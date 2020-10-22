The first question of tonight's debate is about the coronavirus pandemic, which has become a pivotal issue of the 2020 election.
Here are key facts you need to know:
- US deaths: More than 222,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US.
- US cases: The US leads the world in total confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 8.4 million infections since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data. India, Brazil and Russia follow behind.
- Daily infections: Yesterday’s new case total climbed to 63,735 and was the most for a Wednesday since late-July. The average new cases per day has climbed to just under 60,000 (59,990) — a level it hasn’t been at since the first week of August. The seven-day total of new cases is 419,932, climbing 15% week over week.
- Vaccine development: There are currently 10 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in late-stage, large clinical trials around the world as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization.
- Vaccine timeline: US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Wednesday that the agency does not have a set timeline to review a Covid-19 vaccine. The goal, he said, is that everyone could get a vaccine by spring. To speed up the process, Hahn said the FDA has been working with manufacturers from day one and have stayed in touch throughout the manufacturing process, rather than reviewing everything at the end of the process.
Here's where new cases are rising across the US in comparison to the previous week: