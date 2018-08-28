Arizona and Florida vote in primary electionsBy Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
CNN projection: Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will win Democratic nomination for Florida governor
From CNN's Gregory Krieg
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum will win the Democratic nomination for governor of Florida, CNN projects, scoring a major victory for the party's progressive wing while taking another step toward becoming the state's first black chief executive.
Backed by Bernie: Backed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a coalition of progressive groups, Gillum upset former Rep. Gwen Graham who led in the polls for most of the campaign. He outlasted a field of five competitive candidates, in which he was the only non-millionaire — and only supporter of "Medicare for all" single-payer health care.
Democrats in the race, including billionaire Jeff Greene and the wealthy former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine, spent more than $100 million for the chance to wrest back control of the governor's mansion, which has been in Republican hands for two decades. Gillum got a late boost when liberal megadonors Tom Steyer and George Soros led a group that donated $650,000 to his affiliated political action committee.
As the primary neared, progressive groups — Indivisible Action, The Collective PAC, The New Florida Vision PAC and the Sanders-inspired Our Revolution among them — banded together to invest an additional $3.5 million in get out the vote efforts supporting Gillum, who campaigned as an outspoken critic of the state's controversial "Stand Your Ground" gun law, which he said at a protest earlier this month "has no place in a civilized society."
In a statement Tuesday night, Sanders cheered Gillum's "vision" and cast Gillum as a leader in the broader progressive movement:
"No one person can take on the economic and political elites on their own. Tonight, Floridians joined Andrew in standing up and demanding change in their community. That's what the political revolution is all about and Andrew Gillum is helping to lead it."
Trump tweets congratulations to Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis
President Trump took to Twitter tonight to congratulate Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis and Florida Gov. Rick Scott for their primary wins.
DeSantis -- who Trump supported -- won the Florida GOP governor's primary. He's looking to replace Scott, who is running for Senate.
Scott will face off against Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in November.
Read Trump's congratulatory tweets:
How Fox News and President Trump helped this congressman move closer to Florida's governor's mansion
From CNN's Eric Bradner
An endorsement from President Donald Trump and frequent appearances on Fox News helped Rep. Ron DeSantis win Florida’s Republican primary for governor over Adam Putnam, the agriculture commissioner who began the race as the favorite.
Trump first endorsed DeSantis, the 39-year-old former Navy lawyer, to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Scott in December 2017, calling him “a brilliant young leader” on Twitter at the time. DeSantis had previously lobbied Trump for his support on Air Force One en route to a political rally in Alabama.
The race is another reflection of Trump’s influence with GOP primary voters.
Putnam, who has been in elected office since winning a state legislative seat when he was 22 years old, had lined up strong support within the state party establishment and outraised DeSantis.
CNN projection: Sen. Bill Nelson & Florida Gov. Rick Scott win their Florida Senate primaries
Sen. Bill Nelson will win the Democratic primary for Senate in Florida, and Gov. Rick Scott will win the Republican Senate primary, CNN projected.
Their wins set the stage for one of the top Senate races nationally in November.
The two candidates have been sparring over everything from Russian election hacking to family border separations.
So who's going to win come November? CNN rates this as a toss-up, and it will likely be one of the most expensive Senate races of the cycle.
CNN projection: Trump-backed Ron DeSantis wins primary for Florida governor
Congressman Ron DeSantis, who received the high-profile backing of President Donald Trump, will win the Republican primary for governor in Florida, CNN projects.
DeSantis will defeat Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam.
The Trump bump: Last month, the President hosted a rally in Tampa to support DeSantis (among other GOP candidates). The Florida Republican has even released a Trump-heavy campaign ad, which shows him reading Trump's "Art of the Deal" to his son and teaching his daughter to say "Make America Great Again."
Polls in Arizona will close on time after Election Day snafu
From CNN's Rebecca Berg
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has rejected what it termed an "unprecedented" request by County Recorder Adrian Fontes to keep polls open an extra two hours today Tuesday.
Fontes, the top elections official in Arizona's most populous county, said he would petition to extend voting hours in the primary election Tuesday after a contractor failed to set up voting machines across the county's more than 500 precincts, delaying voting at several dozen polling locations.
In response, Steve Chucri, the Maricopa County supervisor, released on a statement on Twitter saying:
"Today we learned 62 polling places were not ready at the start of the day. Members of the Board were not told of any concerns yesterday, when the Recorder first became aware of issues, nor were members notified prior to the polls opening this morning. Now the Board is being asked to step in and take unprecedented action that may confuse voters, delay returns, and have other unintended consequences. We encourage any voter who wants to cast their ballot to be in line at any of your designated polling places by 7 pm and their vote will be counted."
There's a hot Senate race in Florida, but today's primary is mostly a formality
There's a lot of attention on Florida this election cycle, as Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson fights to keep his seat.
But today's election results will not be all that exciting.
Nelson and GOP Gov. Rick Scott have been the presumptive nominees for months — meaning today's vote will only make them, finally, official nominees.
What to watch in the race for Florida governor
From CNN's Adam Levy and Ethan Cohen
Polls have closed in most of Florida, where voters are set to decide which candidates will advance in what are expected to be competitive governor's, US Senate and US House races in November.
In the governor's race, candidates are looking to replace Gov. Rick Scott (who's running for Senate).
- On the Republican side, Rep. Ron DeSantis hopes an endorsement from President Trump will outweigh state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam's attacks on DeSantis as an out-of-touch creature of Washington.
- DeSantis has closely aligned himself with Trump: Last month, the President hosted a rally in Tampa to support DeSantis (among other GOP candidates). The Florida Republican has even released a Trump-heavy campaign ad, which shows him reading Trump's "Art of the Deal" to his son and teaching his daughter to say "Make America Great Again."
- On the Democratic side of the race, former Rep. Gwen Graham and Philip Levine, the former mayor of Miami Beach, look to be the front runners for the Democratic nomination. But Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum could surprise Democrats here. Democrats think any of the three can win, pointing to the slim margin they lost by in 2014.
We'll be watching the races here, so stay tuned for tonight's results.
Arizona's largest county to petition to keep polls open later amid Election Day snafu
From CNN's Rebecca Berg
The top elections official in Arizona's most populous county said he will petition to extend voting hours in the primary election Tuesday, after a contractor failed to set up voting machines across the county's more than 500 precincts, delaying voting at several dozen polling locations.
"We want to make sure every voter has access," Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told CNN. Maricopa includes the city of Phoenix.
Voters are casting ballots Tuesday in Arizona's primary election, including a closely watched contest to decide the Republican nominee in the state's US Senate race. But voting initially hit a snag when a contractor hired to bring voting machines online in Maricopa County did not show up, the county recorder's office said Tuesday.
Officials declined to disclose the name of the contractor, whom they said they had used previously without issue. Fontes said he first learned of the issue Monday afternoon but decided not to publicize it so as not to risk suppressing voter turnout.