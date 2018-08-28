Arizona and Florida vote in primary electionsBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Arizona is voting today — but not to fill Sen. John McCain's seat
From CNN's Eric Bradner
It's election day in Arizona, as the state — and the nation — mourns the death of John McCain.
But voters are not selecting someone to fill McCain's Senate seat.
Instead, under Arizona law, it's up to Gov. Doug Ducey to fill Senate vacancies until a special election is held in 2020. (Because the vacancy occurred after the state's cut-off date of May 30, the special election will take place in 2020, rather than 2018.)
Ducey said in a statement that he would not name a successor until after McCain was buried later this week.
"Now is a time for remembering and honoring a consequential life well lived," Ducey said in the statement.
In the year since McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, Ducey — who faces a tough re-election race this year — has refused to talk about who he might appoint to the seat.
It's election day in Arizona, Florida, and Oklahoma. Here's what you need to know.
Voters in Florida and Arizona are heading to the polls today to vote in their states' primaries, while Oklahoma voters have a runoff election to pick the Republican nominee for governor.
What to watch in Arizona: If Democrats have any chance of taking back the Senate, they will have to win in Arizona. Republican Jeff Flake's retirement opened the seat up, and both sides are already campaigning hard for it. While we're expecting Rep. Kyrsten Sinema to be the Democratic nominee, Republicans will choose between Rep. Martha McSally, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state Sen. Kelli Ward. Most polls close by 10 p.m. ET. Maricopa County may stay open later due to a voting machines snafu.
What to watch in Florida: Democrats could show some strength in Florida, where one Republican-held seat is already ranked as a toss-up by CNN. GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo is in danger of losing his seat composing the southern tip of the state. GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis is running for governor, and fellow GOP Rep. Dennis Ross is retiring. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, or 8 p.m. ET if they are in Central Time.
What to watch in Oklahoma: Democrat Drew Edmondson already won his primary back in June. Tonight, former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt will face off in the Republican runoff. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.