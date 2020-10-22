Both President Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns agreed that the plexiglass that was once up in the Nashville debate hall was not needed and should be taken down, Frank Fahrenkopf, head of the debate commission, tells CNN.

Fahrenkopf told CNN earlier today that the plexiglass was up at the recommendation of the medical advisers on the ground.

Fahrenkopf said this afternoon, the advisers said they believed the barriers “would be helpful under the circumstances” but changed their minds once they “found out the President was tested today and tested negative” and had gone days without any signs of coronavirus.

The medical advisers also called Dr. Anthony Fauci and the public health expert “agreed that the plexiglass wouldn’t do anything,” Fahrenkopf said.