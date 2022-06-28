Audio
Illinois, Colorado, New York and other states hold elections

By Elise Hammond, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:20 p.m. ET, June 28, 2022
9 min ago

CNN Projection: Pam Anderson wins Republican nomination for Colorado secretary of state

From CNN staff

Pam Anderson at her office in southeast Denver on May 10.
Pam Anderson at her office in southeast Denver on May 10. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson County clerk, will win the Republican nomination for Colorado secretary of state, CNN projects.

She had received endorsements from current and former elected officials including three former secretaries of state. Anderson will now face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold, who is unopposed in her primary.

Anderson defeated Mike O’Donnell, a non-profit leader, and Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk indicted on multiple felony counts and misdemeanor counts from an election security breach investigation.

The race had focused on former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread election fraud. Colorado is a vote-by-mail state. Anderson defended the state’s process, and ran as a competent technocrat who could manage that process. 

Peters, the Mesa County clerk, has parroted Trump’s falsehoods while becoming Colorado’s most prominent election denier. She faces criminal charges over her efforts to justify falsehoods about voting machines. She was seeking to become the latest in a line of election deniers nominated by Republicans for roles that would position them, if they win this fall, to take over their states' election machinery in time for the 2024 presidential race. 

Peters and her top deputy were indicted in March after an investigation by local authorities into a security breach that resulted in confidential voting machine logins, and forensic images of their hard drives, being published in a QAnon-affiliated Telegram channel in early August 2021. In May, after a lawsuit brought by Griswold, a district judge stripped Peters of her duties overseeing this year's elections in Mesa County. She has pleaded not guilty.

29 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Lauren Boebert will win Colorado GOP primary

From CNN staff

Rep. Lauren Boebert takes part in the Save America Rally in Mendon, Illinois, on June 25.
Rep. Lauren Boebert takes part in the Save America Rally in Mendon, Illinois, on June 25. (Kate Munsch/Reuters)

Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert will win the GOP primary for her seat in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, CNN projects.

Boebert is seeking a second term and was facing state Sen. Don Coram in the Republican primary.

Democrats currently control four of Colorado’s seven US House seats. Colorado gained an eighth district after the 2020 census. 

5 min ago

CNN Projection: Rep. Sean Casten will win Democratic nomination in Illinois 6th Congressional District

From CNN staff

Rep. Sean Casten is seen the US Capitol Visitor Center on March 16.
Rep. Sean Casten is seen the US Capitol Visitor Center on March 16. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten will win his party’s nomination for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, CNN projects.

Casten defeated another incumbent, Rep. Marie Newman. Casten has served two terms in Congress after flipping his district in the Chicago suburbs in 2018.

The seat, created in last year’s redistrict process, was an awkward fit for both incumbents: Newman lives outside the new district, while Casten lives in it. But more of Newman’s constituents from the district she currently represents are in the new 6th District, while most of Casten’s current constituents were shifted into another district. 

Newman was in her first term but is facing a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that she may have promised federal employment to a primary challenger in exchange for their political support. Newman has denied the allegations and has said the complaints were politically motivated.

Newman was elected to Congress in 2020, when she ousted Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the party’s most conservative House members at the time. 

A pro-Israel group had advertised against Newman, criticizing her for voting against $1 billion to fund Israel’s Iron Dome rocket defense shield last year.

26 min ago

CNN Projection: Ken Buck will win Republican primary in Colorado 4th Congressional District

From CNN staff

Rep. Ken Buck attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing on May 18.
Rep. Ken Buck attends a House Judiciary Committee hearing on May 18. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images)

Republican incumbent Ken Buck will win his party's nomination in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, CNN projects.

He will face Democrat Ike McCorkle in the general election in November.

17 min ago

CNN Projection: Diana DeGette will win Democratic nomination in Colorado 1st Congressional District

From CNN staff

Rep. Diana Degette, center, speaks outside the Supreme Court following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, DC, on June 24.
Rep. Diana Degette, center, speaks outside the Supreme Court following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, DC, on June 24. (Jacqueline Martin/AP)

Incumbent Diana DeGette will win the Democratic nomination in Colorado's 1st Congressional District, CNN projects.

She will face Republican Jennifer Qualteri in November. Democrats currently control four of Colorado’s seven US House seats. Colorado gained an eighth district after the 2020 census.

46 min ago

CNN Projection: Gov. Kathy Hochul will win Democratic nomination for New York governor

From CNN staff

Gov. Kathy Hochul campaigns near the 86th Street entrance to the Second Avenue subway in New York on June 28.
Gov. Kathy Hochul campaigns near the 86th Street entrance to the Second Avenue subway in New York on June 28. (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Gov. Kathy Hochul will win the Democratic nomination for New York governor as she competes for her first elected term after being elevated to the top job when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last year, CNN projects. 

Hochul defeated progressive challenger and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, whom she beat out in the 2018 Lieutenant Governor election. Moderate candidate and Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi was also in the race. If Hochul wins the general election, she’ll be the first woman to do so in New York.

47 min ago

CNN Projection: Frank Lucas will win Republican nomination in Oklahoma 3rd Congressional District

From CNN staff

Incumbent Frank Lucas will win the Republican nomination in Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, CNN projects.

He will now face attorney Jeremiah Ross, the only Democrat who filed to run. Oklahoma Republicans currently hold all five of the state’s US House seats and are expected to maintain that control in November’s election.

25 min ago

CNN Projection: Delia Ramirez will win Democratic primary in Illinois 3rd Congressional District

From CNN's Greg Krieg

Delia Ramirez arrives at Humboldt Park in Chicago on Saturday, June 18.
Delia Ramirez arrives at Humboldt Park in Chicago on Saturday, June 18. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

In what could be the signature victory for progressives tonight, CNN projects that state Rep. Delia Ramirez will win the Democratic nomination in Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. 

Ramirez’s top rival in a four-way race was Chicago Alderman Gil Villegas, whose campaign had been boosted by the moderate-backing outside groups Democratic Majority for Israel and Mainstream Democrats PAC.

But Ramirez, despite raising slightly less than Villegas, had overwhelming support from progressive PACs, led by the Working Families Party, which spent more than $600,000 backing her bid. The campaign arms of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, EMILY’s List, Indivisible and J Street also invested significant sums in Ramirez.

“Delia Ramirez has already proven what a Working Families Democrat can do in office, and now she’s going to bring that leadership to Congress,” Natalia Salgado, the WFP’s director of federal affairs said in a statement. “Delia has always shown up for her community and tonight, voters showed up for her.”

Ramirez was also endorsed by a who’s who of leading progressive lawmakers, including influential Illinois Rep. Chuy García, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

1 hr 1 min ago

CNN Projection: Darren Bailey will win GOP nomination for Illinois governor

From CNN staff

Darren Bailey smiles prior to receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump during a Save America Rally in Mendon, Illinois, on June 25.
Darren Bailey smiles prior to receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump during a Save America Rally in Mendon, Illinois, on June 25. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Darren Bailey, who was endorsed by former President Trump and backed by billionaire Republican donor Dick Uihlein, will win the GOP nomination for Illinois governor and will face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November, CNN projects.

Bailey, in a debate, called Chicago a “crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole,” though he is seeking to become governor of the state for which Chicago is the economic center. In the state legislature in 2019, he sponsored a resolution that would separate Chicago from the rest of Illinois; as a candidate for governor, he has backed away from that position.

Trump campaigned with Bailey over the weekend, using a rally with Bailey and Rep. Mary Miller to praise the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade and to criticize the House committee that’s investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Darren is just the man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in America,” the former President said at the rally.

CNN's Gregory Krieg and Eric Bradner contributed reporting to this post.