Last Tuesday's Republican primaries in Nebraska and West Virginia were a test with mixed results for former President Donald Trump's endorsement power.

Trump suffered his first big loss of 2022 in Nebraska, where his chosen candidate for governor in the Republican primary lost to the state party's choice.

He fared better in West Virginia, where his pick in a hotly contested GOP House primary cruised to victory in a battle of Republican incumbents — one backed by the former President, the other endorsed by the state's GOP governor and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin — drawn against each other by the state's congressional mapmakers.

While Trump's hold on the Republican Party remains strong, the result in Nebraska shows it is not complete — especially when he endorses a candidate like wealthy businessman Charles Herbster, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct (all of which he has denied).

The clear winner in Nebraska, though, was the state's Republican establishment.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents member Jim Pillen, CNN's projected winner in the primary, was endorsed by term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts, and incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon, who had taken some flak from Trump, also won renomination.

Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned earlier this year after being convicted of a federal crime but remained on the ballot, was blown out by a Ricketts-backed candidate.

