voting lets voters literally rank their choices in order of preference, marking candidates as their first, second and third choice picks (and so on). Voters do not need to mark every candidate, only a first choice or as many as they want. In the special general election, only first-choice votes will be reported on election night. The ranked choice voting tabulation will be conducted on Aug. 31. That means that, except in the unlikely event that one candidate gets a majority of the initial preference votes, CNN won’t be able to project a winner until the end of the month. 

1 hr 56 min ago

Hageman: "We are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don’t represent us"

From CNN's David Wright

Harriet Hageman speaks during a primary election night party on August 16 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who CNN projects will defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in the Wyoming House race, fired up a rowdy crowd of supporters at her primary night rally, declaring that what the state "has shown today is that while it may not be easy, we can dislodge entrenched politicians who believe they’ve risen above the people they are supposed to represent and serve."

"Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who is concerned that the game is becoming more and more rigged against them," Hageman said.

She said voters in Wyoming have "made it clear – that we are taking our country back."

People celebrate during the election night party for Harriet Hageman in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Tuesday evening.
"By our vote today, Wyoming has put the elites on notice. We are no longer going to tolerate representatives who don’t represent us. Wyoming has made clear that we are done being governed by the Washington, DC, uniparty," she said.

"Those Democrats and Republicans who don’t really care which party is in power, just as long as they are. Wyoming has sent the message that if you are going to claim to live in Wyoming, you better damn well live in Wyoming," Hageman declared. 

2 hr 44 min ago

CNN Projection: GOP Gov. Mark Gordon will face Democrat Theresa Livingston in race for Wyoming governor

From CNN staff

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon will face Democratic nominee Theresa Livingston in the Wyoming governor's race in November, CNN projects.

Gordon, the incumbent, beat out a field of three other primary challengers on Tuesday.

2 hr 19 min ago

Cheney on Trump: Our nation must not be ruled by a "mob provoked over social media"

Rep. Liz Cheney speaks Tuesday evening at a primary election day gathering in Wyoming.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney called out former President Donald Trump and his actions during her concession speech, stating that it is the duty of citizens to "defend the freedom that has been handed down to us."

Cheney referenced the recent actions of Trump, including spreading false statements about the lawful search by the FBI of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. She noted how he released the names of FBI agents involved in the search, despite knowing the threats they have faced.

"Today, our federal law enforcement is being threatened, a federal judge is being threatened. Fresh threats of violence are rising everywhere. And despite knowing all of this, Donald Trump recently released the names of the FBI agents involved in the search. That was purposeful and malicious. No patriotic American should excuse these threats or be intimidated by them," Cheney said. "Our great nation, must not be ruled by a mob provoked over social media."

She added, "Our duty as citizens of this republic is not only to defend the freedom that has been handed down to us. We also have an obligation to learn from the actions of those who came before. To know the stories of greats and perseverance."

2 hr 59 min ago

Cheney references Lincoln’s losses before winning presidency as she tells supporters "now the real work begins"

(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
Rep. Liz Cheney said she called challenger Harriet Hageman to concede the House primary race, but added that "now the real work begins."

"Tonight Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary, she won. I called her to concede the race," Cheney said during a speech from Jackson, Wyoming.

This primary election is over — but now the real work begins," she added.

She drew comparisons to Abraham Lincoln, who lost congressional elections before "he won the most important election of all," the presidency, she said.

"Lincoln ultimately prevailed, he saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history," Cheney said, adding that today it is critical to "bend the arc of history" to preserve our freedoms and protect the Constitution.

She also added that democracy "relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office to accept honorably the outcome of elections."

2 hr 20 min ago

Cheney on primary loss: Trump's election lies "a path I could not and would not take"

(Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images)
Rep. Liz Cheney said that the path to winning the Republican nomination for her House seat "was clear," but it would have required her to "go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election."

"Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear," Cheney said during a speech from Jackson, Wyoming, after CNN projected her defeat. "But it would've required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. It would've required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic."

"That was a path I could not and would not take," Cheney added.

She continued: "No House seat, no office in this land is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential political consequences of abiding by my duty our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office. To accept, honorably, the outcome of elections. Tonight Harriet Hageman, has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. But now the real work begins."

3 hr 13 min ago

"Our work is far from over": Cheney remembers words from Gold Star father that guided her work

Liz Cheney arrives to speak at an election night event on August 16.
After being projected to lose her primary bid for reelection in Wyoming, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said a message she received from a Gold Star father more than a year ago has guided her actions.

"He said to me, 'standing up for truth honors all who gave all' and have thought of his words every single day since then," Cheney said in remarks from Jackson, Wyoming.

"I thought of them because they are a reminder of how we must all conduct ourselves. We must conduct ourselves in a way that is worthy of the men and women who wear the uniform of this nation and in particular, of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice," she added.

Cheney said "this is not a game," adding that "every one of us must be committed" to defending America. She also thanked her staff and said, "our work is far from over."

"And at the heart of our democratic process are elections. They are the foundational principle of our Constitution," she said.

1 hr 23 min ago

CNN Projection: Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman defeats Liz Cheney in Wyoming’s House race  

From CNN staff

Harriet Hageman reacts as she speaks to supporters during a primary election night party on August 16 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Harriet Hageman will win the Republican nomination in Wyoming's House race, CNN projects, defeating Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and has helped lead the House Jan. 6 investigation.

Hageman grew up on her family's small ranch near Fort Laramie, with a population of 207, not far from the state's border with Nebraska. Long before her fight with Cheney, Hageman gained prominence as a natural resources attorney, specializing in cases protecting the state's water, public lands and agriculture. 

"One of the things, I think, we need to do is make the federal government largely irrelevant to our everyday lives," Hageman told voters this week during a stop at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce luncheon, highlighting decades of legal work fighting against such policies as protecting gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act and broader plans of national forest conservation. 

Hageman, 59, spent most of her career doing this work at her own law firm in Cheyenne. But now, she is a senior litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a group based in Washington that battles environmental regulations, taxes and campaign finance restrictions. 

She has spent much of the last year driving around the state to build a campaign against Cheney, telling voters that she's traveled about 40,000 miles since announcing her campaign nearly a year ago. Yet in the final week of the primary, she had no public campaign events, rather meeting privately with groups. 

Three other Republicans rounded out the House primary ballot. 

With Cheney's defeat, only two House Republicans out of the 10 who supported the second impeachment of former President Donald Trump — and have subsequently been a constant target of his wrath — won their primary races. Read more here.

3 hr 26 min ago

What the scene is like at the Cheney and Hageman campaign events as results start to come in

From CNN's Glen Dacy in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Jeff Zeleny in Jackson, Wyoming

As polls close across the state of Wyoming and results start to come in, a gathering is taking place in a third floor event center in the Cheyenne Frontier Days, home to one of the largest rodeos in the country located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. 

The room is filled with enthusiastic Harriet Hageman supporters. They are serenaded by an ironic playlist of music by Elton John ("Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"), Fleetwood Mac ("Don't Stop") Lynard Skynard ("Sweet Home Alabama") and Bruce Springsteen ("Glory Days").

People are jovial and light. Confidence fills the room as folks nibble on food and sip cocktails. 

The evening started with a prayer and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

At Rep. Liz Cheney’s event at a cattle ranch outside Jackson, Wyoming, CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports that people are gathered having food and drinks outside.

There is a sense that some friends of Cheney have driven from across the state to support, he said.

Zeleny reports that the crowd does not seem “dispirited,” as Cheney faces a tough challenge from Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Cheney has been one of the Trump's toughest critics and voted for his impeachment.

Zeleny said the crowd is wondering what she will say in her speech — regardless of the outcome of the election including her plans for 2024. He adds Cheney will likely not make a specific declaration about that but there is a “festive mood about what her future might be,” Zeleny reports. 