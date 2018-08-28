Sen. John McCain in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2017 Sen. John McCain in Phoenix, Arizona, in 2017 Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

It's election day in Arizona, as the state — and the nation — mourns the death of John McCain.

But voters are not selecting someone to fill McCain's Senate seat.

Instead, under Arizona law, it's up to Gov. Doug Ducey to fill Senate vacancies until a special election is held in 2020. (Because the vacancy occurred after the state's cut-off date of May 30, the special election will take place in 2020, rather than 2018.)

Ducey said in a statement that he would not name a successor until after McCain was buried later this week.

"Now is a time for remembering and honoring a consequential life well lived," Ducey said in the statement.

In the year since McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, Ducey — who faces a tough re-election race this year — has refused to talk about who he might appoint to the seat.