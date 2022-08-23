Audio
By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:15 a.m. ET, August 23, 2022
Florida's new congressional map likely gives Republicans an advantage

From CNN's Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley and Ethan Cohen

Florida gained a seat after the 2020 census. The new congressional map, drawn by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, likely gives the GOP an advantage in at least 18 out of 28 districts. Florida’s congressional delegation currently includes 16 Republicans.

A circuit court had previously blocked the map because the judge said it unconstitutionally disenfranchised minority voters by breaking up a north Florida district represented by Democrat Al Lawson, who is Black. The judge put in place a new court-ordered map that kept Lawson’s district intact. However, that decision was called unlawful by a state appeals court, and the DeSantis map was restored for the upcoming elections.

How it shifts voting power: There are two additional White-majority districts and one additional Hispanic-majority district under DeSantis’ map. The new map no longer includes a Black-majority district in the state, where Black residents represent 15% of the population.

Hispanic residents are still underrepresented under the new map: They represent the majority in 14% of districts but make up 26% of the state population overall. White residents are even more overrepresented than they had been under the previous lines. DeSantis’ new map sees White Floridians making up the majority in 68% of districts while representing 52% of the state population.

CNN's Melissa DePalo, Eleanor Stubbs and Christopher Hickey contributed to this report.

16 min ago

Your guide to New York's key congressional primaries and special elections

From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo

New York will hold its second primary Election Day of the summer, with voters casting ballots in their congressional and state Senate primaries. The Empire State was supposed to hold all its primaries in June, but the congressional redistricting process pushed some elections to August.

The state held its Senate, gubernatorial and some local primaries in June.

Poll times: Polls will close at 9 p.m. ET.

Voter eligibility: New York does not require voters to provide ID at the polls. Only voters registered with a political party can participate in that party’s primary elections in New York.

These are the key races to watch:

  • Democratic 10th Congressional District: Rep. Mondaire Jones brings the most statewide name recognition to the 10th District race. Jones chose to run in the district, which includes parts of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, rather than face Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in the state’s redrawn 17th Congressional District. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio started with his name on the ballot, but dropped out of the race.
  • Democratic 12th Congressional District: Longtime New York City Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney will face each other after a New York court-appointed expert redrew the state’s congressional districts and placed the two in the same district. Nadler and Maloney have held their seats for nearly 30 years and currently represent the west and east sides of Manhattan, respectively. The city will now be separated into north and south. The loss of either Nadler — who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee — or Maloney — who chairs the Senate Oversight Committee — in the primary means the Democratic Party will lose a major figure.
  • Democratic 17th Congressional District: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, drew criticism when he decided to leave his modestly redrawn district to run in the new 17th District, a safer seat that includes his home but had largely been the territory of Rep. Mondaire Jones. Instead of engaging in a member-versus-member campaign, Jones moved to run in the newly open 10th District. Challenging Maloney is Alessandra Biaggi, a progressive state senator who decided to run for the seat after the shuffle.
  • Special election, 19th Congressional District: The 19th District, which covers a wide swath of New York State and includes the central Hudson Valley and the Catskills, needs a representative after Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado resigned to become lieutenant governor of New York. The candidates vying to represent the 19th District for the remainder of the 117th Congress are Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro. This district narrowly voted for President Biden in 2020, so this special election is expected to be competitive.
  • Special election, 23rd Congressional District: Party officials have chosen candidates to run in the special election to finish the remainder of GOP Rep. Tom Reed’s term. After being accused of sexual misconduct in 2021, Reed announced he would not run for reelection and resigned in May. Joe Sempolinski, who served as a staffer for Reed, is the GOP contender for the seat. While he’s running in the district’s special election – which is held under the old district lines – he is not running in the regularly-scheduled primary election in the district’s new party lines. Democrat Max Della Pia is running in both elections and is uncontested in the Democratic primary election for a full term.

Take a closer look at New York's new congressional map.