The top elections official in Arizona's most populous county said he will petition to extend voting hours in the primary election Tuesday, after a contractor failed to set up voting machines across the county's more than 500 precincts, delaying voting at several dozen polling locations.

"We want to make sure every voter has access," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told CNN. Maricopa includes the city of Phoenix.

Voters are casting ballots Tuesday in Arizona's primary election, including a closely watched contest to decide the Republican nominee in the state's US Senate race. But voting initially hit a snag when a contractor hired to bring voting machines online in Maricopa County did not show up, the county recorder's office said Tuesday.

"This wasn't a problem of the machines. Our technology works well," said Fontes. "The problem was the actual setup of the technology in the polling places."

Officials declined to disclose the name of the contractor, whom they said they had used previously without issue. Fontes said he first learned of the issue Monday afternoon but decided not to publicize it so as not to risk suppressing voter turnout.

