Incumbent Chris Sununu will win the GOP primary for New Hampshire governor and face Democrat Tom Sherman in November, CNN projects.
New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware primaries
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Melissa Macaya, CNN
CNN Projection: Incumbent Chris Sununu will win the GOP primary for New Hampshire governor
CNN Projection: Incumbent Maggie Hassan will win the Senate Democratic primary in New Hampshire
Incumbent Maggie Hassan will win New Hampshire's Senate Democratic primary, CNN projects. Her November opponent will be decided by tonight's most anticipated race.
A divisive Republican primary broke out after GOP leaders were unable to convince Gov. Chris Sununu to run for Senate.
Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who also ran for Senate in 2020, is the likely frontrunner in the race despite concerns among some Republicans he could jeopardize the party’s chances of winning the seat.
CNN Projection: Incumbent Chris Pappas wins Democratic primary in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District
Incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas will win the Democratic nomination for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, CNN projects.
Pappas is considered one of the most vulnerable House Democrats in the country. With election forecasters tempering their months-old predictions of an overwhelming red wave election for Republicans this November, operatives on the right are looking at targets like Pappas as must-wins if the GOP is going to win control of the chamber.
Pappas has already begun distancing himself from President Biden. The same University of New Hampshire poll found 54% of New Hampshire adults disapproved of Biden's performance, while 43% approved.
In response to the President's plan to cancel some student loan debate, Pappas said it "should be more targeted and paid for so it doesn't add to the deficit."
And he knocked Biden's description of former President Trump's following as "semi-fascist" days before the primary, telling reporters that Biden "has to be careful not to paint with too broad of a brush."
CNN's David Wright contributed to this report.
CNN Projection: Allan Fung will win Republican primary in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District
Allan Fung will win the Republican nomination in Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, CNN projects.
Fung was running unopposed, but several Democrats are on their party's primary ballot to take him on in November, including Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner.
When Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced he would retire, he opened a competitive Democratic primary in a seat that could flip to Republicans this November.
It's 8 p.m. ET and polls are closing across New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware
From CNN's Shania Shelton, Melissa Holzberg DePalo and Ethan Cohen
It's 8 p.m. ET and polls are closing across Rhode Island and Delaware.
The final polls are also closing in New Hampshire. Some locations closed earlier in the state at 7 p.m. ET.
These are the key races to watch as results roll in:
In New Hampshire, the highest-profile race will be the GOP primary for the US Senate seat. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, is facing off with state Senate President Chuck Morse. Fearing that Bolduc could jeopardize their chances of unseating Hassan, some Republicans have been pouring money into the race to try to boost Morse. The winner will take on Hassan, who is seeking a second term.
Granite State Republicans in the 1st District will also choose their nominee to face Rep. Chris Pappas, who is seeking a third term, in November. Top contenders in the crowded primary include: Matt Mowers, who worked as an adviser in the State Department in former President Donald Trump’s administration; Karoline Leavitt, who was an assistant press secretary in Trump’s administration; Gail Huff Brown, the wife of former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown; and state Rep. Tim Baxter.
In Rhode Island, there is a full slate of primaries, including in the state’s open 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin opened up a competitive Democratic primary for the seat when he announced his retirement in January. Rhode Island Treasurer Seth Magaziner has raised the most amount of money in the race but was unable to clear the field.
Magaziner faces opposition from several Democrats, including Sarah Morgenthau, who was the director of the Peace Corps Response under former President Barack Obama; David Segal who once served in the state legislature and ran a failed congressional race in 2010; and Joy Fox, who worked as communications director for Langevin and former Gov. Gina Raimondo. The winner will face Republican Allan Fung, who is unopposed, in November.
In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Gov. Dan McKee is seeking his first full term after being elevated from lieutenant governor last year after Gina Raimondo became President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary. McKee faces opposition from a few Democrats, including Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS president Helena Foulkes. Businesswoman Ashley Kalus is the favorite to win in the Republican primary. The last time a Republican won the governorship was in 2002.
While Delaware will not hold any primaries for Congress or governor, the state will hold local and some lower-profile statewide primaries.
How Tuesday's GOP primary in New Hampshire will help set up the Senate battleground map
From CNN's Eric Bradner and David Wright
New Hampshire Republicans are set to choose their candidate to take on Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan on Tuesday in a primary that will lock in the final key matchup in November’s battle for control of the Senate.
GOP voters in the Granite State are choosing among a field of candidates led by Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, and state Senate president Chuck Morse. Former President Donald Trump has not publicly backed a candidate in the race, but Bolduc has embraced Trump’s election denialism. GOP Gov. Chris Sununu and national Republicans have rushed to defeat Bolduc, whom they view as a weaker general election candidate, and are backing Morse against Hassan.
Bolduc, who lost a bid for the GOP Senate nod two years ago, had brought in just shy of $600,000 by the end of August compared to Hassan’s $31.4 million. He also has a penchant for saying controversial things, some of which he’s walked back. But in response, Sununu called Bolduc a “conspiracy-theorist-type candidate” and “not a serious candidate” in an interview with WGIR last month.
In a Sunday op-ed in the New Hampshire Union Leader, Sununu wrote that “the stakes are too high for New Hampshire and America,” adding that they need a nominee “who will have the resources to compete in the most crucial battleground state in America.”
Implications for the November midterms: In an evenly divided Senate, where Republicans need a net gain of just one seat to flip the chamber, Hassan is one of four key Democratic incumbents Republicans are looking to pick off this year.
Republicans had hoped that inflation and the backlash new presidents historically have faced in midterm elections would carry the party to House and Senate majorities in November, delivering victories in competitive races across the map no matter the individual candidates in those races.
But gas prices have dropped. Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress have enacted more of the President’s agenda. Democratic candidates have outpaced most of their GOP Senate rivals in fundraising. The FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has once again elevated a figure who galvanizes liberals and alienates suburban voters.
It's 7 p.m. ET and some New Hampshire polls are closing. These are the key races to watch in the state.
From CNN's Melissa Holzberg DePalo and Ethan Cohen
It's 7 p.m. ET and the first polls are closing in parts of New Hampshire. Because times vary across the state, some polls will close later by 8 p.m. ET.
These are some of the key races voters will decide on:
- GOP Senate: New Hampshire’s Senate election in November could be one of the most competitive elections as Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan hopes to keep her seat. Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who also ran for Senate in 2020, is the likely frontrunner. Bolduc has said the 17th Amendment, which requires the popular election of senators, should be overturned, and that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Establishment Republicans are trying to boost state Sen. Chuck Morse as the better choice in the general election.
- GOP 1st Congressional District: Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas will face a strong challenge to his reelection bid from the winner of the Republican nomination. Matt Mowers, who worked as an adviser in the State Department in former President Donald Trump’s administration, lost to Pappas in 2020. Another Trump administration alum, Karoline Leavitt, who was an assistant press secretary, is mounting a challenge to Mowers’ bid and has the endorsement of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Rounding out the list of top candidates in the race is Gail Huff Brown, the wife of former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown.
Rhode Island Democrats are picking their candidate to fill an open House race
From CNN's Gregory Krieg and Dan Merica
There is an open seat to fill in the Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District, following Rep. Jim Langevin’s announcement that he will retire at the end of this term. The winner of the primary could face a competitive race in the fall.
Langevin’s decision to retire from the 2nd District seat, which covers the western half of the state, at the end of his 11th term set off a bustling primary to face presumptive Republican nominee Allan Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, who is running unopposed.
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is the favorite in the Democratic contest heading into election day. He dropped a gubernatorial bid to run for the House seat, has Langevin’s endorsement and leads the field in fundraising.
Former state Rep. David Segal is the leading progressive in the race, and has generally polled second in tandem with Sarah Morgenthau, who served in both the Obama and Biden administrations. She has argued that, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade, the time has come for the state to elect its first Democratic woman to Congress.
But Morgenthau isn’t the only woman in the primary. Joy Fox, a former aide to Langevin and Raimondo, has touted her time working with the former governor.
The winner will be favored in a district that Biden won in 2020. It is still more competitive than the 1st, where Democratic Rep. David Cicilline will be a heavy favorite over Republican Allen Waters, with both unopposed in the primary.
Biden says he's going to Wilmington "to vote"
From CNN's Kaitlan Colins and Nikki Carvajal
President Biden said he's going to Delaware "to vote" on Tuesday evening.
Biden did not come over to pool cameras, but responded to shouted questions of why he was going to Delaware, saying it was "to vote"
He was also asked why he didn't vote sooner or absentee. He appeared to hear the question, but laughed and shook his head without responding. He then boarded Air Force One
When asked earlier today during the briefing if President Biden planned to cast his ballot in the Delaware primaries, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "I don't have anything to share about that at this time."
The Delaware primary is tonight as polls stay open until 8 p.m. ET. Absentee votes and mailed ballots must also be returned by the end of the day Tuesday to the county elections department in the voter's county of residence.