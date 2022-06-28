Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to the press on June 24 in New York. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

While all of New York’s statewide, federal and local primaries were supposed to take place on June 28, the state’s congressional redistricting process pushed the congressional and state Senate primaries to August. On Tuesday’s ballot, voters will vote in primaries for governor and lieutenant governor and state assembly, plus some local offices.

The most competitive statewide primaries will be for governor, where on the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul will compete for her first elected term after being elevated to the top job when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last year. On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin headlines a field that includes Andrew Giuliani, son of former NYC mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Here's what to know about the race for governor:

Democratic primary: Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing a progressive challenger in New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, whom she beat out in the 2018 lieutenant governor election. She’s also facing a more moderate challenger in Long Island, Rep. Tom Suozzi. If Hochul wins the race for governor, she’ll be the first woman to do so in New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing a progressive challenger in New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, whom she beat out in the 2018 lieutenant governor election. She’s also facing a more moderate challenger in Long Island, Rep. Tom Suozzi. If Hochul wins the race for governor, she’ll be the first woman to do so in New York. Republican primary: New York’s gubernatorial GOP primary field is led by Rep. Lee Zeldin, who represents the eastern end of Long Island and won the state Republican party’s endorsement. Zeldin’s competitors are Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City mayor and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani; Rob Astorino, a former Westchester County executive and radio producer; and Harry Wilson, a businessman and former Treasury Department official in the Obama administration. Unlike other candidates, Astorino said Trump “bears some responsibility" for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The younger Giuliani was barred from attending a televised candidate debate in person by refusing to show proof of vaccination and instead participated virtually.

Poll times: New York is in the Eastern time zone, and polls will close at 9 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: Only voters registered with a political party can participate in that party’s primary elections in New York. Voters do not need to provide an ID at the polls.