By Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN
Updated 11:06 p.m. ET, August 23, 2022
2 hr ago
CNN Projection: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz to face Rebekah Jones in Florida's 1st district
From CNN staff
Incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz will win his party's nomination in Florida's 1st Congressional District, CNN projects.
Gaetz is seeking a fourth term. He will face Democratic nominee Rebekah Jones in November.
Jones, who was a former data scientists with the Florida Department of Health, claimed she was pressured by health department officials to falsify Covid-19 data to hide the extent of Florida's outbreak in the early months of the pandemic. The state inspector general's office said in March there was insufficient evidence to prove her claims.
Republicans currently control 16 of the state’s 27 US House seats. The state gained a seat after the 2020 census.
3 hr 6 min ago
CNN Projection: Crist will win Democratic nomination for Florida governor and face DeSantis in November
From CNN staff
Rep. Charlie Crist will win the Democratic nomination for Florida governor, CNN projects, and face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the primary. He is a former Republican governor of the Sunshine State who switched parties and now serves in Congress as a Democrat.
Crist was elected governor as a Republican in 2006, and then ran for Senate as an independent in 2010, losing to Republican Marco Rubio. Crist then ran for governor in 2014 as a Democrat and lost to now-Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican. Crist won his House seat as a Democrat in 2016.
Abortion emerged as a major issue in the Democratic primary, with Fried’s campaign attacking Crist’s record on the issue and Crist responding with a TV ad. The two Democrats spent much of the race taking shots at DeSantis.
3 hr 6 min ago
CNN Projection: Demings will win the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida and face incumbent Rubio
From CNN staff
Rep. Val Demings will win the Democratic nomination for Senate in Florida, CNN projects, and will face incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November.
Demings is a former Orlando police chief who served as an impeachment manager in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.
2 hr 21 min ago
CNN Projection: Aramis Ayala will win the Democratic nomination for Florida attorney general
From CNN staff
Aramis Ayala will win the Democratic primary for Florida attorney general, CNN projects.
Ayala, after defeating two other challengers on Tuesday, will now face Republican incumbent Ashley B. Moody in November. Moody is seeking a second term.
3 hr 6 min ago
Final polls are closing in Florida and Oklahoma
From CNN’s Ethan Cohen and Melissa Holzberg DePalo
It's 8 p.m. ET and final polls are closing across Florida and Oklahoma.
Here's what to know about the key races we are tracking in both states:
Florida: Democrats are choosing a candidate to take on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The race has mainly narrowed between former Republican governor and now-Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Abortion has emerged as a major issue in the race, with Fried’s campaign attacking Crist’s record on the issue and Crist responding with a TV ad. The two Democrats have spent much of the race taking shots at DeSantis, who will be favored in the fall regardless of who wins the Democratic primary.
Oklahoma: is holding runoff elections for races where no candidate got a majority of the vote in the June primary. In the highest-profile contest, Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon will compete in a runoff to be the GOP nominee for the special election to fill GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe’s seat. The winner of the Republican runoff will likely win the general election this fall. Mullin led the first round with 44% of the vote, and that was before an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The winner will face former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn, who was unopposed for her party’s nomination. The state is also holding a Democratic runoff for the regularly scheduled Senate seat and a GOP runoff for the 2nd District seat that Mullin is vacating.
3 hr 10 min ago
New York Rep. Jerry Nadler talks to voters at subway station ahead of polls closing
From CNN's Athena Jones in New York
Rep. Jerry Nadler was campaigning and talking with New York voters at the West 72nd street subway station a few hours before polls are set to close as he fights to hang on to his seat in Congress.
The state's new congressional map pits Nadler against Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the 12th Congressional District. They both have held their respective seats for nearly 30 years and currently represent the west and east sides of Manhattan, respectively. The city will now be separated into north and south.
At the subway station, Nadler said he believes he’ll win. He attributes his expected success to the endorsements he’s received.
“Certainly the (New York) Times endorsement is very important. Certainly Elizabeth Warren’s, Chuck Schumer’s endorsement. I think they’re all, you know, important," he told CNN on Tuesday.
Nadler also cited his campaign’s strong absentee voter program, saying, “We’ve had a big operation to send absentee ballot operations to people.”
Nadler’s campaign has sent dozens of mailers, many of them making appeals to people to vote absentee if they were going to be out of town on Election Day. They even sent ballots that were entirely filled out with the recipient’s information that just had to signed and dropped in the mail.
With many similar positions, the contest between the former longtime allies has turned personal, with both candidates saying they asked the other to stand down and run in a different district.
3 hr 25 min ago
Florida results are coming in. CNN projects these Republicans will win their party's House nominations.
Polls are closing in Florida, and some results for Florida's congressional primary races are coming in.
Here are the Republican House winners:
Florida's 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Kat Cammack is the projected winner.
Florida's 4th Congressional District, Aaron Bean is the projected winner.
Florida's 5th Congressional District, incumbent John Rutherford is the projected winner.
Florida's 6th Congressional District, incumbent Michael Waltz is the projected winner.
Florida's 12th Congressional District, incumbent Gus Bilirakis is the projected winner.
Florida's 16th Congressional District, incumbent Vern Buchanan is the projected winner.
Florida's 18th Congressional District, incumbent Scott Franklin is the projected winner.
Florida's 19th Congressional District, incumbent Byron Donalds is the projected winner.
Florida's 21st Congressional District, incumbent Brian Mast is the projected winner.
Florida's 25th Congressional District, Carla Spalding is the projected winner.
Florida's 26th Congressional District, incumbent Mario Diaz-Balart is the projected winner.
Florida's 27th Congressional District, incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar is the projected winner.
Florida's 28th Congressional District, incumbent Carlos Gimenez is the projected winner
3 hr 30 min ago
CNN projects these Florida Democrats will win their congressional primary races
Polls in Florida are closing and some projections are coming in for congressional races across the state.
Here are some of the Democrats CNN projects will win their House races:
Florida's 14th Congressional District, incumbent Kathy Castor is the projected winner.
Florida's 23rd Congressional District, Jared Moskowitz is the projected winner.
Florida's 24th Congressional District, incumbent Frederica Wilson is the projected winner.
Florida's 25th Congressional District, incumbent Debbie Wasserman Schultz is the projected winner.
Florida's 20th Congressional District, incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is the projected winner.
Florida's 27th Congressional District, Annette Taddeo is the projected winner.
Florida's 28th Congressional District, Robert Asencio is the projected winner.
Florida Democrats to choose a challenger to DeSantis: The Florida Democratic Party has wandered lost through the Sunshine State ever since Republican Ron DeSantis narrowly defeated their 2018 nominee for governor, Andrew Gillum. They have no power in Tallahassee as the perpetual minority party in the state legislature, they squandered their sizable voter registration advantage, they lost the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump here by a healthy margin and have struggled lately to convince donors that Florida is still a battleground worth investing in.
Meanwhile, DeSantis has become one of the most recognizable Republicans in the country and a potential GOP nominee for the White House in 2024.
On Tuesday, Democratic voters in the state will choose a nominee for governor who they hope can lead their turnaround and maybe slow DeSantis' meteoric rise. The choice is between Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor who Democrats made their gubernatorial nominee in 2014, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the Florida's only statewide elected Democrat.
Abortion rights — and bail reform — dominate upstate New York House special election: Abortion rights are on the ballot in this special election between Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, the Democrat, and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro — at least, that is what Ryan (and his lawn signs) are saying.
Ryan, an Iraq War veteran, has sought to channel anger over the Supreme Court ruling ending federal abortion rights into an electoral advantage over Molinaro, a moderate Republican who says, despite being "personally pro-life," he would not vote for a national ban. (At the same time, Molinaro refused to state whether he would support legislation to legalize abortion nationwide.)
An Uptown power struggle meets call for "generational change": Redistricting upset a lot of New York's status quo, but perhaps nowhere more than in a big piece of Upper Manhattan, which for decades had been politically dominated by Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler, on the West Side, and Carolyn Maloney, on the East Side.
Their parallel dominions were fused by the hand of a "special master" who drew up the new districts, provoking one the most ferocious campaigns of the cycle in a hot summer chock full of them. On Saturday, Maloney — on camera — recommended an editorial in the New York Post. "They call him senile," she said. Nadler, meanwhile, has accused his rival of exaggerating her record in the House, to which they both were elected in 1992.
Could a moderate emerge from one of NY's most liberal new districts? Thirteen candidates are on the ballot in open-seat primary, though one, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, dropped out in late July. Of the remaining dozen, four appear to have a realistic chance of emerging to represent Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn -- in what will be one of the country's most liberal districts
But a pile-up of progressives, led by state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, City Council Member Carlina Rivera, and Rep. Mondaire Jones, an incumbent member who moved to the city from the suburbs, risks splintering the more left-leaning vote and paving the way for Daniel Goldman, the moderate former federal prosecutor who served as lead counsel for the Democrats at former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.