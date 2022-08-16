Audio
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 2:23 p.m. ET, August 16, 2022
2 hr 50 min ago

Cheney sees early support — even among Democrats — in her Wyoming town

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

The Old Wilson Schoolhouse in Wilson, Wyoming — the town where GOP Rep. Liz Cheney resides — is open as a polling location on Aug. 16.
The Old Wilson Schoolhouse in Wilson, Wyoming — the town where GOP Rep. Liz Cheney resides — is open as a polling location on Aug. 16. Credit: Jeff Zeleny/CNN

The doors opened at the Old Wilson Schoolhouse shortly after sunrise, with voters trickling in to cast their ballots in the small Wyoming town that GOP Rep. Liz Cheney calls home.

Libbe Burchfield, who has lived in Wilson for four decades, is a Democrat. But she said she switched parties today to vote for Cheney, as a sign of respect for her leadership on the Jan. 6 House select committee.

“I don’t agree with any of her politics – none,” Burchfield said, pausing for a moment to talk. “But what I’ve seen her do on the committee has been very rewarding. I think she’s done a hell of a good job.”

Burchfield said she realizes it’s an uphill battle for Cheney, but added, “I hope enough of us changed parties to get behind her and she still has a chance.”

A University of Wyoming poll released last week found that Cheney is trailing Harriet Hageman — backed by former President Donald Trump — by 29 points.

Throughout the morning, a steady stream of voters arrived at the polling place, which is one of four in Teton County. 

The school, which serves as a community center for this small town outside Jackson, is close to Cheney’s house. Several residents said they expect her to cast her ballot here before day’s end.

Resident John Grant did not have to change his parties to cast his vote for Cheney. He said he’s a longtime Republican, and he's frustrated the party is still in the grips of Trump.

“It certainly is a tough race for Liz. She does a good job and works hard at what she does,” Grant said. “She stood up for what she believes in. It took a lot of courage to step against the Republican Party and Donald Trump and Republicans in general.”

3 hr 35 min ago

The winner of Alaska's special election will be determined through ranked choice voting. Here's how it works.

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio

Sarah Palin, Nick Begich III, Mary Peltola.
Sarah Palin, Nick Begich III, Mary Peltola. (AP)

Alaska will hold a ranked choice special general election for its House seat to fill the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term.

While four candidates advanced to the special general, only three candidates are on the ballot, after independent candidate Al Gross withdrew from the race.

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, Republican Nick Begich III, who won the Alaska Republican Party's endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family and former Democratic state Rep. Mary Peltola are on the ballot.

What is ranked choice voting and how does it work? It literally rank their choices in order of preference, marking candidates as their first, second and third choice picks (and so on).

The winner must have a majority (more than 50% of the votes) rather than a plurality (simply the most votes).

In Alaska's special general election, only first choice votes will be reported on election night.

The ranked choice voting tabulation will be conducted on Aug. 31. That means that, except in the unlikely event that one candidate gets a majority of the initial preference votes, we won’t be able to project a winner until the end of the month.

4 hr 21 min ago

Dick Cheney takes aim at Trump in campaign ad supporting daughter Liz Cheney's reelection bid

From CNN's Devan Cole and Terence Burlij

(Liz Cheney/YouTube)
(Liz Cheney/YouTube)

Former Vice President Dick Cheney criticized former President Donald Trump as a “threat to our republic” and a “coward” in a campaign ad for his daughter, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who’s facing a competitive Republican primary today.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” the former vice president said in the 60-second spot released earlier this month. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

“He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and, deep down, I think most Republicans know it,” Cheney said.

He said he “proudly voted” for his daughter, who is the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office,” Cheney added.

Though Cheney has occasionally criticized Trump and his administration’s policies, the ad underscored his deep opposition to the former President, who has made defeating Liz Cheney a top political priority after she voted to impeach him last year and has remained a vocal critic.

The Cheney campaign purchased a series of national ad spots on Fox News to run the spot.

Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman in the primary, who’s one of four challengers taking on the three-term congresswoman for the nomination for the at-large House seat. Her rivals have attacked Cheney over her role as one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 panel and have dismissed that probe’s importance.

Like Trump, Hageman has made false claims about the 2020 election, citing the “2000 Mules” film that peddles conspiracy theories about ballot drop boxes and “Zuckerberg money” – a reference to donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, through a nonprofit to help local elections officials navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN’s Eric Bradner and David Wright contributed to this report.

5 hr 28 min ago

At least 10 GOP nominees for state elections chief have disputed 2020 election results

From CNN's Daniel Dale

In at least 10 states, the Republican nominee for the job of overseeing future elections is someone who has questioned, rejected or tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Secretaries of state will play a critical role in managing and certifying the presidential election in 2024. The distinct possibility that some of these secretaries will be people with a history of election denial is a major challenge for American democracy – especially because former President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to run again in 2024, continues to pressure state officials to discard the will of voters.

The Republican nominees for secretary of state in the November 2022 midterm elections include three swing-state candidates who have made efforts to overturn 2020 results in their states: Mark Finchem of Arizona, Kristina Karamo of Michigan and Jim Marchant of Nevada.

The Republican nominee in Republican-dominated Alabama, Wes Allen, expressed support for a 2020 lawsuit that sought to get the Supreme Court to toss out Joe Biden’s victory. The Republican nominee in Republican-dominated Indiana, Diego Morales, has called the 2020 election a “scam,” the vote “tainted” and the outcome “questionable.”

The Republican nominee in Democratic-leaning but regularly competitive Minnesota, Kim Crockett, has described the 2020 election in her state as “lawless.” The Republican nominee in the Democratic-dominated Connecticut, Dominic Rapini, is the former chair of a group that has made baseless complaints of 2020 fraud.

The Republican nominee in Democratic-leaning but sometimes competitive New Mexico, Audrey Trujillo, has called the 2020 election stolen. So have the Republican candidates in Massachusetts and Vermont, both obscure figures who face long odds of winning their liberal states in November.

There are some significant differences in the intensity with which these 10 nominees have committed to election rejection. For example, Morales acknowledged in June that Biden “legitimately occupies” the presidency, while Finchem, a serial promoter of wild conspiracy theories about the election, has persisted this year in his impossible quest to reverse Biden’s victory in Arizona.

Read about them here.

6 hr 21 min ago

What to know about Wyoming's primary elections

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio

Liz Cheney, left, and Harriet Hageman, right.
Liz Cheney, left, and Harriet Hageman, right. (Getty Images)

Wyoming’s most competitive primary race will be the Republican primary for the state’s at-large congressional seat. Rep. Liz Cheney will face Trump-endorsed attorney Harriet Hageman as Cheney attempts to survive her most contentious election yet. 

Cheney is one of the most high-profile anti-Trump Republicans in Congress. In the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol when Cheney called for her party to move on from former President Donald Trump and voted to impeach him. Cheney's criticism of Trump led to his backers in the House to successfully push for her to be removed from her position as the chairwoman of the GOP conference. She now serves as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

Here's what to know about the key race:

Cheney is facing a steep primary challenge in Wyoming’s at-large congressional district. Trump, following the defeats of three other House Republicans who voted to impeach him, is hoping his endorsement of Hageman — who has claimed the 2020 election was rigged — delivers him a fourth victory.

In one of Cheney’s recent TV ads, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, said that “there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other members of GOP leadership have endorsed Hageman. Three other Republicans round out the primary ballot.

Poll times: Wyoming is in the Mountain Time Zone, and polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: There is not a voter registration deadline in Wyoming as voters can register the same day they vote. Only registered members of political parties can participate in those parties’ primary contests. However, voters can change their party affiliation in-person on Election Day. Anyone casting their ballot at the polls will have to show an ID.

Read more about where the "Impeachment 10" stand going into midterms.

6 hr 21 min ago

These are the key races to watch in Alaska's primaries on Tuesday

From CNN's Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio

Alaska will hold a top-four primary for its at-large House seat, as well as primaries for the Senate seat currently held by GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and for the governorship. The state will also hold a ranked choice special general election for its House seat to fill the remainder of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term. Sarah Palin is running in the special general election.

All candidates, regardless of party, appear on the same ballot in Alaska. The top four finishers of primary contests will advance to the general election.

How ranked choice works: Ranked choice voting lets voters literally rank their choices in order of preference, marking candidates as their first, second and third choice picks (and so on). Voters do not need to mark every candidate, only a first choice or as many as they want.

In the special general election, only first-choice votes will be reported on election night. The ranked choice voting tabulation will be conducted on Aug. 31. That means that, except in the unlikely event that one candidate gets a majority of the initial preference votes, CNN won’t be able to project a winner until the end of the month. 

These are the key races:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, and Kelly Tshibaka, right.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, left, and Kelly Tshibaka, right. (Getty Images)

  • Senate: Alaska’s Senate primary has been one of the most highly anticipated of this year’s midterms as both incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka look to advance to the general election in November. Former President Donald Trump promised retribution for Murkowski voting to convict him during his second impeachment trial. Trump endorsed Tshibaka, the former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner, in 2021 and rallied for her in Alaska as recently as July. Alaska’s top-four primary system means both Murkowski and Tshibaka are likely to make the cut.

Mike Dunleavy, Bill Walker and Les Gara.
Mike Dunleavy, Bill Walker and Les Gara. (AP/From Bill Walker)

  • Governor: Gov. Mike Dunleavy is running for reelection. He’ll face former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, an independent who served from 2014 to 2018 but dropped out of his reelection bid to endorse the Democratic candidate, who then lost to Dunleavy. Walker has received financial support from Kathy Murdoch, daughter-in-law of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. Another challenger is Democrat Les Gara, who served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 2003 to 2019 and as an assistant attorney general.

Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III.
Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III. (AP)

  • At-large House special election: The special general election to fill the late Rep. Young’s seat will feature three candidates instead of four after Independent candidate Al Gross withdrew from the race. But most eyes on the race will come down to Republicans Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee and former Alaska governor, and Nick Begich III. Begich won the Alaska Republican Party’s endorsement in April and is the product of a powerful Alaska political family. Palin won Trump’s endorsement in April.

Poll times: Most of the state is in the Alaska Time Zone, where polls will close at 12 a.m. ET. However, a small portion of the state is an hour behind in the Hawaii-Aleutian Time Zone, where polls will close at 1 a.m. ET.

Read more about Sarah Palin's run here.