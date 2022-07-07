Simone Biles, left, and Megan Rapinoe (Getty Images)

Olympic athletes Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are set to become the fifth and sixth female athletes to be honored for the Medal of Freedom.

Rapinoe will be the first female soccer player to receive the medal.

According to a statement from US Soccer, Rapinoe, the US Women’s National Team forward and an advocate for equal pay, found out last week when Biden called her between practice sessions in Denver. When she saw “The White House” pop up on her phone screen, she thought she was either getting a robocall or being pranked by her teammates.

“In that moment I spoke to the President, I was, and still am, totally overwhelmed,” Rapinoe said in a statement, adding that she is thinking of “all the people who I feel deserve a part of this medal.”

“I am humbled and truly honored to be chosen for this award by President Biden and feel as inspired and motivated as ever to continue this long history of fighting for the freedoms of all people. To quote Emma Lazarus, ‘Until we are all free, we are none of us free,’” she added.

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, has been outspoken about mental health after disclosing her struggles during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

At the Olympics, Biles withdrew during the team final and then withdrew ahead of the all-around final and individual events of vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. She did compete in the balance beam final, winning bronze.

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy, because I love this sport so much. It’s hard, I’m sorry. And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through,” Biles said to NBC's "Today" show in October 2021.

She was also one of the gymnasts who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in September 2021 regarding the FBI’s handling of sexual abuse claims against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

CNN's Mallika Kallingal contributed reporting to this post.