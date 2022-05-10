Campaign posters with former President Donald Trump are seen in Greenwood, Nebraska, on May 1. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The 2022 primary calendar is set to accelerate, with contests in Nebraska and West Virginia today. And in both states, former President Trump is playing a prominent role in marquee races.

In Nebraska's race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, Trump has endorsed Charles Herbster, a candidate who has faced more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations and denied them.

Trump defended Herbster at a rally earlier this month. "He's been badly maligned and it's a shame. That's why I came out here," Trump said. "It would have been easy for me to say, 'I'm not gonna come.' I defend my people when I know they're good."

The full-throated defense came just days after the Nebraska Examiner reported that seven women, including Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, had accused Herbster of groping them at political events or beauty pageants, with an additional woman accusing him of kissing her forcibly.

In six cases, at least one eyewitness corroborated the women's allegations, the publication reported. Herbster has denied the allegations, calling them "100% false." He filed a lawsuit Friday against Slama — who says that Herbster reached up her skirt during a Republican fundraising dinner in 2019 — and claimed to have suffered "grievous harm to his reputation" from her accusation.

West Virginia, meanwhile, lost a seat in the House after the 2020 census, leading to two congressmen, Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley, squaring off for a single seat.

Trump endorsed Mooney, and conservative groups have lined up behind his campaign. McKinley, meanwhile, has establishment support — including from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who appeared in a television ad on McKinley's behalf.