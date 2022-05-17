CNN Projection: John Fetterman will win Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate primary

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette speaks during a Republican leadership forum in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on May 11. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Senate GOP leaders are nervously watching the Pennsylvania Senate race and worried that if Kathy Barnette wins the nomination tonight, it could scuttle their chances at taking control of the chamber.

The fear: Her past controversies and lack of vetting could ultimately derail her in a seat the party views a must-win to take back the Senate.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has previously told CNN that he views Mehmet Oz and David McCormick as the two candidates who can win the race.

And as Barnette has emerged, McConnell has grown anxious about the race in its final days of the primary campaign, a source familiar with his thinking said.

McConnell refused to answer CNN's question Tuesday about whether he will get behind Barnette if she wins.

"The election is today and we'll take a look at it after we see who the nominee is," McConnell said at his weekly news conference.

Several other Republicans also were skittish about Barnette — including Sen. Joni Ernst, who had previously endorsed Barnette. But she made clear to CNN that was before she learned of Barnette's history of bigoted statements.

"Obviously, I still think she can be a fiery addition to our conference," Ernst said Tuesday. "We will see what happens tonight. Obviously, there are things that she has said that I wish she hadn't said."

Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he had a brief conversation with Barnette in recent days and assured her he was staying neutral in the primary. But he took a different tack, saying the NRSC is going to be "all in to win Pennsylvania" and predicted even Barnette would win in the fall.

"We will win in November — whoever wins the primary," Scott said. Asked if he's concerned she attended the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, Scott downplayed that and said "that's the voters' decision" about whether to nominate her.