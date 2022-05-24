CNN Projection: Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Democratic Senate primary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has leaned into the more controversial chapters of her time in the Trump White House during her Arkansas gubernatorial campaign, is on a glide path toward securing the Republican nomination on Tuesday long after clearing the field of two other heavyweights.

The 39-year-old former White House press secretary is expected to easily dispatch GOP opponent Doc Washburn, a former talk radio host who said he was fired last year for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

A return to the governor's mansion would be a homecoming for Sanders after she spent her teenage years in that residence as the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee — a pastor who led the state for more than 10 years. She'd be favored to win in November in a state that former President Donald Trump carried by nearly 28 points in 2020.

"The only thing that could stop Sarah Sanders from being governor of Arkansas is a Martian invasion," Arkansas Republican strategist Bill Vickery said as he listed the elements that have turned Sanders' campaign into a fundraising juggernaut over the past year-and-a-half.

Sanders left the White House in 2019 as a controversial figure on the national stage after two-and-a-half years serving as one of Trump's most trusted and unwavering defenders. During the campaign, she's pointed to that tenure as testament to her unwillingness to back down, presenting herself as a firewall against the "radical left" while heaping scorn on the national media.

With her deep political connections in Arkansas, her experience as a seasoned political operative and the national following that she built as press secretary and later as a Fox contributor, she quickly established herself as the candidate to beat after entering the race in January of 2021.

But at the core of her connection to voters, Vickery said, is the fact that she has been in the public eye since her pre-teen years, starting with her father's 1992 US Senate run, followed by his stint as lieutenant governor, then his tenure as governor.

"She sort of grew up in front of everyone in Arkansas. Then as the spokesman for President Trump," Vickery said, "the vast majority of Arkansas voters, who are Republican, saw what they felt like was a significant mistreatment of her from the national press corps, and pop culture figures — they saw her withstand that."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 6, 2021. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

At the time of her exit from the White House, when Trump was lionizing her as a "warrior" and nudging her toward a run for governor, her critics were calling her a liar, arguing that her credibility and her legacy had been irrevocably tarnished.

Sanders came under fire personally when then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report was released. It revealed that as deputy press secretary, she had provided baseless information to reporters when she claimed in May of 2017, after the President had terminated FBI Director James Comey, that "countless" FBI agents had lost confidence in Comey. Sanders acknowledged to investigators that her comments were "not founded on anything," the Mueller report said.

But back home, many Arkansans viewed her treatment in Washington as rough.

"The stories of the personal attacks, the being thrown out of restaurants," Vickery said, alluding to a 2018 incident when Sanders said the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked her to leave because she worked for Trump. "There's a bit of an element of the people of Arkansas taking that personally — because of the favorite daughter status. A big part of her public persona here is the fortitude, the grit and the determination that she showed in pushing back," he added.

Sanders' critics in Washington would offer a different account of her years navigating the nadir of White House-press relations. To mockery, Sanders at one point used her time at the podium to read a laudatory letter from 9-year-old child nicknamed "Pickle" to the President. She was often criticized for being evasive, for valuing loyalty to Trump above all else and for eventually phasing out the daily White House briefing.

Though she entered the White House with warm relationships with many reporters, the tensions quickly escalated. In a notable example of how strained the relationship had become, Sanders defended Trump's declaration that the press was an "enemy of the people" during a 2018 exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta. By January of 2019, Trump tweeted that the reason Sanders did not go to the podium "much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately," adding, "I told her not to bother."