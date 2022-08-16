Polls are closing soon in Alaska. These are the key races to watch in the state's elections. 

Polls close at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. ET in Alaska. The state is holding a top-four primary for its at-large House seat, as well as primaries for the Senate seat currently held by GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, and for the governorship.

The state is also holding a ranked choice special general election for its House seat to fill the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term, which former Gov. Sarah Palin is running in.

Here's what to know about the state's key races:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, and Kelly Tshibaka, right. (Getty Images)

Senate: Alaska’s Senate primary has been one of the most highly anticipated of this year’s midterms as both incumbent Sen. Murkowski and Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka look to advance to the general election in November. Trump promised retribution for Murkowski voting to convict him during his second impeachment trial. Trump endorsed Tshibaka, the former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner, in 2021 and rallied for her in Alaska as recently as July. Alaska’s top-four primary system means both Murkowski and Tshibaka are likely to make the cut.

Mike Dunleavy, Bill Walker and Les Gara. (AP/From Bill Walker)

Governor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is running for reelection. He's facing former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who served from 2014 to 2018 but dropped out of his reelection bid to endorse the Democratic candidate, who then lost to Dunleavy. Walker has received financial support from Kathy Murdoch, daughter-in-law of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. Another challenger is Democrat Les Gara, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019 and as an assistant attorney general.

Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. (Getty Images/AP)

At-large House special election: The ranked choice special general election to fill the late Rep. Young’s seat features three candidates instead of four after Independent candidate Al Gross withdrew from the race. The candidates include Republican Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor who got Trump’s endorsement in April, Republican Nick Begich III, who won the Alaska Republican Party’s endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family, and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola.

How ranked choice works: Ranked choice voting lets voters literally rank their choices in order of preference, marking candidates as their first, second and third choice picks (and so on). Voters do not need to mark every candidate, only a first choice or as many as they want. In the special general election, only first-choice votes will be reported on election night. The ranked choice voting tabulation will be conducted on Aug. 31. That means that, except in the unlikely event that one candidate gets a majority of the initial preference votes, CNN won’t be able to project a winner until the end of the month.

