New Hampshire’s Supreme Court approved a congressional map drawn by a special master after the state legislature and GOP Gov. Chris Sununu were unable to agree on new lines.

The map was drawn with a “least change” approach that was meant to equalize population requirements in each congressional district without making major changes to the district lines.

The map moves just five towns from New Hampshire’s 1st District to the state’s 2nd District — keeping both seats competitive, with a Democratic lean. Both congressional districts are currently represented by Democrats.

CNN's Melissa DePalo, Eleanor Stubbs and Christopher Hickey contributed to this report.