By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Ji Min Lee, Meg Wagner, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 11:43 p.m. ET, May 17, 2022
54 min ago

Senior Republicans relieved Barnette is far behind Oz and McCormick

From CNN's Manu Raju

Kathy Barnette arrives at an election night event in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday night.
Senior Republican senators are breathing a sigh of relief as Kathy Barnette appears to be a distant third in the race for the Pennsylvania GOP Senate nomination, according to GOP sources following the race.

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has told CNN and made clear privately he was fine with either Mehmet Oz or David McCormick. But sources told CNN that McConnell was uneasy in recent days when Barnette was rising in the polls given his long-stated concerns about nominating unelectable Republicans.

On Tuesday, McConnell declined to say if he would support Barnette if she won the nomination.

But top Republicans say they believe either Oz or McCormick can win against John Fetterman in the fall, and both are currently locked in a tight race.

19 min ago

Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded, campaign says

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher

Madison Cawthorn is surrounded by media as he speaks to supporters at his election night watch party in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on Tuesday.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded his race to opponent Chuck Edwards in a phone call, Cawthorn's spokesperson Luke Ball says. 

Edwards confirmed the call in remarks to supporters.

“I received a call from Congressman Cawthorn just a few of minutes ago, just as I expected he presented himself in a very classy and humble way and offered his support to our campaign in absolutely anyway that we can use him”

Cawthorn faced several primary challengers in this western North Carolina district, including Edwards, who has the endorsement of the state’s junior US senator, Thom Tillis.

Though Cawthorn has the backing of former President Donald Trump, he has sparked uproar in the GOP for a string of recent controversies.

1 hr 5 min ago

On the ground in Pennsylvania, GOP Senate candidates are waiting for results from their election headquarters

From CNN's Kristin Holmes, Jeff Zeleny, Athena Jones

The Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary remains tight and candidates are watching the race closely from their respective election night party venues.

The mood at Kathy Barnette's election night HQ is festive.

The candidate herself arrived about 10 minutes before polls closed to thank and greet voters.

Nearly two hours later, she is still at her party, posing for pictures. At one point, she took off her high heels and joined a group of roughly a dozen, mostly young people performing a line dance to the tune of "Cotton Eye Joe."

Earlier she danced with them to the "Macarena", performing the classic moves from the old song.

Her campaign manager Bob Gillies told CNN's Athena Jones earlier, Barnette's plan was to head somewhere else to watch the returns come in. But she came, stayed and never left as of 9:50 p.m. ET. Likewise for the crowd, which has not thinned even as Barnette falls further behind in early returns.

At 9:53 p.m. ET or so, the music was turned down here at Barnette HQ and at least two dozen people gathered in a tight prayer circle surrounding Barnette.

Meanwhile, supporters of Dr. Mehmet Oz are settling in for a long night at the Newtown Athletic Club, where the campaign is holding its election night party. Oz is watching returns with his family, aides said, as about three dozen friends and allies are milling around a small ballroom.

There are no speakers and no music, only Fox News’ prime time programming amplified throughout the room. 

A lone podium with a red “Oz” sign is on stage at the front of the room. The candidate isn’t expected to appear until an outcome is known.

After briefly stopping by his election night watch party, David McCormick is huddled with his wife, Dina Powell, and top advisers behind closed doors watching the results come in. 

Meanwhile, guests at the party are in high spirits, cheering every time the TV updates the numbers showing McCormick still in the lead. 

35 min ago

Ex-American Idol star Clay Aiken loses Democratic primary in North Carolina's 4th Congressional District

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza

Clay Aiken speaks during Politicon in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2019.
Clay Aiken, widely known for his stint on "American Idol," has lost the Democratic primary race in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, CNN projects.

Aiken will finish behind state Sen. Valerie Foushee, the projected nominee, as well as Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam in the race to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. David Price. 

While running, the former reality television star highlighted issues like income equality, access to health care and climate change while promising to focus on infrastructure and inflation if elected.

Millions of dollars were spent in the race and Foushee, for her part, benefited from spending by Protect Our Future, the super PAC funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, and the United Democracy Project. 

Aiken previously ran to represent North Carolina's 2nd Congressional District in 2014. He lost to Republican incumbent Rep. Renee Ellmers.

1 hr 7 min ago

Fetterman's wife says he's "feeling great" and "ready to get back on the ground"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Gisele Fetterman, center left, greets supporters at a hotel in Imperial, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, told CNN that her husband is "feeling great" following pacemaker surgery today and "ready to get back on the ground."

Gisele spoke to CNN from Fetterman's campaign headquarters after he won the Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania.

Fetterman, who announced Sunday that he's recovering after a stroke, is at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital according to a statement, which noted he first went to the hospital Friday.

The campaign announced that the lieutenant governor would have a pacemaker implanted to regulate “his heart rate and rhythm” and control “his atrial fibrillation,” the cause of the stroke.

"He is a bionic man now. He's feeling great," Gisele told CNN's Jake Tapper. "The surgery was perfect, and he is impatient and he is just ready to get back on the ground. I'm not letting him just yet," she said.

She added that there is no firm date on when Fetterman will be released from the hospital, but she's confident that he'll be able to continue to campaign moving forward.

"The more I learn about the procedure he's had, over a million Americans have this done every year. They lead great lives. I'm confident that he'll be able to perform his job and do a great job. Continue to do so," she said.

When asked whether Fetterman will be transparent with voters regarding his health, Gisele said, "Absolutely."

"My kids knew right before the rest of the world did. And we have been open and transparent through the whole thing. We'll continue to be. The exciting news to share is that surgery was perfect. And he's well on the road to full recovery," she said.

Gisele also had a message for voters on why they should vote for Fetterman.

"He's someone who listens. He wants to understand your issues. Whether you voted for him now or not. He wants to be a senator for all of Pennsylvania. So, he really cares about people. And he wants to understand what your needs are and priorities are. And the label of progressive or not — the things he's running now are the same things he ran back then when they called him progressive. Now it's where the party has shifted. I think he's someone who's alway been able to shift the needle on issues. And I think he'll continue to do that. He is passionate about the work he does, he works on tough issues. And he slowly moves the needle to get others on board on this work," she said.

Watch interview here:

59 min ago

There's no music at the Oz election night party — only Fox News primetime coverage

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is displayed behind the podium at an election night party for Mehmet Oz on Tuesday.
The Mehmet Oz campaign is optimistic about one thing above all tonight: Election Day voting. 

Oz — the TV doctor vying for the Republican nomination in the Pennsylvania Senate race — is facing off against conservative activist Kathy Barnette and businessman David McCormick.

While McCormick has held onto an early lead since the polls closed, advisers to Oz say they are closing the gap with voters who cast their ballots today – rather than by early voting. 

While the Philadelphia suburbs and the eastern part of the state are key to Oz’s strategy, he must hold his own – and win some — rural counties between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

What it's like at the Oz party tonight: Supporters of Oz are settling in for a long night at the Newtown Athletic Club, where the campaign is holding its election night party. Oz is watching returns with his family, aides said, as about three dozen friends and allies are milling around a small ballroom. There are no speakers and no music — only Fox News’ primetime programming amplified throughout the room. 

A lone podium with a red “Oz” sign is on stage at the front of the room. The candidate isn’t expected to appear until an outcome is known.

1 hr 45 min ago

CNN projection: Doug Mastriano wins Pennsylvania GOP governor primary

Doug Mastriano speaks at an election night party in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.
Doug Mastriano will win the Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial primary, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.

36 min ago

A different Mike Doyle wins the GOP primary in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, CNN projects

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza

(Rebecca Droke/AP)
Though Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle, the current representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, is retiring at the end of this year, there will be a different Mike Doyle on the ballot to represent the district in November. 

Republican Plum Borough Council President Mike Doyle, who shares a name with the sitting congressman, won the GOP primary in Pennsylvania’s 12th District Tuesday, CNN projects, setting up a name-recognition dilemma in the district next November.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Republican Mike Doyle had previously considered running, but decided against it.

“Representing the region is a very serious job; it felt too much like a gimmick to run against the current congressman — also named Mike Doyle — in a head-to-head race,” said Doyle, the Post-Gazette reports.

National attention has focused on the 12th District’s Democratic primary, which has devolved into an expensive, ideological showdown between the party's establishment and progressive wings. Attorney Steve Irwin, the fundraising leader, has Doyle's endorsement, while Progressive state Rep. Summer Lee has the backing of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as the climate activist group Sunrise Movement

1 hr 53 min ago

Budd won't answer question about his refusal to acknowledge President Biden's victory in 2020

From CNN's Eva McKend

Rep. Ted Budd speaks at his election night watch party in Bermuda Run, North Carolina, on Tuesday night.
Speaking to reporters following his decisive victory in North Carolina’s Senate Republican primary, Congressman Ted Budd batted away a question about his refusal to acknowledge President Biden won the 2020 election. CNN asked if this denial of Biden‘s victory would be a liability for him in the general election when he has to appeal to more voters, to which Budd responded, ”You tend to focus on that. I’ve answered that many times.” 

Budd was among the more than 100 House Republicans who voted not to certify some of the 2020 presidential election results. 

Budd added he won’t employ a different strategy than he did in the primary contest and will run the same campaign focused on combating inflation and stopping illegal immigration because the “America First” agenda is popular. 

When asked by a reporter how much he credits former President Trump for his victory tonight, he thanked the former president.

 