It’s not just the race for the White House that Republicans are anxious about – it’s holding onto their Senate majority.

The first debate caused heartburn for senators locked in tight contests across the country.

Since then, a handful have gently sought to distance themselves from President Trump – hoping to do what they can to prevent significant defeats down-ballot.

If tonight’s debate is a repeat of the first one, watch for even more senators to join that chorus – and begin making the case that a Republican Senate is needed as a check on a potential Joe Biden presidency.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told his GOP senators to do whatever they think is best – even making that point.

Of course, it’s an open question whether such an argument would work at this late stage of the campaign.