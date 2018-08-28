Arizona voters make their way to a polling place to cast their vote in the state's Primary on Aug. 28, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arizona voters make their way to a polling place to cast their vote in the state's Primary on Aug. 28, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has rejected what it termed an "unprecedented" request by County Recorder Adrian Fontes to keep polls open an extra two hours today Tuesday.

Fontes, the top elections official in Arizona's most populous county, said he would petition to extend voting hours in the primary election Tuesday after a contractor failed to set up voting machines across the county's more than 500 precincts, delaying voting at several dozen polling locations.

In response, Steve Chucri, the Maricopa County supervisor, released on a statement on Twitter saying:

"Today we learned 62 polling places were not ready at the start of the day. Members of the Board were not told of any concerns yesterday, when the Recorder first became aware of issues, nor were members notified prior to the polls opening this morning. Now the Board is being asked to step in and take unprecedented action that may confuse voters, delay returns, and have other unintended consequences. We encourage any voter who wants to cast their ballot to be in line at any of your designated polling places by 7 pm and their vote will be counted."