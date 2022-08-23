CNN Projection: Rep. Markwayne Mullin will win Oklahoma Senate special primary runoff 

Rep. Markwayne Mullin speaks with supporters at a luncheon in Norman, Oklahoma, on Tuesday. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Rep. Markwayne Mullin will win a runoff to be the Oklahoma GOP nominee in the Senate special election to fill Sen. Jim Inhofe’s term, CNN projects, defeating former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon.

Mullins was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will likely win the general election this fall, then take office when Inhofe resigns in January and serve until 2027.

He will face former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn, who was unopposed for her party’s nomination.

Mullin, who represents Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, led the first round with 44% of the vote, and that was before an endorsement from former President Trump.

Mullin's campaign website highlights his support for the former President, saying, “In Congress, he fought the liberals trying to stop President Trump.” Shannon promises to “fight for the America First agenda,” on his campaign website, which describes him as a “conservative Oklahoman that believes in the power of capitalism and going all in for America.”