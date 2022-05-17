Senior Republicans relieved Barnette is far behind Oz and McCormick

The Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary remains tight and candidates are watching the race closely from their respective election night party venues.

The mood at Kathy Barnette's election night HQ is festive.

The candidate herself arrived about 10 minutes before polls closed to thank and greet voters.

Nearly two hours later, she is still at her party, posing for pictures. At one point, she took off her high heels and joined a group of roughly a dozen, mostly young people performing a line dance to the tune of "Cotton Eye Joe."

Earlier she danced with them to the "Macarena", performing the classic moves from the old song.

Her campaign manager Bob Gillies told CNN's Athena Jones earlier, Barnette's plan was to head somewhere else to watch the returns come in. But she came, stayed and never left as of 9:50 p.m. ET. Likewise for the crowd, which has not thinned even as Barnette falls further behind in early returns.

At 9:53 p.m. ET or so, the music was turned down here at Barnette HQ and at least two dozen people gathered in a tight prayer circle surrounding Barnette.

Meanwhile, supporters of Dr. Mehmet Oz are settling in for a long night at the Newtown Athletic Club, where the campaign is holding its election night party. Oz is watching returns with his family, aides said, as about three dozen friends and allies are milling around a small ballroom.

There are no speakers and no music, only Fox News’ prime time programming amplified throughout the room.

A lone podium with a red “Oz” sign is on stage at the front of the room. The candidate isn’t expected to appear until an outcome is known.

After briefly stopping by his election night watch party, David McCormick is huddled with his wife, Dina Powell, and top advisers behind closed doors watching the results come in.

Meanwhile, guests at the party are in high spirits, cheering every time the TV updates the numbers showing McCormick still in the lead.