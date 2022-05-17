CNN Projection: Brad Little will win the Idaho GOP gubernatorial primary

Idaho Gov. Brad Little leaves the house chambers after he delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol building on January 10 in Boise, Idaho. (Otto Kitsinger/AP)

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will win the state’s GOP gubernatorial nomination, CNN projects, fending off a primary challenge from his own lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin.

Boosted by his fundraising advantage, a slew of endorsements and name recognition, Little now maintains a chance at a second term in office.

Little and McGeachin have been involved in a power struggle as McGeachin has tried to use Little’s absences from the state to enact her own, more conservative policy agenda.

Last May, McGeachin signed a ban on mask mandates in Idaho. And, in October, she expanded an executive order to ban schools and universities from being able to ask for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 and took steps to send the state's national guard to the US-Mexico border.

Little repealed each change made in his absence.

But McGeachin’s posturing against Covid-19 safety measures did enough to catch the attention of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her bid in November 2021.

Little, for his part, has touted his conservative record on tax cuts, economic growth and a trip last fall to the US Mexico border. The Republican governor also in March signed a bill modeled after the Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks, becoming the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the restrictions with lawsuits.