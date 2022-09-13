New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware primaries
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Published 8:22 AM ET, Tue September 13, 2022
2 Posts
Sort by
3 min ago
Democrats are still favored in New Hampshire's new congressional map
From CNN's Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court approved a congressional map drawn by a special master after the state legislature and GOP Gov. Chris Sununu were unable to agree on new lines.
The map was drawn with a “least change” approach that was meant to equalize population requirements in each congressional district without making major changes to the district lines.
The map moves just five towns from New Hampshire’s 1st District to the state’s 2nd District — keeping both seats competitive, with a Democratic lean. Both congressional districts are currently represented by Democrats.
CNN's Melissa DePalo, Eleanor Stubbs and Christopher Hickey contributed to this report.
10 min ago
Your guide to Rhode Island's primary elections
From CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo and Ethan Cohen
Rhode Island will host a full slate of primaries on Tuesday, including both Democratic and Republican races in the state’s open 2nd Congressional District – a seat Republicans are hoping to flip in November.
Poll times: Polls close across the state at 8 p.m. ET.
Key races:
Democratic 2nd Congressional District: When Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement, he opened a competitive Democratic primary in a district that could flip to Republicans in November. Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner had been running for governor before Langevin’s announcement and quickly switched to run for the open seat. Sarah Morgenthau, who was the director of the Peace Corps Response under former President Barack Obama; David Segal, who once served in the state legislature; Joy Fox, who worked as communications director for Langevin and former Gov. Gina Raimondo are also on the ballot. The nominee will take on Republican Allan Fung, who is unopposed.
Democratic governor: Gov. Dan McKee, was elevated from lieutenant governor in 2021 after former Gov. Gina Raimondo became President Biden’s Commerce secretary. But he’s facing a challenge from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, and a few other Democrats including former CVS president Helena Foulkes, in his first gubernatorial election. In an August debate, Gorbea took aim at a FBI investigation into a multimillion-dollar contract McKee awarded an education consulting group. Despite the combative primary, the Democratic nominee should still be favored to win the general election. Businesswoman Ashley Kalus is the favorite in the Republican primary. Rhode Island's last Republican governor was Don Carcieri, who served from 2003 to 2011.
Voter eligibility: In Rhode Island, voters affiliated with a party can only participate in that party’s primary elections. However, unaffiliated voters can choose to participate in either party’s primary, but that will automatically affiliate them with the party they choose. Anyone casting their ballot at the polls will also be required to show a photo ID.
How votes are counted: Mail ballots can be processed ahead of Election Day. Election Day votes and early-in person votes will likely be the first votes reported once polls close, and mail ballots will be reported last.