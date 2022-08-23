By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 10:27 p.m. ET, August 23, 2022
43 Posts
Sort by
25 min ago
CNN Projection: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney will win Democratic nomination for New York’s 17th District
From CNN staff
Incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney will win the Democratic nomination for New York’s 17th Congressional District, CNN projects, defeating progressive state senator Alessandra Biaggi.
Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, drew criticism when he decided to leave his modestly redrawn district to run in the new 17th District, a safer seat that includes his home but had largely been the territory of Rep. Mondaire Jones.
Instead of engaging in a member vs. member campaign, Jones moved to run in the newly open 10th District.
Maloney was endorsed by establishment Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Many progressives, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and the Working Families Party, backed Biaggi.
28 min ago
2 Democrats named Horn will be on the ballot this fall for different Oklahoma Senate seats
From CNN staff
Madison Horn will win the Democratic Senate race in Oklahoma, CNN projects, and will face incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford in November.
Horn will not be the only Horn on the ballot this fall: Former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn will face GOP nominee Rep. Markwayne Mullin in a separate Senate race. That one is for the seat being vacated by GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe.
51 min ago
CNN Projection: Rep. Jerry Nadler will win the Democratic nomination for New York's 12th District
From CNN staff
Rep. Jerry Nadler will win the Democratic nomination for New York’s 12th Congressional District, CNN projects, defeating fellow longtime Rep. Carolyn Maloney after a New York court-appointed special master redrew the state’s congressional districts and placed the two in the same district.
Both are major figures in the Democratic Party, with Nadler serving as chair of the Judiciary Committee and Maloney as chair of the Oversight Committee.
Nadler and Maloney were drawn into the same district by an independent mapmaker after state Democrats’ proposed lines were thrown out in court. For decades, the pair enjoyed parallel dominion over the East and West sides, but the new map – and their mutual refusal to consider another district -- prompted what became one of the nastiest primary races of the year.
Attorney Suraj Patel appears to be on track to finish third, his argument that the new district was hungering for new blood having lost out to the loyalties assiduously cultivated by Nadler and Maloney over their decades in office.
Nadler was already viewed as the favorite in the race as primary day neared, but then got perhaps a clinching boost when he was endorsed by the influential New York Times editorial board. From there, Maloney, sensing the contest slipping away, ramped up her offensives on her soon-to-be-former colleague, at one point suggesting he might be “senile.”
But Nadler — who was also backed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — only seemed to grow stronger as the campaign entered its final days.
48 min ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Marco Rubio rally Florida Republicans ahead of general election
From CNN's Steve Contorno
As Florida Democrats picked their candidates for governor and senate, Florida Republicans held their own counter programming in Hialeah, where Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis rallied supporters ahead of the looming general election.
Rubio warned GOP voters not to get complacent or buy into midterm narratives that suggest their party is well-positioned in Florida to continue their electoral dominance.
“It doesn’t matter how much support you have if that support doesn’t turn into votes,” Rubio said.
Speaking about Rep. Val Demings, the Democrat’s newly anointed nominee to challenge him in November, Rubio characterized her as an instrument of the party’s progressive “radical” base with little to show for her five years in office.
“She’s done nothing,” Rubio said. “Not a single law passed.”
DeSantis reminded voters he only narrowly won his race for governor in 2018 by the slimmest of margins over Democrat Andrew Gillum.
“We were very close to going in a different direction,” DeSantis said. “Don’t take any of this freedom for granted.”
DeSantis did not mention his general election opponent, Charlie Crist, by name during his turn at the microphone. With $132 million sitting in the bank, DeSantis vowed his campaign would “generate the biggest Republican turnout this state has ever seen in a governor’s race.”
“We’ve accomplished an awful lot in Florida, more than anyone thought was possible when I got elected less than four years ago,” DeSantis said. “But we’re just getting warmed up.”
Both Rubio and DeSantis ran unopposed for another term in Florida.
47 min ago
CNN projects these candidates will win their party's congressional primaries in New York
From CNN staff
Some results are starting to come in New York's congressional primary elections. While the state held some of its primaries back in June, its protracted redistricting process pushed the congressional primaries to August.
Republican incumbent Nicole Malliotakis will face Democrat Max Rose in the state's 11th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Here's who else will win their party's nominations so far:
New York's 4th Congressional District, Democrat Laura Gillen is the projected winner
New York's 7th Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Nydia Velazquez is the projected winner
New York's 8th Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Hakeem Jeffries is the projected winner
New York's 13th Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Adriano Espaillat is the projected winner
New York's 18th Congressional District, Democrat Pat Ryan is the projected winner
New York's 20th Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Paul Tonko is the projected winner
New York's 21st Congressional District, Democrat Matthew Castelli is the projected winner
New York's 26th Congressional District, Democrat incumbent Brian Higgins is the projected winner
Follow New York's House results live as they roll in here.
1 hr 5 min ago
These are the top takeaways from Florida's primary elections on Tuesday
Gregory Krieg, Steve Contorno and Dan Merica
The final pieces of the midterm puzzle are coming into focus as Tuesday primaries in New York, Florida and Oklahoma lock in key parts of the November election slate.
Democrats in Florida on Tuesday picked Rep. Charlie Crist to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in the fall, CNN projected. Crist's challenge comes as DeSantis seeks both a second term and a boost ahead of a rumored presidential bid in 2024. CNN also projected that Democratic Rep. Val Demings would take on Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November.
Here are the some of the key takeaways so far:
Crist looks to derail DeSantis in the fall
For the second time in eight years, Democratic voters elected Crist as their nominee for governor, choosing the seasoned veteran over Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who was vying to become the state's first female governor. Crist now has just 11 weeks to unite his party, energize the Democratic base and convince independent voters that the state needs a new direction.
The stakes for Democrats are high, and not just in Florida, where DeSantis has already pushed through an aggressively conservative agenda, vowing that a second term will bring new action to further restrict abortion and to make it easier to carry a gun in public. But national Democrats are also now looking for Crist to slow DeSantis' rise before an anticipated campaign for the White House in 2024.
Demings won her primary on Tuesday and Rubio was unopposed, setting up a race that Republicans believe they should easily win but one that offers Democrats yet another chance to show they can win statewide in a place that has crept right for years.
The two have been focused on each other for months — their primaries were not competitive — but on Tuesday night, the contours of the race were clear: Rubio plans to brand Demings a "Pelosi Puppet" who is inextricably linked to President Joe Biden, while Demings plans to attack Rubio as ineffective, selfish and wedded to a Republican Party dominated by Trump.
From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It is 9 p.m. ET and polls are closing across New York.
The Empire State is holding its second primary Election Day of the summer, with voters casting ballots in their congressional and state Senate primaries. The state was supposed to hold all its primaries in June, but the congressional redistricting process pushed some elections to August.
Here are the key races to watch for:
Democratic 10th Congressional District: Rep. Mondaire Jones chose to run in the district, which includes parts of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, rather than face Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in the state’s redrawn 17th Congressional District.
Democratic 12th Congressional District: Longtime New York City Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney are facing each other after a New York court-appointed expert redrew the state’s congressional districts and placed the two in the same district. Nadler and Maloney have held their respective seats for nearly 30 years and currently represent the west and east sides of Manhattan, respectively.
Democratic 17th Congressional District: Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, drew criticism when he decided to leave his modestly redrawn district to run in the new 17th, a safer seat that includes his home but had largely been the territory of Jones. Instead of engaging in a member-versus-member campaign, Jones moved to run in the newly open 10th District.
Special election, 19th Congressional District: The district needs a representative after Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado resigned to become lieutenant governor of New York. Democrat Pat Ryan and Republican Marc Molinaro are the candidates to represent the 19th District for the remainder of the 117th Congress.
Special election, 23rd Congressional District: Party officials have chosen candidates to run in the special election to finish the remainder of GOP Rep. Tom Reed’s term. After being accused of sexual misconduct in 2021, Reed announced he would not run for reelection and resigned in May. Joe Sempolinski, who served as a staffer for Reed, is the GOP contender for the seat. While he’s running in the district’s special election – which is held under the old district lines – he is not running in the regularly-scheduled primary election in the district’s new party lines. Democrat Max Della Pia is running in both elections and is uncontested in the Democratic primary election for a full term.
1 hr 25 min ago
CNN Projection: Rep. Markwayne Mullin will win Oklahoma Senate special primary runoff
From CNN staff
Rep. Markwayne Mullin will win a runoff to be the Oklahoma GOP nominee in the Senate special election to fill Sen. Jim Inhofe’s term, CNN projects, defeating former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon.
Mullins was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will likely win the general election this fall, then take office when Inhofe resigns in January and serve until 2027.
He will face former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn, who was unopposed for her party’s nomination.
Mullin, who represents Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, led the first round with 44% of the vote, and that was before an endorsement from former President Trump.
Mullin's campaign website highlights his support for the former President, saying, “In Congress, he fought the liberals trying to stop President Trump.” Shannon promises to “fight for the America First agenda,” on his campaign website, which describes him as a “conservative Oklahoman that believes in the power of capitalism and going all in for America.”
1 hr 25 min ago
Demings: "We're not looking behind us — tonight, we come looking forward"
From CNN's David Wright
Rep. Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in Florida, rallied with supporters this evening in Orlando, saying “we’re not looking behind us — tonight, we come looking forward.”
Demings touched on abortion access and voting rights in her remarks, two key issues for Democratic midterms candidates.
“I dream of an America where we protect constitutional rights like a woman’s right to choose. I’ve said it along this campaign trail, let me say it again. We’re not going back. We’re not,” Demings said.
She continued, “There are women and men and people of all races and ages who suffered, bled and died for us to have the constitutional rights that we enjoy. We’re not going back to being treated like second class citizens. We’re not going back to being treated like property. We will continue to fight and fight and fight some more for a woman’s right to choose.”
On voting rights, Demings referenced civil rights icon John Lewis, saying he told her “that the right to vote is precious. That it’s almost sacred. And we have to do everything in our power to protect the right to vote.”