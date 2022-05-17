CNN Projection: Cheri Beasley will win the Democratic Senate primary in North Carolina

Many Republican candidates in this year’s midterm primaries have courted the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, but recent polling suggests his backing isn’t entirely a guarantee of success.

An NBC News poll conducted in early May found that a majority (55%) of self-described Republican primary voters feel Trump should continue to lead the GOP. But a sizable minority either says Trump was a good president, but it’s time for new leadership (33%) or that they think Trump was a bad president and it’s time to move on (10%).

Asked specifically whether a Trump endorsement made them hypothetically more likely to support a candidate for office, 45% of Republicans said that it did, according to a national Quinnipiac University poll in late April. The poll suggests that support may be less of a boost in a general election contest, however, as only 18% of all adults said Trump’s backing would make them more likely to support a candidate.

In Pennsylvania, where multiple candidates for governor and Senate courted Trump’s stamp of approval, a Fox News poll found that about half of Republican primary voters called candidates’ strong support for Trump extremely (27%) or very important (23%), while about half considered it less critical (28% somewhat important and 22% not at all important).

A Monmouth University poll conducted in Pennsylvania late last month after Dr. Mehmet Oz had received Trump’s backing in the Senate primary found that 54% of Republican primary voters there saw Oz as a strong supporter of Trump, dropping to 30% for Dave McCormick and just 17% for Kathy Barnette.