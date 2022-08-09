CNN Projection: Peter Welch will win Vermont's Democratic Senate primary

Wisconsin, where Republicans are selecting their nominee to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a crucial November election, is providing the headline contests, but three other states — Minnesota, Vermont and Connecticut — are also going to the polls, with races up and down the ballot poised to provide a clearer picture of an increasingly high-stakes midterm election season.
Wisconsin is the third state in which Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence have backed opposing GOP candidates for governor. Pence has backed former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who, at the outset, appeared to be the party favorite in the primary. But Kleefisch, who served two terms as former Gov. Scott Walker's second-in-command, is locked in a tight race with Tim Michels, a construction company owner who was endorsed by Trump and has gone further in embracing his 2020 election lies — mostly by indulging efforts to decertify President Joe Biden's victory in the state. Kleefisch has been more circumspect, triggering attacks from Trump.
Trump and Pence each have mixed records: Trump's choice in Arizona, Kari Lake, a conservative commentator and election denier, narrowly won the nomination, while Pence's pick in Georgia, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, defeated Trump-backed primary challenger David Perdue, a former senator, in a landslide.
The rubber match between the former running mates will settle the Republican Party's slate of nominees for governor in the states that flipped from Trump in 2016 to Biden four years later — Wisconsin, Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. All five are expected to be fiercely contested again in 2024, and GOP victories in those political battlegrounds this fall could help ease Trump's path back to the White House if he runs again.
Wisconsin is also home to a critical GOP primary in the state legislature, where longtime Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, an arch conservative who has mostly gone along with Trump's 2020 election claims, is being challenged by Adam Steen, who picked up a Trump endorsement because Vos, in the former President's estimation, has been insufficiently bullish about right-wing efforts to have the state decertify his defeat.
Democrats, meanwhile, are very much enjoying the anticlimactic finish to what many expected to be a closely-contested Senate primary. After polls showed Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes pulling away from the field, his top rivals all dropped out in a span of a few days, effectively handing him the nomination and a November showdown with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, one of Trump's leading defenders in Washington and a top target for Democrats hoping to preserve or potentially expand their Senate majority.
Also in the Upper Midwest on Tuesday, Republicans in Minnesota will pick their candidate to face Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is seeking a second term.
Scott Jensen, a doctor and former state lawmaker, all but clinched the nomination after winning the support of the state party. He faces Joyce Lynne Lacey and Bob "Again" Carney Jr., both heavy underdogs, in the primary. Jensen is a longtime critic of Walz, mostly railing against statewide lockdowns during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. But he also suggested hospitals inflated their counts of the sick and questioned the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, which Jensen has said he did not receive.
The race between Walz and Jensen could also help determine the fate of abortion rights in Minnesota. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in March that he would "try to ban abortion" if elected, a remark Walz and other Democrats have already seized on. Jensen, late last month, backed off his more aggressive language in remarks, saying he supports exceptions to allow abortion in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk.
Peter Welch will likely join Patrick Leahy as Vermont’s only elected Democratic senators
Analysis from CNN's Harry Enten
The contest to become Vermont’s next senator is not a particularly suspenseful affair. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch is the heavy favorite to win his primary today and the general election in the fall.
The race will, however, end one of the great pieces of political trivia. Retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy has been the only Democratic senator ever elected in Vermont.
While President Biden won the state by 35 points, the Green Mountain State has historically been quite Republican. Before 1992, Lyndon Johnson was the lone Democrat to win the state in a presidential election.
No Democratic presidential candidate has lost it since. This traces with the Republican Party becoming more culturally conservative, as the Democratic Party has become more culturally liberal.
The senators that Vermont elected for much of the 19th and 20th century reflected Vermont’s Republican lean.
Of course, the state hasn’t had a Republican senator in over 20 years. The last Republican senator, Jim Jeffords, became an independent in 2001 and caucused with the Democrats in the Senate.
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has done the same since 2007.
But come next year, Democrats in Vermont will likely be able to claim that they finally elected their second Democrat to the Senate.
2 hr 55 min ago
Polls are closing in Vermont
From CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Ethan Cohen, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio
Voters cast ballots in several statewide primary elections, including the Democratic Senate primary election to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy. The frontrunner in the Democratic primary is Rep. Peter Welch, Vermont’s only House member, leaving a competitive Democratic primary election to fill his House seat.
The two leading candidates to replace Welch in the House are Becca Balint, the president pro tempore of the Vermont state Senate, and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. The race has split Vermont’s senators. Leahy has endorsed Gray, who interned for him before working in Welch’s office. Gray also has the support of former Vermont Govs. Howard Dean and Madeleine Kunin.
Meanwhile, Balint has the backing of Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and she is also supported by more than $600,000 in advertising from progressive and LGBTQ groups, including the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC and the LGBTQ Victory Fund.
Vermont is only state that has never sent a woman to Congress, so either Balint or Gray would make history if they win in November, as is expected.
What happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force? Well, we’re likely to meet the midterm version in Wisconsin’s senatorial race.
What was supposed to be a competitive Democratic primary today became almost a foregone conclusion when all of Mandela Barnes’ formidable opponents dropped out. He is very likely to face Johnson in the fall.
The polling suggests the race should be quite competitive, but history says something very different.
Johnson’s polling is, as my colleague Dan Merica noted, not especially strong. His unfavorable rating has been higher than his favorable among Wisconsinites in every Marquette Law School poll over the last year.
Barnes and Johnson were within the margin of error when matched up against each other in Marquette’s June poll.
The list of opposition party (i.e. not the party of the president) senators going down to defeat in midterms is small. It’s especially small when the senator is from a state that was more friendly to the opposition party in the previous two presidential elections than the nation as a whole.
Such is the case with Wisconsin, which Hillary Clinton lost and President Biden won by a smaller margin than he won by nationally.
An incumbent senator has lost just once in 87 times in such scenarios since 1982. That one time was when the president had an approval rating north of 60% nationally. Biden’s is below 40%.
We’ll see if the polling eventually catches up to history, or if 2022 shows that history isn’t always prologue.
3 hr 1 min ago
Your hour-by-hour guide to tonight’s primaries
Analysis from CNN's Adam Wollner
The primary season rolls on Tuesday as voters in two New England states (Vermont and Connecticut) and two Upper Midwest states (Minnesota and Wisconsin) will set general election matchups for statewide, congressional and local elections.
To help you easily follow along with the results, here is a handy guide — put together with a major assist from our colleagues in the CNN Political Unit — to all the key races to keep an eye on as polls close throughout the evening.
7 p.m. ET: Polls close in Vermont. Vermont is the only state that has never elected a woman to Congress. That will almost certainly change this year — it’s just a question of who that woman will be. State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray are the two leading candidates in the Democratic primary for the state’s sole congressional seat. The race has pitted the state’s two US senators against each other, with Bernie Sanders supporting Balint and Patrick Leahy backing Gray. Whoever wins the primary will be the heavy favorite in the general election in deep blue Vermont.
Meanwhile, Peter Welch, who currently represents the district, is the frontrunner in the Democratic primary for the US Senate seat being vacated by Leahy, who is retiring. In the governor’s race, Brenda Siegel is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, but would still be an underdog in the general election against GOP Gov. Phil Scott, despite the state’s progressive nature.
8 p.m. ET: Polls close in Connecticut. There won’t be much action in solidly blue Connecticut tonight. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Gov. Ned Lamont are running unopposed in their primaries and should have little trouble winning reelection in November.
9 p.m. ET: Polls close in Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is when the major contests of the night come into play. In Wisconsin, the GOP gubernatorial primary serves as the latest front in the proxy war between Donald Trump and Mike Pence. The former President endorsed wealthy construction company owner Tim Michels, while the former vice president lined up behind Rebecca Kleefisch, who served as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in what is expected to be one of the most competitive gubernatorial races this fall.
The Democratic primary for US Senate in Wisconsin will reach a much more anticlimactic conclusion. The path is now clear for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Wisconsin state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson all dropped out in the final weeks of the race in an effort to put the party in the strongest position possible to take on GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, one of Democrats’ top targets.
Trump is also getting involved in a local race by backing a GOP primary challenger to state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, whom the former President pressured as recently as last month to decertify the 2020 election results in Wisconsin (something Vos has no ability to do).
One state over, the main race to watch in Minnesota will be a special election in the 1st District to replace GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Republican Brad Finstad and Democrat Jeff Ettinger will be simultaneously running against each other to fill the seat for the rest of the term and in their respective primaries to appear on the November ballot for a full two-year term. Trump won the district by 10 points in 2020, so it is favored to remain in Republican control.
Minnesota Republicans will also nominate a candidate to face off against Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, though that is not expected to be a top-tier race.
In addition to a high-profile US Senate race in Wisconsin and gubernatorial contests in all four states holding primary elections on Tuesday — Wisconsin, Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont — there are a number of US House primaries to watch as Democrats fight to defend their four-seat majority and Republicans look to expand the playing field with the majority in their sights.
The elections — minus a special general election in Minnesota's 1st District — are being held under new congressional lines introduced following redistricting after the 2020 census. None of the four states voting Tuesday saw any changes to their House seat counts.
Here's a look at the key House primaries to watch:
Wisconsin
Despite Wisconsin's swing-state status, the partisan makeup of the state's US House delegation has remained inelastic over the past decade, at five Republicans and three Democrats. But longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind's retirement from the 3rd District has raised GOP hopes of flipping a seat.
Four Democrats are running to succeed Kind in the largely rural district covering parts of western and central Wisconsin: state Sen. Brad Pfaff, retired CIA officer and Army veteran Deb McGrath, small business owner Rebecca Cooke and La Crosse City Council Member Mark Neumann. Retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020, is unopposed in the GOP primary for a seat former President Donald Trump would have carried by 5 points in 2020.
Minnesota
Minnesota's 1st District is hosting a special general election for the remaining term of former GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February. Republican nominee Brad Finstad, a former US Agriculture Department official in the Trump administration, is the favorite against Democrat Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods, in a seat Trump carried by 10 points in 2020. Both Finstad and Ettinger are also competing Tuesday in the regular primary election for the full two-year term for the southern Minnesota seat.
Two Democratic congresswomen in deep-blue Twin Cities seats are facing primary challenges. In the Minneapolis-anchored 5th District, Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the "squad" of House progressives, is being challenged by former Minneapolis City Councilman Don Samuels, among others. In the 4th District, which includes St. Paul, 11-term Rep. Betty McCollum's top opponent is community organizer Amane Badhasso, a refugee from Ethiopia who has called for generational change.
Republicans are targeting the 2nd and 3rd Districts — both suburban Twin Cities-area seats that Democrats flipped during the Trump era. The major-party candidates are running unopposed in the primaries in both districts.
Vermont
Vermont is poised to make history this November by sending a woman to Congress for the first time — it's currently the only state not to have already done so.
With Rep. Peter Welch running to succeed retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, a fellow Democrat, the state's at-large House seat is up for grabs. The leading contenders for the Democratic nomination are state Sen. Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Balint has the endorsement of prominent progressives, including the state's junior senator, independent Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. Gray has Leahy's backing in the race. The winner would be heavily favored in November, given that Biden carried the state by 35 points in 2020.
Connecticut
While the Nutmeg State has not elected a Republican to Congress since 2006, the GOP is targeting two US House seats this fall — the 2nd District in eastern Connecticut and the 5th District in the western part of the state.
The general election matchups are set — in the 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney will face GOP state Rep. Mike France, a Navy veteran. In the 5th, Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes will meet former Republican state Sen. George Logan. Courtney and Hayes are in the DCCC's Frontline program for vulnerable incumbents. Biden would have carried both the 2nd and 5th Districts by about 11 points.
CNN's Renée Rigdon contributed reporting to this post.
4 hr 43 min ago
What you need to know about the key primary races in Wisconsin
From CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo, Ethan Cohen, Clara Grudberg and Nicholas Anastacio
Wisconsin will feature a competitive Republican gubernatorial primary to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is unopposed for renomination.
Here's what to know: The two leading candidates are former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Michels, a multimillionaire who was the GOP nominee in the 2004 US Senate election. The race is yet another battle between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence — with Trump endorsing Michels back in June and Pence endorsing Kleefisch in late July. Kleefisch and Michels disagree over Trump’s effort to decertify the state’s presidential election results. The candidates are more aligned on the Wisconsin Elections Commission, with both supporting significant reforms to the agency.
Gas prices have been another key issue in the race. At a July debate, Kleefisch came after Michels for holding leadership positions in groups that have lobbied for increasing gas taxes. Michels said he wouldn’t raise gas taxes, arguing that the groups he served on came to a consensus on the issues that he didn’t agree with.
Another key race: Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is up for reelection this year. Johnson is facing minor competition for the GOP nomination. The Democratic primary to oppose him had been highly competitive until late July, when Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ top opponents dropped out and endorsed him.
Poll times: Polls across the state will close at 9 p.m. ET.
Voter eligibility: Wisconsin doesn’t have party registration, so registered voters can vote in either primary.
Vermont is on the edge of history as the state prepares to send a woman to Congress for the first time, there's a competitive Republican gubernatorial race in Wisconsin and a new member of Congress will be elected in Minnesota in the special election to replace the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Here's everything you need to know:
In Wisconsin, there is a competitive Republican primary between former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and businessman Tim Michels. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is unopposed for renomination. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is also up for reelection this year. The Democratic primary to oppose him had been highly competitive until late July, when Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' top opponents dropped out and endorsed him. Johnson is facing minor competition for the GOP nod.
In Vermont, all four of the top contenders running to fill the state's at large congressional seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, who is running for retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy's Senate seat, are women — which means the state is poised to make history this November by sending a woman to Congress for the first time, since the seat is solidly blue. It is the last US state to do so.
In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces only marginal competition for renomination, and he'll likely face vaccine skeptical doctor and former GOP state Sen. Scott Jensen in November. Jensen's top challengers dropped out after he won the party's endorsement at the state convention in May.
Minnesota will also hold a special election on Tuesday in its 1st Congressional District to fill the seat left vacant by the death of GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Republican Brad Finstad, an ex-US Agriculture Department official, and Democratic Farmer Labor party candidate Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods are facing off to be the newest member of Congress. Republicans are favored to hold the seat.
And there are a number of House primaries — with both Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum facing primary challengers in Minnesota.
In Connecticut, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont are up for reelection but unopposed in their primaries. There will be a Republican primary in the 5th Congressional District, and both Democratic and Republican primaries for Secretary of State.