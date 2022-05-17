Here are 4 major categories of House primaries to watch in 2022

Fewer competitive House districts means that some of 2022's most consequential congressional elections are happening well before November. The real action in many districts is this spring and summer as Republican and Democratic candidates jockey for their parties' nominations.

But some primaries are more interesting than others; either because they offer a test of the direction of a party or they help determine how competitive a district will be in the fall or simply because of a high-profile candidate.

One of the biggest factors in this year's primaries is former President Donald Trump. Ahead of a possible 2024 White House bid, Trump is wading into this year's midterms, often seeking revenge against Republican incumbents who he believes crossed him by certifying the results of the 2020 election or by voting to impeach him after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. And even when he's not doling out endorsements, the former President's influence can be felt as GOP candidates up and down the ballot embrace his "Make America Great Again" rhetoric and, in many cases, rush to repeat his lies about the last presidential election.

Democrats have their own internecine battles, including one that has attracted early involvement from President Joe Biden.

Here are four major categories of House primaries to watch:

Member vs. member races: Incumbents don't often run against each other in primaries, but the redistricting process that follows the once-a-decade census can scramble congressional maps, sometimes drawing two members into the same geographic area. That's especially the case when states lose seats because of population changes.

The impeachment 10: Ten House Republicans voted for Trump's second impeachment and many of them quickly earned Trump's wrath. Four have decided not to run for reelection, and although Trump likes to take credit for pushing them out, some of those decisions likely had at least as much to do with how their seats changed in redistricting than with threats from the former President or his allies. Trump has endorsed challengers to all but one of the six in this group who are running for reelection.

Other races where Trump has endorsed against an incumbent: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina didn't vote to impeach Trump last year, but she did vote to certify the results of the 2020 election and was critical of Trump after the insurrection. The former President has endorsed Mace challenger Katie Arrington, a former state lawmaker who ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2018. With backing from Trump four years ago, Arrington defeated then-Rep. Mark Sanford in the GOP primary, but she went on to lose the general election to Democrat Joe Cunningham.

Mace, the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, put the seat back in Republican hands two years later, narrowly unseating Cunningham. The district has become more Republican in redistricting, which could benefit Arrington in the primary. But Mace also has a significant local endorsement from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations.

Establishment vs. progressive Democrats: Several of these races will play out, including in North Carolina on May 17. A pair of open-seat primaries in the state has been upended by outside spending against progressive candidates.

In the state's 1st District, state Sen. Don Davis has gotten a big lift from the United Democracy Project, an AIPAC-aligned group, against former state Sen. Erica Smith, the progressive headliner in the four-person race. UDP has spent nearly $900,000 supporting Davis, whose voting record on abortion rights has come under criticism.

UDP has spent about the same for state Sen. Valerie Foushee in the new 4th District, where progressives favor Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, the first Muslim woman elected to public office in North Carolina. Foushee lost the endorsement of the state Democratic Party's progressive caucus over her UDP support, with its chairman citing AIPAC's financial backing of GOP candidates who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Former American Idol star Clay Aiken is also running here.

Read more about these races here.