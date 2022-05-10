Audio
West Virginia and Nebraska 2022 primary elections

By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, JiMin Lee and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 4:14 PM ET, Tue May 10, 2022
6 min ago

More tests of Trump's sway are coming today

From CNN's Eric Bradner, Dan Merica and Gregory Krieg

Campaign posters with former President Donald Trump are seen in Greenwood, Nebraska, on May 1.
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The 2022 primary calendar is set to accelerate, with contests in Nebraska and West Virginia today. And in both states, former President Trump is playing a prominent role in marquee races.

In Nebraska's race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, Trump has endorsed Charles Herbster, a candidate who has faced more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations and denied them.

Trump defended Herbster at a rally earlier this month. "He's been badly maligned and it's a shame. That's why I came out here," Trump said. "It would have been easy for me to say, 'I'm not gonna come.' I defend my people when I know they're good."

The full-throated defense came just days after the Nebraska Examiner reported that seven women, including Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, had accused Herbster of groping them at political events or beauty pageants, with an additional woman accusing him of kissing her forcibly.

In six cases, at least one eyewitness corroborated the women's allegations, the publication reported. Herbster has denied the allegations, calling them "100% false." He filed a lawsuit Friday against Slama — who says that Herbster reached up her skirt during a Republican fundraising dinner in 2019 — and claimed to have suffered "grievous harm to his reputation" from her accusation.

West Virginia, meanwhile, lost a seat in the House after the 2020 census, leading to two congressmen, Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley, squaring off for a single seat.

Trump endorsed Mooney, and conservative groups have lined up behind his campaign. McKinley, meanwhile, has establishment support — including from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who appeared in a television ad on McKinley's behalf.

15 min ago

What you need to know about West Virginia's primaries

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Key race to watch: West Virginia will hold the country’s first incumbent vs. incumbent primary of the 2022 cycle, featuring GOP Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney. The Republicans were drawn into the new 2nd congressional district after the state lost a House seat following the 2020 census.

The matchup will be an early test of how strong former President Trump’s kingmaker status is in the Mountain State since Trump endorsed Mooney last year. The bipartisan infrastructure bill, which McKinley supported but Mooney opposed, has become one of the key issues in the race. While McKinley’s support of the bill earned Trump’s ire, it helped win him endorsements from West Virginia’s GOP Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

McKinley also broke from Mooney in opposing objections to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes and voting in favor of an independent Jan. 6 commission.

There are no statewide races on the ballot in West Virginia this year.

Campaign finance: Mooney has maintained a large fundraising advantage against McKinley, despite McKinley giving his campaign a large sum of money, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission report.

Poll closing times: Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote was April 19. West Virginia primaries are open to registered party members and to unaffiliated voters.

West Virginia voters must have a reason to vote by mail, and absentee ballot applications must have been received by May 4. Mail-in ballots must be received by the County Clerk by the start of the county canvass on May 16. Hand-delivered ballots must be received by May 9.

All voters could vote early in-person between April 27 and May 7.

Counties begin processing mail ballots before Election Day and can begin counting on Election Day before polls close. The order of results reported will vary by county.

15 min ago

What you need to know about Nebraska's primaries

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Key races to watch: Term-limited GOP Gov. Pete Ricketts asked former President Trump to stay out of the Republican primary, but Trump endorsed businessman Charles Herbster last fall. Herbster, the CEO of Conklin Co., has spent millions on his gubernatorial campaign. In April the Nebraska Examiner reported that several women, including a state senator, accused Herbster of touching them inappropriately. Herbster has denied the allegations.

Ricketts has backed Jim Pillen, a member of the University of Nebraska board of regents, to replace him. A third candidate, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, started as a long-shot but seems to be gaining steam. Last month, groups associated with Herbster and Pillen's campaigns sent mailers calling Lindstrom a liberal. Over his time in the state legislature, Lindstrom has supported bills to remove voter ID requirements, end the death penalty in the state and increase the gas tax.

Nebraska was also slated to feature a competitive GOP primary in the 1st congressional district between Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and state Sen. Mike Flood. However, Fortenberry resigned from office in March, leaving Flood as the favorite for the seat. Fortenberry remains on the ballot and if he were to win, he’d have the option of declining the nomination and allowing his party to pick a replacement. Flood has already been selected as the GOP candidate for the June special election to fill the vacant seat.

Campaign finance: Trump-endorsed candidate Herbster boasts a sizable fundraising advantage over Pillen and Lindstrom. However, Herbster has self-funded much of his campaign.

Poll closing times: Polls close at 9 p.m. ET. Most of Nebraska uses central time but the western part of the state is on mountain time. However, polls open and close simultaneously across the state.

Voter eligibility: The deadline to mail in a voter registration application was April 22 but voters could have registered in person through May 2.

Any registered voter can vote by mail. Voters must have submitted their mail ballot request by May 2. Mail ballots must be received by the time polls close on Election Day (9 p.m. ET).

All voters can vote early in-person between April 11 and May 9.

The Nebraska Republican primary is open to only registered party members, while the Democratic primary is open to registered party members and unaffiliated voters.

Counties can open mail-in ballot envelopes 10 days before Election Day. Counting can begin one day before the election (May 9). Many counties will report mail and early votes first.