Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon primaries

By Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Ji Min Lee and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:09 a.m. ET, May 18, 2022
CNN Projection: Brad Little will win the Idaho GOP gubernatorial primary

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will win the state’s GOP gubernatorial nomination, CNN projects, fending off a primary challenge from his own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin.

Boosted by his fundraising advantage, a slew of endorsements and name recognition, Little now maintains a chance at a second term in office.

Little and McGeachin have been involved in a power struggle as McGeachin has tried to use Little’s absences from the state to enact her own, more conservative policy agenda.

Last May, McGeachin signed a ban on mask mandates in Idaho. And, in October, she expanded an executive order to ban schools and universities from being able to ask for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 and took steps to send the state's national guard to the US-Mexico border.

Little repealed each change made in his absence. 

But McGeachin’s posturing against Covid-19 safety measures did enough to catch the attention of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her bid in November 2021.

Little, for his part, has touted his conservative record on tax cuts, economic growth and a trip last fall to the US Mexico border. The Republican governor also in March signed a bill modeled after the Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks, becoming the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the restrictions with lawsuits.

No results tonight, Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidates say

The GOP Senate primary race continues to be close with razor tight margins and some candidates told supporters to not expect results tonight.

"Right now we have tens of thousands of mail-in ballots that have not been counted, that are going to need to be counted beginning tomorrow... unfortunately we are not going to have resolution tonight, but we can see the path ahead, we can see victory ahead and it's all because of you," David McCormick said while addressing his supporters from his campaign headquarters.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former TV show host, also noted that a final result will not come in tonight.

"We're not gonna have a result tonight. When all the votes are tallied, I am confident we will win," Oz told his supporters.

Oz, McCormick and Kathy Barnette are all vying for the nomination.

Craig Greenberg will win the Democratic primary for mayor in Louisville, CNN projects

From CNN's Rachel Janfaza

Craig Greenberg, who survived a shooting attempt at his campaign headquarters in February, will win the Democratic primary for mayor in Louisville, Kentucky, CNN projects.

Greenberg, an entrepreneur and community leader, ran on a platform that prioritized public safety, justice, affordable housing, strengthening education, jobs and making Louisville “greener.” He defeated a crowded field including community organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright, Jefferson District Court Clerk David Nicholson and pastor and community organizer Timothy Findley.

 “Thank you Louisville!” Greenberg wrote with a photo on Twitter Tuesday.

In February, Greenberg was the target of a shooting in the city's Butchertown neighborhood, Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Chief Erika Shields said at the time, adding that although there were no injuries in the incident, a round did appear to strike Greenberg's clothing.

Greenberg and his staff were gathered for a morning meeting in his office at campaign headquarters when a person walked in.

"We asked if we could help him. And he pulled out a gun, aimed it directly at me and opened fire," Greenberg told CNN's John Berman on "New Day," at the time. "I was fortunate that one of my brave teammates slammed the door shut. They were able to throw some desks on top of the door and the suspect fled. So, we are very blessed to be here today. All of us on the team are."

Pennsylvania's fiercest Democratic House primary goes down to the wire

From CNN's Greg Krieg

More than 110,000 votes have been counted so far in the Democratic House primary in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

The margin, as of 11:27 p.m. ET: 862 votes.

That's the size of Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee's lead, with an estimated couple thousand more still to come. The night began with her leading moderate rival, Steve Irwin, jumping out ahead in the early count. But with each new wave of Election Day results, Lee, a progressive endorsed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, crept closer and closer.

The stakes of this open-seat race, in a safe Democratic district centered in Pittsburgh, grew as the campaign wore on and outside groups, especially as a pair of pro-Israel groups took their spending in support of Irwin to over $3 million.

In an interview with CNN days before the election, Lee said the torrent of outside spending — and similar, but so far more successful efforts tonight in North Carolina — was meant to "send a very specific message: not just that we're trying to win an election, but we're trying to destroy you, we're trying to depress voter turnout and we're trying to discourage voters."

CNN Projection: Kotek will win Democratic nomination for Oregon governor

Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek will win the Democratic nomination for governor in Oregon, CNN projects.

In victory speech, Mastriano rejects the notion his views are "extreme"

From CNN's Melanie Zanona and Liz Turrell

Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania governor, rejected the notion that his views are extreme during his victory speech at his election night headquarters in Chambersburg after Republicans have sounded the alarm that he isn’t electable in November. 

“I repudiate that. That is crap,” Mastriano said. “That is absolutely not true. The (Democratic) party, which the media stands for and advocates for — they’ve gone extreme.”

Mastriano then proceeded to rail against Covid-19 restrictions and promised to abolish “all mandates” on day one; touched on culture war issues like critical race theory and trans athletes participating in sports; accused his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro of having an extreme position on abortion; and made multiple references to faith and freedom throughout his speech. 

Mastriano, who was wearing a tie etched with the words “With God, all things are possible,” also weaved in a number of religious references into his speech; a Christian rock band played earlier in the night.

The Trump-backed Mastriano also has been a major proponent of 2020 election lies and has made “election integrity” a centerpiece of his campaign.

“There is a movement here that is going to shock the state this November,” Mastriano told the enthusiastic crowd.

If Republicans were hoping for a pivot to the middle now that Mastriano is their nominee, this speech was not it.

Lamb backs Fetterman in primary night statement: "I will do everything I can to help Democrats win"

From CNN's Brian Rokus

Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb said Tuesday that he will vote for John Fetterman in November and “do everything I can to help Democrats win.”

Lamb was particularly hard on questions around Fetterman’s electability during their debates.

“I hope that John has a speedy recovery from his stroke and from today’s surgery, and that he can return to the campaign trail soon,” he said.

After concession, the Cawthorn campaign headquarters is closing up

From CNN's Dianne Gallagher

With the exception of security on site, the Madison Cawthorn team is gone following news the incumbent had conceded.

A little earlier tonight, Cawthorn's spokesperson Luke Ball said the freshman representative conceded his race to opponent Chuck Edwards in a phone call. Edwards confirmed the call in remarks to supporters.

They said media at the campaign's headquarters could finish their live shots at 11 p.m. ET and then move out in the larger parking if they had additional shots. 

The stage that was set up for — but never used by Cawthorn — with flags and banners is still standing in the fenced-off lot outside his headquarters. There are no supporters left. Most of them cleared out after Cawthorn addressed them, telling them he still planned to fight and see how things would go, roughly half an hour before he conceding. 

The candidate himself left a little over an hour ago with his family.

GOP officials say Pennsylvania party leaders could face consequences because of strategic errors

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

A former Pennsylvania GOP official predicted that “heads could roll” at the state party organization over its decision to stay neutral in the primary race for governor, enabling hard-right candidate Doug Mastriano to clinch the nomination: “I was talking to someone involved in the state committee, and they think Chairman Lawrence Tabas is in trouble.” 

Another Pennsylvania-based GOP operative, who is closely tracking Tuesday’s primary races, added: “I think there will be a lot of sides of the party calling his strategic decisions this year into question.”

There was a last-minute, ad-hoc effort among more establishment Republicans to clear the field and coalesce around an alternative candidate, former Rep. Lou Barletta, but GOP sources said it came too late. 