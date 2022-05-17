Audio
Audio
By Adrienne Vogt, Maureen Chowdhury, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Ji Min Lee and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:51 a.m. ET, May 17, 2022
1 min ago

Last week's primaries were a test with mixed results for Trump's endorsement power

From CNN's Gregory Krieg, Jeff Zeleny and Dan Merica

Last Tuesday's Republican primaries in Nebraska and West Virginia were a test with mixed results for former President Donald Trump's endorsement power.

Trump suffered his first big loss of 2022 in Nebraska, where his chosen candidate for governor in the Republican primary lost to the state party's choice.

He fared better in West Virginia, where his pick in a hotly contested GOP House primary cruised to victory in a battle of Republican incumbents — one backed by the former President, the other endorsed by the state's GOP governor and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin — drawn against each other by the state's congressional mapmakers.

While Trump's hold on the Republican Party remains strong, the result in Nebraska shows it is not complete — especially when he endorses a candidate like wealthy businessman Charles Herbster, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct (all of which he has denied).

The clear winner in Nebraska, though, was the state's Republican establishment.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents member Jim Pillen, CNN's projected winner in the primary, was endorsed by term-limited Gov. Pete Ricketts, and incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon, who had taken some flak from Trump, also won renomination.

Former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned earlier this year after being convicted of a federal crime but remained on the ballot, was blown out by a Ricketts-backed candidate.

Read takeaways from the West Virginia and Nebraska primaries here.

24 min ago

Barnette's quick rise has the GOP reeling over a potential upset. Here's what it could mean for November

From CNN's Dan Merica and Gabby Orr

Kathy Barnette takes part in a forum in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on May 11.
Kathy Barnette takes part in a forum in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on May 11. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Republicans are watching conservative candidate Kathy Barnette's sudden rise in their party's upcoming Pennsylvania US Senate primary with a mix of unease, wonder and dread.

Barnette's late surge in the closely watched contest has turned what was broadly seen as a two-person race between celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund manager Dave McCormick into a chaotic three-person affair, with Barnette seen as a wild card who had grassroots momentum mere days before the Tuesday contest.

The unexpected development has caused even the most influential Republicans to panic, including former President Trump himself, who attempted to quash Barnette's campaign by claiming in a statement last Thursday that she is not a viable general election candidate.

"Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats," Trump said.

Though Trump acknowledged that Barnette, who he described as "not properly explained or vetted," is poised to "have a wonderful future in the Republican Party," he reaffirmed his support for Oz and encouraged GOP primary voters to stick with his chosen candidate.

"A vote for anyone else in the Primary is a vote against Victory in the Fall!" he said.

At a campaign stop Thursday evening, Barnette brushed aside the blistering assessment and smiled when asked about the pointed words from Trump, telling reporters: "I look forward to working with the President."

Asked if the whirling criticism is a sign that she's on the rise, Barnette said, "I would agree."

But like the former President, other Republicans are worried about the myriad unknowns surrounding Barnette, who until this week was barely a household name in Pennsylvania, let alone a Republican candidate garnering national attention.

"She is a giant walking question mark," said one Republican operative working on Senate races. "There has been almost no vetting of her. ... There is a lot that we don't know about her, including basic biographical details."

Oz told Fox host Sean Hannity on Wednesday that Barnette was a "mystery person."

"I don't see any way, any scenario under which she can win a general election," he told Hannity, who was among those pushing Trump behind the scenes to endorse Oz earlier this spring.

One person close to Trump said the former President saw the Oz-Hannity interview as "too heavy-handed" and thought Oz's attacks on Barnette would only make her stock rise further.

Read the full story here.

54 min ago

What you need to know about North Carolina's primaries

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

With GOP Sen. Richard Burr retiring at the end of this term, several Republicans are competing to take his spot. Democrats, however, have cleared the field for former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley.

Here's a look at the key races to watch:

Race: Senate (GOP)

  • Candidates: Rep. Ted Budd, former Gov. Pat McCrory, former Rep. Mark Walker, Marjorie K. Eastman
  • Snapshot: GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s retirement opened the door to a raucous GOP primary in North Carolina. While Rep. Ted Budd won the prized endorsement from former President Trump, that wasn’t enough to clear the field. Trump reportedly told former Rep. Mark Walker that he would endorse him in a House race if Walker would leave the Senate race, an offer Walker declined. Both Budd and Walker will have to defeat the state’s former Gov. Pat McCrory, who has been attacked by Trump for two failed gubernatorial campaigns, and army veteran Marjorie K. Eastman. On the Democratic side, the party has cleared the field for its preferred candidate, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.

Race: 11th Congressional District (GOP)

  • Candidates: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Michele Woodhouse, state Sen. Chuck Edwards
  • Snapshot: First-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn has been shrouded in scandal throughout his time in office. Last month, Cawthorn was cited for bringing a loaded handgun through a TSA checkpoint and brought a loaded magazine to an airport in February 2021. The North Carolina congressman also angered his Republican colleagues when he claimed on a podcast that members had used cocaine and invited him to an “orgy”. Cawthorn has also faced charges for driving with a revoked license and drew criticism when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug”. Multiple women have also accused Cawthorn of sexual misconduct during his college years. While Republican leaders like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy haven’t endorsed in the race, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed state Sen. Chuck Edwards and said Cawthorn has “fallen well short of the most basic standards”. Retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr told CNN he wouldn’t be getting involved in the race but said about Cawthorn, “on any given day, he's an embarrassment." Donald Trump endorsed Cawthorn back in 2021 and complimented him at a rally in North Carolina last month. Former district GOP chair Michele Woodhouse is another top challenger.

Race: 13th Congressional District (GOP)

  • Candidates: Bo Hines, Kelly Daughtry, Kent Keirsey, Renee Ellmers
  • Snapshot: North Carolina’s new 13th district, south of Raleigh, could be one of most competitive congressional races in the state this fall, but the Republican primary is yet another test of the power of a Donald Trump endorsement. The former president is backing 26-year-old Bo Hines, a former football player at North Carolina State and Yale. But the endorsement hasn’t been well received by some local Republicans, who have attacked Hines as a district-shopper who lacks connections to the area. The GOP primary field is crowded, with eight names on the ballot, but some of Hines’ top opponents include attorney Kelly Daughtry, who has loaned her campaign almost $3 million, businessman and army veteran Kent Keirsey and former Rep. Renee Ellmers.

Poll times: Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET. North Carolina is in the eastern time zone. 

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote was April 22, but voters can register after that during early voting.

Any registered voter can vote by mail or vote early in person. Voters must have submitted their mail-in ballot request by May 10. Mail ballots postmarked by Election Day can be received by May 20. On Election Day, ballots may be returned to the county boards of elections by 5 p.m. ET.

The early in-person voting period began on April 28 and ended at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 14. During early voting, voters can cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county and voters can register onsite and vote the same day.

While voters can register with a party in North Carolina, unaffiliated voters can choose which party primary they want to participate in. However, if a runoff election is necessary an unaffiliated voter can only vote in partisan contests they already participated in.

The first votes reported out of North Carolina will be early in-person ballots and mail-in ballots. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections expects these will be reported between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. ET. 

 Candidates in North Carolina need to top 30% to avoid a runoff.

54 min ago

What you need to know about Idaho's primaries

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, left, and Gov. Brad Little.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, left, and Gov. Brad Little. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images/Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Idaho’s Republican primary for governor features a showdown between Gov. Brad Little and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. The two have had a political tug-of-war throughout Little’s term.

Little and McGeachin have been involved in a power struggle as McGeachin has tried to use Little’s absences from the state to enact her own more conservative policy agenda.

Last May, McGeachin signed a ban on mask mandates in Idaho and in October she expanded an executive order to ban schools and universities from being able to ask for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 and took steps to send the state's national guard to the US-Mexico border. Little has repealed each change made in his absence. But McGeachin’s posturing against Covid-19 safety measures did enough to catch the attention of former President Trump, who endorsed her bid in November 2021.

On the Democratic side, one of the top candidates is running a write-in campaign, so it’s possible we won’t know the Democratic nominee on election night.  

Poll times: Polls opened at 8 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. local time. Idaho is split between the mountain and pacific time zones, so polls close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. ET. However, results can’t be released until 11 p.m. ET when all polls are closed. 

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote was April 22 but Idaho allows same-day registration on Election Day. 

Any registered voter can vote by mail. Mail ballot applications must have been received by the county clerk by 5 p.m. ET on May 6. Ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 8 p.m. ET on May 17. 

Counties in Idaho were required to have some form of in-person early voting. Start dates vary by county, but early in-person voting ended at 5 p.m. ET on May 13. 

Election officials can begin checking signatures on mail ballots in advance but can’t start to open envelopes until Election Day. Counties will report types of votes in different orders, but in many counties early and mail votes will be the first results released. 

The Republican primary is only open to registered Republicans, but unaffiliated voters can register as Republicans on Election Day to vote. The Democratic primary is open to all voters, regardless of party affiliation.

39 min ago

What you need to know about Pennsylvania's primaries

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Pennsylvania will host competitive primary races on both sides of the aisle for the commonwealth’s open Senate seat. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited and while there’s a competitive Republican primary, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Here's a look at the key races to watch:

Race: Senate (GOP)

  • Candidates: David McCormick, Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, Carla Sands, Jeff Bartos
  • Snapshot : Pennsylvania has an open Senate race because of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s decision to retire. The Republican Senate primary at one point looked like a shoo-in for the Trump-backed candidate, army veteran and former congressional candidate Sean Parnell. But when Parnell dropped out of the race last year, several wealthy Republicans with varying levels of connection to Pennsylvania jumped in. While celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz won Trump’s second endorsement in the race, he will need to fend off hedge fund executive David McCormick who has the backing of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. While those two have dominated spending in the race, conservative activist Kathy Barnette has seen a late rise in the race and picked up endorsements from groups such as the Club for Growth and Susan B. Anthony List. Trump-era Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and 2018 GOP lieutenant governor nominee Jeff Bartos are also aiming to take Toomey’s seat. 

Race: Senate (Democratic)

  • Candidates: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Rep. Conor Lamb, Malcolm Kenyatta
  • Snapshot: The Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania is a contrast between the party’s ideological wings. Outspoken progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and the more moderate Rep. Conor Lamb are the two frontrunners. Fetterman, a six-foot-eight, tattooed former mayor who lives in an old car dealership and has a habit of wearing basketball shorts in the snow, appears to have the upper hand against the more moderate (politically and stylistically) Lamb, a former Marine, first won his Pittsburgh-area seat in a 2018 special election when Biden campaigned for him. Some Democrats worry that Fetterman’s progressive politics will make it harder for them to flip this open seat, but others say his populist bent could help win back voters they’ve lost in the Trump era. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta has won the backing of some progressive groups as well. However, days before the primary, Fetterman had to leave the campaign trail after suffering a stroke. While Fetterman says he’s on the way to a full recovery, he won’t be at his election night party. 

Race: Governor (GOP)

  • Candidates: Doug Mastriano, former Rep. Lou Barletta, Bill McSwain, Dave White
  • Snapshot : The Republican primary field for governor is wide open. Trump hasn’t endorsed any of the candidates, but he has “anti-endorsed” former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain over his lack of action to overturn the 2020 election. State senator and “Big Lie” champion Doug Mastriano is one of the top contenders, others include former Rep. Lou Barletta and businessman Dave White. The Republican winner will face Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Race: 12th Congressional District (Democratic)

  • Candidates: Summer Lee, Steve Irwin 
  • Snapshot: The open-seat primary in Pennsylvania’s new Pittsburgh-based 12th Congressional District, is one of the primary season’s highest profile battles between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic party. Steve Irwin, an attorney who once led Pennsylvania’s Securities Commission is the more moderate candidate and boasts endorsements from retiring Rep. Mike Doyle, several unions, former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell and former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. On the other side is state representative and democratic socialist Summer Lee, who has said she would support the Green New Deal if elected to Congress. Lee has the backing of progressive leaders like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Poll times: Polls opened at 7 a.m. ET and will close at 8 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: The deadline to register to vote in the primary was May 2. Any registered voter can vote by mail or vote early in person. All mail ballot applications had to be submitted by 5 p.m. ET on May 10. Mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. ET on May 17.

Early in-person voting begins once ballots are printed. After that, any voter can vote early at their county election office or other designated location. The last day of early in-person voting was May 10.

In Pennsylvania only registered members of a party can participate in that party’s primaries.

38 min ago

5 states are holding key primaries today. Here's when polls close.

From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

Cecelia Peterson, the majority inspector for the Cranberry West 5 voting precinct, left, and clerk Fred Peterson set up voting booth dividers at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on May 16.
Cecelia Peterson, the majority inspector for the Cranberry West 5 voting precinct, left, and clerk Fred Peterson set up voting booth dividers at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center in Butler County, Pennsylvania, on May 16. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

The primary season heats up Tuesday, the biggest election night of the year so far, with contests in five states – Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Oregon.

In Pennsylvania and North Carolina, Senate primary races will choose the candidates for general elections that could determine control of the chamber.

Here's when polls close:

  • Kentucky: 6 p.m., 7 p.m. ET
  • North Carolina: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Pennsylvania: 8 p.m. ET
  • Idaho: 10 p.m., 11 p.m. ET
  • Oregon: Drop boxes and county election offices close at 11 p.m. ET (The state utilizes universal vote by mail for its elections) Mail ballots can be received by May 24 if they’re postmarked on or before Election Day. 