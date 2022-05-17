CNN Projection: John Fetterman will win Pennsylvania's Democratic Senate primary
From CNN's Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate primary, CNN projects.
Fetterman was facing off against US Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.
Fetterman, a six-foot-eight, tattooed former mayor who lives in an old car dealership and has a habit of wearing basketball shorts in the snow, appeared to have the upper hand against the more moderate (politically and stylistically) Lamb.
Some Democrats worry that Fetterman’s progressive politics will make it harder for them to flip the open seat, but others say his populist bent could help win back voters they’ve lost in the Trump era.
24 min ago
With Democratic primaries underway, White House officials are watching closely
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
White House officials are watching tonight’s primary election results closely, knowing that for as much focus as there has been on former President Trump, the races will also serve as a test of President Biden’s influence and could potentially say a lot about the direction of the Democratic Party.
Though some of the President’s aides have downplayed whether they serve as a referendum on his leadership of the party, several officials acknowledge that tonight will reveal the mood of Democratic voters and show what kind of Democratic candidate can get elected.
In Pennsylvania, considered one of the Democrats’ best opportunities to pick up a Senate seat, Biden loyalist Rep. Conor Lamb has struggled to keep up with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the polls despite styling himself after Biden as an electable centrist. Meanwhile, Fetterman has pledged to be “a different kind of Democrat, candidate, campaign taking on every politician.”
Aides are also looking closely at Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, where the Biden-endorsed candidate Rep. Kurt Schrader is also facing a tough night against Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who has harshly criticized the Democratic Party and bluntly said Biden made the wrong decision in his endorsement, though she has pledged to support his agenda.
37 min ago
Fetterman watching returns with his dad and brother in hospital
From CNN's Jessica Dean and Dan Merica
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania's Senate race, is watching election returns with dad, brother and his campaign manager from his hospital room in Lancaster, PA, according to campaign spokesperson Joe Calvello.
Lancaster is a four-hour drive from Pittsburgh where Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, joined by their children, will speak to supporters later tonight
As polls close here in Pennsylvania and Fetterman recovers from his pacemaker procedure earlier today, Calvello said they feel “good” about tonight.
More background: Fetterman announced Sunday that he's recovering after a stroke.
Fetterman is at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital according to a statement, which noted he first went to the hospital Friday.
The campaign announced that the lieutenant governor would have a pacemaker implanted to regulate “his heart rate and rhythm” and control “his atrial fibrillation,” the cause of the stroke.
35 min ago
GOP leaders nervous about Pennsylvania Senate results and worried about Barnette's emergence
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate GOP leaders are nervously watching the Pennsylvania Senate race and worried that if Kathy Barnette wins the nomination tonight, it could scuttle their chances at taking control of the chamber.
The fear: Her past controversies and lack of vetting could ultimately derail her in a seat the party views a must-win to take back the Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has previously told CNN that he views Mehmet Oz and David McCormick as the two candidates who can win the race.
And as Barnette has emerged, McConnell has grown anxious about the race in its final days of the primary campaign, a source familiar with his thinking said.
McConnell refused to answer CNN's question Tuesday about whether he will get behind Barnette if she wins.
"The election is today and we'll take a look at it after we see who the nominee is," McConnell said at his weekly news conference.
Several other Republicans also were skittish about Barnette — including Sen. Joni Ernst, who had previously endorsed Barnette. But she made clear to CNN that was before she learned of Barnette's history of bigoted statements.
"Obviously, I still think she can be a fiery addition to our conference," Ernst said Tuesday. "We will see what happens tonight. Obviously, there are things that she has said that I wish she hadn't said."
Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he had a brief conversation with Barnette in recent days and assured her he was staying neutral in the primary. But he took a different tack, saying the NRSC is going to be "all in to win Pennsylvania" and predicted even Barnette would win in the fall.
"We will win in November — whoever wins the primary," Scott said. Asked if he's concerned she attended the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, Scott downplayed that and said "that's the voters' decision" about whether to nominate her.
16 min ago
Unaffiliated voters make Cawthorn race unpredictable in North Carolina
From CNN's Dianne Gallagher
Unaffiliated voters will add unpredictability to the outcome in Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s race in North Carolina.
Registered unaffiliated voters made up more than 40% of all ballots cast during the early voting period for the Republican ticket in the district, NC-11. In North Carolina, voters who are registered as unaffiliated can choose to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary.
The district is red, but the largest registered group of voters in the district is registered unaffiliated, meaning many of those unaffiliated voters likely are conservative and vote that way.
However, Asheville — one of the most liberal cities in the entire state — sits in NC-11. There is a small, but viral movement pushed by Cawthorn opponents to court moderates/independents and get Democrats to switch their registration to unaffiliated and vote against Cawthorn on the Republican ticket. That could factor in, due to the 30% threshold required by North Carolina.
One candidate, Wendy Nevarez, has actively courted those particular voters — and although she’s not considered one of the lead candidates, in an eight way primary where a candidate can win with just 30% of the vote, every percentage point could count —especially if it comes at the expense of higher polling opponents.
34 min ago
Biden adviser downplays outcome in Oregon Rep. Schrader's primary challenge
From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Dan Merica
When President Joe Biden made Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader his first endorsement of the midterms, some fellow Democrats were surprised.
Others were just plain angry.
Schrader has voted against a number of Biden’s top agenda items, including the President’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. Despite it all – or, perhaps, because of it – Biden backed Schrader in late April, saying in statement: “We don't always agree, but when it has mattered most, Kurt has been there for me.”
The endorsement came amid a testy primary in the newly drawn 5th Congressional District, where more than half of voters have never seen Schrader’s name on the ballot. County Democrats shook up the race when four chapters endorsed Schrader’s challenger, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, with three of them writing a letter to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party’s House elections arm, demanding the organization quit helping Schrader.
“I respect the President,” McLeod-Skinner told CNN, “but what we were hearing on doors and (on) calls is even folks who, like myself, respect the President, were really heavily, heavily disappointed that he was trying to put his thumb on the scale in the primary.”
Whether those notes of discontent signal something bigger remains to be seen, but one Biden adviser told CNN that anyone who was surprised by the move – well, they shouldn’t be.
“He chose this one endorsement for a few reasons. One is Congressman Schrader was a very early endorser of President Biden. Everyone knows this: Joe Biden takes care of people that have taken care of him. He's also an incumbent in this district,” the adviser said.
McLeod-Skinner has frequently criticized Schrader over his votes against the Covid relief package and, later on, a provision in Biden’s Build Back Better legislation that allows the government to negotiate (and thus, reduce) prescription drug prices.
If issues like that, the Biden adviser said, are what drives the primary, then the White House can’t lose.
“(McLeod-Skinner's) biggest criticisms of Schrader have been that he has not been with the president enough," the adviser said. "For us, that’s a good thing.”
45 min ago
Everyone is "losing their minds," operative says as GOP blame game breaks out in Pennsylvania's governor’s race
From CNN's Melanie Zanona and From Kristen Holmes
The polls have just closed in Pennsylvania, and Republicans are already privately pointing fingers at one another over the rise of hard-right gubernatorial primary candidate Doug Mastriano, an election denier with an 11th hour endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who some in the GOP fear is too extreme to win the key battleground state this November.
Republican officials and operatives are blaming the state party for not endorsing a candidate in the primary race and allowing a vacuum to emerge, according to multiple GOP sources in Pennsylvania, which they believe enabled Mastriano to become a front-runner.
“Everyone is collectively losing their minds,” a Pennsylvania-based GOP operative, who is closely tracking Tuesday’s primary races, told CNN. “I can’t think of a time the state party didn’t endorse ... That was foolish.”
47 min ago
CNN Projection: Josh Shapiro will win the Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial primary
Josh Shapiro will win the Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial primary, CNN projects.
Shapiro was running unopposed.
1 hr ago
Polls are closing in Pennsylvania
Polls are closing in Pennsylvania, one of five states having primary elections today.
The GOP Senate race has received the most attention — and remains close. Strategists admit any one of three candidates — TV doctor Mehmet Oz (who Trump endorsed), conservative activist Kathy Barnette or businessman David McCormick — could wind up the winner. Democrats seem likely to nominate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke recently.
While the Senate race is the marquee contest of the night, it's also worth watching the Republican primary for governor. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was in Washington on January 6, 2021, and has been a leading voice pushing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, looks like the favorite — and has the endorsement of (you guessed it!) Trump.