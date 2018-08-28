Arizona and Florida vote in primary electionsBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Arizona's largest county to petition to keep polls open later amid Election Day snafu
From CNN's Rebecca Berg
The top elections official in Arizona's most populous county said he will petition to extend voting hours in the primary election Tuesday, after a contractor failed to set up voting machines across the county's more than 500 precincts, delaying voting at several dozen polling locations.
"We want to make sure every voter has access," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told CNN. Maricopa includes the city of Phoenix.
Voters are casting ballots Tuesday in Arizona's primary election, including a closely watched contest to decide the Republican nominee in the state's US Senate race. But voting initially hit a snag when a contractor hired to bring voting machines online in Maricopa County did not show up, the county recorder's office said Tuesday.
Officials declined to disclose the name of the contractor, whom they said they had used previously without issue. Fontes said he first learned of the issue Monday afternoon but decided not to publicize it so as not to risk suppressing voter turnout.
Arizona is voting today — but not to fill Sen. John McCain's seat
From CNN's Eric Bradner
It's election day in Arizona, as the state — and the nation — mourns the death of John McCain.
But voters are not selecting someone to fill McCain's Senate seat.
Instead, under Arizona law, it's up to Gov. Doug Ducey to fill Senate vacancies until a special election is held in 2020. (Because the vacancy occurred after the state's cut-off date of May 30, the special election will take place in 2020, rather than 2018.)
Ducey said in a statement that he would not name a successor until after McCain was buried later this week.
"Now is a time for remembering and honoring a consequential life well lived," Ducey said in the statement.
In the year since McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, Ducey — who faces a tough re-election race this year — has refused to talk about who he might appoint to the seat.
It's election day in Arizona, Florida, and Oklahoma. Here's what you need to know.
Voters in Florida and Arizona are heading to the polls today to vote in their states' primaries, while Oklahoma voters have a runoff election to pick the Republican nominee for governor.
What to watch in Arizona: If Democrats have any chance of taking back the Senate, they will have to win in Arizona. Republican Jeff Flake's retirement opened the seat up, and both sides are already campaigning hard for it. While we're expecting Rep. Kyrsten Sinema to be the Democratic nominee, Republicans will choose between Rep. Martha McSally, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state Sen. Kelli Ward. Most polls close by 10 p.m. ET. Maricopa County may stay open later due to a voting machines snafu.
What to watch in Florida: Democrats could show some strength in Florida, where one Republican-held seat is already ranked as a toss-up by CNN. GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo is in danger of losing his seat composing the southern tip of the state. GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis is running for governor, and fellow GOP Rep. Dennis Ross is retiring. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, or 8 p.m. ET if they are in Central Time.
What to watch in Oklahoma: Democrat Drew Edmondson already won his primary back in June. Tonight, former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt will face off in the Republican runoff. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.